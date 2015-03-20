Air Force: Air traffic controller put F-16, Cessna on collision course in South Carolina

HAMPTON, Va. (Tribune News Service) — A fatal crash between an Air Force F-16 fighter jet and a civilian Cessna over South Carolina last summer occurred because an air traffic controller put the two airplanes on a collision course and the pilots could not see each other, according to an investigation released Friday by Air Combat Command.

The Air Force pilot safely ejected, but the Cessna's pilot and passenger were killed. The July 7, 2015 incident happened near Moncks Corner, S.C., about 20 miles northwest of Charleston.

The rare crash of civilian and military aircraft raised concerns about shared airspace and the procedures used to avoid such tragedies. It's unclear whether the unidentified controller was disciplined. Kathleen Bergen, a Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman, said privacy concerns prevent the agency from releasing information about employees.

The F-16 was assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. It was on its way to Charleston when the air traffic controller warned the F-16 pilot that the Cessna was approaching. The single-engine Cessna had taken off from the Berkeley County Airport and was on its way to North Myrtle Beach.

"If you don't have that traffic in sight, turn left heading 180 immediately," the controller said, according to the report.

The F-16 pilot acknowledged the instruction and had completed 30 degrees of a left turn before the collision. The controller said she believed that "fighters could turn on a dime," the report says.

The Cessna was not in contact with air traffic control at the time and was not required to be.

Air Force officials determined that the F-16 pilot had an obstructed view and insufficient time to avoid the ascending Cessna.

The Air Force report also found that several other factors contributed to the collision, including the controller's directive for the F-16 to operate near an uncontrolled airfield, the timing of the controller's commands and the two pilots' failures to use additional systems or safeguards that could have aided their awareness of their surroundings.

“While all concerned acted with the best intentions, the situation left little margin for error,” Maj. Gen. Scott Kindsvater, the accident investigation board president, said in a statement. “It’s a terrible tragedy and loss to the families.”

Air Combat Command is based at Langley Air Force Base in Hampton.

