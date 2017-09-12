Air Force Academy cadet pleads guilty to child porn charge

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — A senior at the Air Force Academy has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and taking cellphone images of unclothed civilians without their consent.

KRDO-TV reported that cadet Jacob Cook entered his plea Tuesday during a military trial at the academy.

In exchange for Cook's guilty plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of abusive sexual conduct.

Cook said in court Tuesday he used a hidden cellphone to record two girls when they undressed and showered at his father's house.

There was no immediate word on sentencing.

