Air Force plans exercise in Northern Plains training area

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 15, 2017

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Air Force is holding another large-scale exercise in the Powder River Training Complex in the Northern Plains.

The training area covers nearly 35,000 square miles of airspace in the Dakotas, Montana and Wyoming — the largest over the continental U.S.

Officials at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota say the Combat Raider exercise June 27-29 will involve various military aircraft. There is the potential for people on the ground to hear sonic booms.

The Air Force also cautions non-military aircraft to review the Federal Aviation Administration notice and avoid areas and altitudes where military planes will be practicing.
 

Aviators from the 28th Bomb Wing participate in a joint training exercise at the Powder River Training Complex, Belle Fourche, S.D., Nov. 16, 2016.
ANANIA TEKURIO/U.S. AIR FORCE

