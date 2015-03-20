Air Force picks Fort Worth reserve base as preferred location for F-35 squadron

FORT WORTH, Texas Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth has been selected by the Air Force to be the first to receive the F-35 Lightning II.

Picked partially because of its location next to the Lockheed Martin plant where the stealth fighter is being built, the F-35s are expected to begin arriving in the mid 2020s. The Air Force’s 301st Fighter Wing, which currently flies F-16s and is housed at the Naval Air Station, is expected to receive 18 jets.

A final decision on placing the F-35s at the base will probably come next year, after an environmental impact analysis, which is already underway, is completed, an Air Force spokeswoman said. In deciding where to place the F-35, the Air Force also looks at a base’s capacity as well as cost factors.

“We selected the Air Force Reserve unit in Fort Worth because it is the location that meets all of the necessary training requirements at the lowest cost,” said Deborah Lee James, Secretary of the Air Force, in a prepared statement. “Additionally, the location will provide mission synergy and access to an experienced workforce for recruiting as a result of its proximity to the F-35 manufacturing plant.”

Fort Worth congressional and civic leaders praised the Air Force’s decision.

“The base is the ideal location because of our outstanding Airmen, the base’s superior facilities, and the valuable air space that are essential for the aircraft,” said U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, a Fort Worth Republican and chairwoman of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, in a prepared statement.

“This base has always played a critical role in providing for our national security and the Air Force’s major announcement today again highlights the significance of our base,” Granger said.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said the announcement is “a big deal” for Fort Worth.

"We are very excited about this as this is an great win for the NASJRB, the U.S. Air Force and Lockheed Martin as it encourages the joint partnerships it takes to operate this world-class program for another 40 years in our city,” Price said.

Price said having the F-35 based here bodes well for the city's defense industry as well as the military families already based here and those that will relocate here with the program.

“Not only does this extension afford the fighter legacy to thrive for decades to come, but with the newfound commitment, effectively strengthens the long-standing relationships with our federal partners as they seek to fulfill the mission for the U.S. Air Force and our thriving defense industry,” Price said.

Technically, the Air Force said that the reserve base is its preferred location, unless there is a problem. As a result the Air Force also announced that the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona; Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida; and Whiteman AFB, Missouri are being considered as reasonable alternatives for final basing. Currently, they are undergoing an environmental analysis process, the Air Force announced.

The Air Force used the announcement to express its continued support for the F-35 program. The jet fighter has been under attack by President-elect Donald Trump, who has questioned the F-35’s capabilities and cost. The Air Force said the jet fighter is even better than advertised.

“In the hands of our Airmen, the F-35 will be the most lethal, survivable and adaptable aircraft in our inventory for decades to come,” said Air Force Chief of Staff David L. Goldfein in a statement. “No matter how you slice it, the F-35’s stealth characteristics, maneuverability, interoperability and its ability to make other aircraft better through sensor fusion make it unmatched by any adversary.”

Granger also defended the F-35.

“Our military men and women deserve the world’s most advanced fighter aircraft. I’ve been a staunch advocate for the program since the original contract was awarded in 2001 and am intimately familiar with its capabilities. The F-35 will enable our Airmen to succeed against significant adversaries in high-threat environments,” Granger said.

Staff writers Anna M. Tinsley and Sandra Baker contributed to this report.

