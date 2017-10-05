Air Force civilian’s spouse seriously injured in car wreck near Ramstein

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — An Air Force civilian’s wife was seriously injured in a two-car collision Wednesday afternoon that closed a main road outside Ramstein Air Base and caused major traffic delays.

The wreck occurred at about 4 p.m. on the L369, a two-lane road between Einsiedlerhof and Mackenbach.

The 64-year-old spouse was driving on the wrong side of the road when her BMW X3 collided with a Renault Laguna, German police said. The driver of the Renault was not hurt.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, though it appears at this time the driver of the BMW X3 was at fault, German police said.

The BMW driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, Kaiserslautern police spokeswoman Christiane Lautenschlaeger said. There were no indications that alcohol or drugs factored into the crash, she said.

The stretch of road between the East Gate and the Einsiedlerhof traffic circle was blocked for two hours. Both cars were severely damaged and had to be towed, German police said.

Photos taken by German police of the wreck’s aftermath suggest the crash occurred just beyond the start of the hospital construction zone, toward Einsiedlerhof.

