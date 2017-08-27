Air Force, private sector join in Alabama 'hackathon'
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: August 27, 2017
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Air Force is joining with the private sector in Alabama to team up against cyber-security threats.
A "hackathon" will be held as part of the Air Force Information Technology and CyberPower Conference beginning in Montgomery on Monday.
Teams recruited from Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base, participants in the Air Force's National Youth Cyber Education Program and area students will collaborate on projects and present solutions during the conference.
A statement from the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce says the event marks the first time the Air Force and private-sector professionals have worked together in such a way to combat computer security issues.
Montgomery is concentrating on cyber programs and information technology as one path for economic development.
