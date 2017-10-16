Air Force C-130 makes safe emergency landing in Reno

A C-130 aircraft from the 109th Airlift Squadron, 133rd Airlift Wing lands at Fort McCoy's Airfield. The U.S. Air Force C-130 with 14 people on board circled Reno-Tahoe International Airport for more than a half hour to burn off fuel before making an emergency landing about 10:40 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

A military transport plane on a mountain training mission in Nevada made a safe emergency landing at Reno-Tahoe International Airport after experiencing a problem with its landing gear shortly after takeoff.

The U.S. Air Force C-130 with 14 people on board the plane circled the area for more than a half hour to burn off fuel before making an emergency landing about 10:40 a.m. Monday.

No one was hurt and crews are inspecting the aircraft.

Nevada Air National Guard spokesman Emerson Marcus says the plane is based at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama. It was temporarily based at the Nevada Air Guard headquarters at the Reno airport as part of an assignment with the Advanced Mountain Airlift Tactics School.

Officials at Maxwell Air Force Base did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The mountain training often includes flights along the Sierra Nevada and northern Nevada's high desert in areas resembling parts of Afghanistan.