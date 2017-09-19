Air Force Academy senior faces sexual assault charge
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 19, 2017
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — An Air Force Academy senior faces a hearing on charges of sexual assault and abusive sexual contact.
The hearing for Cadet 1st Class Steven R. Fox is scheduled for Wednesday. Fox and his attorneys declined to comment.
The academy says the charges related to a single incident involving a single alleged victim.
Wednesday's session is an Article 32 hearing and is designed to allow a hearing officer to determine whether the evidences is sufficient to warrant a trial. It's similar to a preliminary hearing in civilian court.
