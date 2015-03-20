183rd drops ‘Fighter’ from name to reflect current role

A little more than eight years after the last F-16 fighter left the Air National Guard base in Springfield, a ceremony was held Saturday at the facility to officially change the name of the former 183rd Fighter Wing.

The new name, the 183rd Wing, recognizes the diverse new jobs the base has taken on over the last few years. Those jobs include the centralized repair facility that provides major maintenance and repair work on jet engines, and the air operations group, which plans and oversees air missions.

During Saturday's name-change ceremony, which included current and past commanders and area politicians, about 80 members of the air operations group were recognized for their service during a recent deployment. The group returned home earlier this year after a seven-month deployment that included planning air strikes against Islamic State targets in Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said that when it comes to air operations, the 183rd has a proud story to tell.

"Losing the airplanes was a symbolic loss and it hurt," Durbin said of the departure of the F16s. "What we've done today with the change in name is recognize that there are still critical functions taking place here. These men and women are an integral part of national security. As long as I'm in Washington, I'll be fighting to bring even more work here in Springfield."

During the ceremony, senior officers said they received compliments on the Air Operations Group's performance during the deployment. One of the Illinois officers said a Marine officer thanked him for the good job the group did in planning the seven midair refuelings his squadron needed for one of their flights.

Tech. Sgt. Travis Molloy of New Berlin was one of the airmen deployed with the air operations group. For security reasons, he couldn't say where the group was stationed.

"Being as this was our first deployment as the air operations group, we wanted to go over there, set a precedent and lead by example. I feel like we did that. We got a lot of positive remarks from the leaders over there and hopefully we made the people of Illinois proud," Molloy said.

Durbin said the role of Air Guard and the National Guard has changed a lot over the last 20 to 30 years.

"It used to be that the Air Guard and National Guard were rarely called into combat. Now, we need them desperately and they are performing extraordinarily well," Durbin said.

At one time, the 183rd had 17 F-16s assigned to the base. In 2005, the federal Base Realignment and Closure Commission decided to reassign the jets.

The last F-16 left Springfield in September 2008.

