9 more air refueling tankers to be based at Fairchild Air Force Base

A KC-135 Stratotanker comes in for a landing Feb. 10, 2017, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. The KC-135 has provided the core aerial refueling capabilities for the U.S. Air Force for more than 60 years.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fairchild Air Force Base near Spokane has grown a bit.

The base on Thursday welcomed nine air refueling tankers and their personnel, who used to be at McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas.

The Spokesman-Review reports the 384th Air Refueling Squadron has been moved to Fairchild as the Air Force prepares to take delivery of a new generation of air tankers, the KC-46A Pegasus

McConnell was chosen three years ago as the first base to receive the new tankers. Two other bases were later chosen for the new tankers as well.

Those decisions led to the transfer of the 384th to Fairchild, something of a consolation prize sought by the state's congressional delegation.

The base is now home to 44 KC-135 aircraft and 50 additional personnel.

