Air Force: Grounded F-35s at Luke Air Force Base to start flying next week

WASHINGTON — The Air Force plans to get its F-35s at Luke Air Force Base flying again Tuesday, but with restrictions to prevent more of the oxygen deprivation incidents that led to their grounding.

All 55 of the F-35s of the 56th Fighter Wing, which includes 40 U.S. aircraft and 15 aircraft from other countries, were grounded last week at the Arizona base after five pilots in a month reported experiencing hypoxia or similar symptoms during flight. Hypoxia is when an insufficient amount of oxygen reaches the bloodstream and tissue and leads to disorientation, loss of consciousness or death.

Hypoxia events have also spiked with the Navy’s F/A-18 and T-45 jets, which have led to a grounding of the T-45s. On Thursday, the Navy released an investigation into what could be causing the failures in oxygen delivery to its pilots. That report noted four pilots have died in crashes where hypoxia or related symptoms could have been a factor.

Oxygen system failures have also been reported in some of the Air Force’s F-22 fighter jets.

Neither the Navy nor the Air Force have been able to identify a root cause of the problems. In the Air Force’s case, however, all five of the recent incidents with aircraft at Luke occurred as pilots were flying at approximately the same altitude and interior cabin pressure altitude, which the Air Force would not specify.

In all three aircraft, oxygen quality and delivery is regulated by an on-board oxygen generation system, or OBOGS.

In the days since Luke announced the F-35 grounding, engineers and program managers have looked at the maintenance and some of the flight performance of the system to identify what’s causing the oxygen failures.

Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, the 56th Fighter Wing commander, said they still have not determined whether the oxygen system is the cause, definitively.

“We do not think the OBOGS system is … as robust as it can be,” he said, noting the system has met minimum standards and held up in the majority of the F-35s flights. “We are pursuing changes to the OBOGS system we think will make it more robust.”

Besides the common altitudes at which the hypoxia events occurred, it is possible that temperature could have a role, Leonard said. The system is sensitive to high temperatures and water.

As pilots begin flying F-35s again at Luke next week, Leonard said the base will limit pilots’ exposure to high temperatures on the ramp, the area where all 55 fighters are parked. The Arizona climate and the hot exhaust emitted from jets stored closely together could be a contributing factor, he said.

Since 2011, the Air Force has reported 23 incidents where pilots reported experiencing hypoxia or related symptoms while flying F-35s. In 13 of those incidents, the Air Force was able to identify a cause on the aircraft or with the pilot. In 10, it has not been able to identify a cause.

