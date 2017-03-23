9 more air refueling tankers to be based at Fairchild Air Force Base
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 23, 2017
SPOKANE, Wash. — Fairchild Air Force Base near Spokane has grown a bit.
The base on Thursday welcomed nine air refueling tankers and their personnel, who used to be at McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas.
The Spokesman-Review reports the 384th Air Refueling Squadron has been moved to Fairchild as the Air Force prepares to take delivery of a new generation of air tankers, the KC-46A Pegasus
McConnell was chosen three years ago as the first base to receive the new tankers. Two other bases were later chosen for the new tankers as well.
Those decisions led to the transfer of the 384th to Fairchild, something of a consolation prize sought by the state's congressional delegation.
The base is now home to 44 KC-135 aircraft and 50 additional personnel.
<related>
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
North Korea amps up worries about potential threat to the US power grid
Trump nominates Boeing executive to be Pentagon's second-in-command
All aboard: US, S. Korean soldiers simulate patient evacuation by train
Air Force reverses course on education rule that blocked re-enlistments
3 US soldiers wounded in green-on-blue attack in Afghanistan
SOCEUR adds first chaplain to its ranks