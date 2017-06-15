Air Force plans exercise in Northern Plains training area
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 15, 2017
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Air Force is holding another large-scale exercise in the Powder River Training Complex in the Northern Plains.
The training area covers nearly 35,000 square miles of airspace in the Dakotas, Montana and Wyoming — the largest over the continental U.S.
Officials at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota say the Combat Raider exercise June 27-29 will involve various military aircraft. There is the potential for people on the ground to hear sonic booms.
The Air Force also cautions non-military aircraft to review the Federal Aviation Administration notice and avoid areas and altitudes where military planes will be practicing.
