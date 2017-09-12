Air Force Academy cadet pleads guilty to child porn charge
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 12, 2017
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — A senior at the Air Force Academy has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and taking cellphone images of unclothed civilians without their consent.
KRDO-TV reported that cadet Jacob Cook entered his plea Tuesday during a military trial at the academy.
In exchange for Cook's guilty plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of abusive sexual conduct.
Cook said in court Tuesday he used a hidden cellphone to record two girls when they undressed and showered at his father's house.
There was no immediate word on sentencing.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Trump orders end to program protecting immigrant 'dreamers'
3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team brings out big guns in last Europe exercise
Russia-linked bots hone online attack plans for 2018 US vote
Mother of fallen sailor wants answers about deadly Navy crashes
At least 20 people killed in mosque attack in Afghan capital
Rule will allow commanders to reverse E-4 demotions