Air Force legal expert: No way Kelley should have been able to buy gun

Devin P. Kelley’s convictions for child and spousal assault while in the Air Force should have prevented him from owning the assault rifle that authorities said he used in Sunday’s massacre at a Texas church.

Kelley’s 2012 convictions were both felonies and domestic violence. Either preclude gun possession by federal law — and are supposed to be relayed to databases used by the FBI for background checks required when people buy firearms from licensed gun sellers.

Kelley reportedly bought the rifle in 2016 from a San Antonio gun store.

“Somebody blew it,” said Don Christensen, who was the Air Force’s top prosecutor when Kelley was prosecuted. “It’s just a question of who.”

Kelley’s convictions stemmed from a year or so after he joined the Air Force in 2009 after graduating from high school. According to case records, Kelley assaulted his then-wife and her baby, his stepchild.

The baby suffered a fractured skull in the assault, prosecutors said.

He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for grievous bodily harm, with a maximum punishment of five years in jail.

A pre-trial agreement capped his sentence at 18 months, but an Air Force jury instead sentenced him to 12 months of confinement.

Kelley served in logistics readiness at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico starting in 2010, according to Ann Stefanek, Air Force media operations chief.

He was discharged in 2014 with a bad conduct discharge.

That charge, unlike a dishonorable discharge, may not have triggered preclusion from gun ownership. But his convictions, a felony and involving domestic violence, should have.

“There are two reasons why he should not have been able to own a firearm,” Christensen said. “I don’t know whether the fault lies with what the military sent out or with civilian authorities.”

The 1968 Gun Control Act made it unlawful for a licensed firearms dealer to sell a weapon to a person convicted of felonies.

The so-called Lautenberg Amendment later made it unlawful to sell to people with misdemeanor domestic violence convictions.

Kelley’s disqualifying convictions did not show up when he bought the Ruger AR-556 rifle he allegedly used in the shooting, law enforcement sources told CNN.

Kelley had been denied weapons previously, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. “So how was it that he was able to get a gun? By all the facts that we seem to know, he was not supposed to have access to a gun,” Abbott said. “So how did this happen?”

Licensed gun sellers start a background check by reaching the FBI or a state point of contact. The check is usually run by phone or computer after the prospective buyer provides a government-issued ID and completes a federal firearms transaction record, according to the FBI website.

The background check is valid for up to 30 days and only covers a single transaction. In most cases, a check takes only a couple of minutes.

Roughly 92 percent of checks render an instant verdict, according to the FBI. If a check is clean, the gun is sold. If it’s denied, the sale doesn’t go through. In about 8 percent of cases, the verdict is delayed, and the seller must wait three days. If there is no verdict after three days, the sale can go through, according to the FBI.

