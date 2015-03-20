US report: Much of the world's chocolate supply relies on more than a million child workers

Children from Burkina Faso are seen on a cocoa farm during their break from cutting down trees and clearing bushes in 2019 in the West African nation of Ivory Coast.

The world's chocolate companies depend on cocoa produced in West Africa with more than a million child laborers, according to a new report sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The findings represent a remarkable failure by chocolate companies to fulfill their longstanding promise to eradicate child labor from the cocoa supply chains.

Under pressure from Congress in 2001, some of the world's largest companies — including Nestle, Hershey and Mars — pledged to eradicate "the worst forms of child labor" from their sources in West Africa, the world's most important supply. Since then, however, the chocolate companies have missed deadlines to eliminate child labor in 2005, 2008 and 2010.

Each time, the companies have promised to do better, but the new report indicates the incidence of child labor in West African cocoa production has risen, not dwindled.

An investigation by The Washington Post into the use of child labor in the cocoa industry found that representatives of some of the biggest and best-known brands could not guarantee that any of their chocolates were produced without child labor. One reason is that 20 years after pledging to eradicate the practice, chocolate companies still could not identify the farms where all their cocoa comes from, let alone whether child labor was used in producing it.

The prevalence of child labor among agricultural households in cocoa-growing areas of Ivory Coast and Ghana, the two primary suppliers, increased from 31 percent to 45 percent between 2008 and 2019, according to the Department of Labor survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago.

Nearly 1.6 million children were engaged in child labor in cocoa production, according to the survey, and most of those were involved in tasks considered hazardous, such as wielding machetes, carrying heavy loads or working with pesticides. Due to changes in methodology, the number of child laborers in the new survey is not comparable to that of the first survey, researchers said.

"As this report shows, there are today still too many children in cocoa farming doing work for which they are too young, or work that endangers them," according to a prepared statement from Richard Scobey, president of the World Cocoa Foundation, an industry group that represents companies about 80 percent of the world's cocoa supply chain.

In addressing the report, Scobey identified no industry failures. Instead, he suggested that the goals for reducing child labor may have been too lofty.

The targets for reducing child labor "were set without fully understanding the complexity and scale of a challenge heavily associated with poverty in rural Africa," according to his statement, which also noted that cocoa production has risen.

"Companies alone cannot solve the problem," he said.

Several nonprofit groups, however, argue the companies have fallen far short of their responsibilities. They question how an industry that rings up an estimated $103 billion in annual sales could have taken almost 20 years with little progress, if any, toward the stated goal.

In December, the Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments in a case against Nestle and Cargill involving a group of Malians who say that as adolescents, they served as forced labor on Ivory Coast cocoa farms.

Generally, the companies have sought to set up programs to try to monitor farms for child labor, and say they aim to expand those. In response to the new survey, Nestle declined comment. Mars noted in a statement that it has committed $1 billion to "help fix a broken supply chain."

"The problem of child labor is bigger than any one entity, and the solution must be grounded in an unwavering commitment to action and collaboration between farmers, communities, civil society, business, and government," the Mars statement said.

It is unclear whether the U.S. will continue to monitor whether the companies ever succeed in eliminating child labor, as they had promised. The so-called Harkin Engel protocol, which is the formal name for the chocolate company promise negotiated by Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., and then-Sen. Tom Harkin, D-Iowa, expires next year.

