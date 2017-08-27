Quantcast

Air Force, private sector join in Alabama 'hackathon'

Hundreds of industry partners participate in Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower Conference at the Renaissance Convention Center in Montgomery, Ala., on Aug. 30, 2016.

TREY WARD/U.S. AIR FORCE

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: August 27, 2017

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Air Force is joining with the private sector in Alabama to team up against cyber-security threats.

A "hackathon" will be held as part of the Air Force Information Technology and CyberPower Conference beginning in Montgomery on Monday.

Teams recruited from Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base, participants in the Air Force's National Youth Cyber Education Program and area students will collaborate on projects and present solutions during the conference.

A statement from the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce says the event marks the first time the Air Force and private-sector professionals have worked together in such a way to combat computer security issues.

Montgomery is concentrating on cyber programs and information technology as one path for economic development.

