Afghanistan security command welcomes new command sergeant major

CSTC-A Commander Army Maj. Gen. Robin Fontes, right, thanks the outgoing command sergeant major of CSTC-A, Army Sgt. Maj. Bryan K. Schnell, for his work in Afghanistan at a change-of-responsibility ceremony in Kabul on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.

KABUL, Afghanistan — Combined Security Transition Command-Afghanistan welcomed a new command sergeant major on Thursday.

Command Sgt. Maj. Jack H. Love took over from Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan K. Schnell at a change-of-responsibility ceremony at NATO’s Resolute Support headquarters in Kabul.

Love, who enlisted in the Army in 1998, will be the senior enlisted adviser to CSTC-A Commander Army Maj. Gen. Robin Fontes and liaise between her and enlisted troops.

“I will hold myself to a very high standard,” Love said. “I will treat everyone with dignity and respect, and I will do my very best in support of our mission.”

Love served in Afghanistan once before and also completed five combat tours in Iraq.

He replaced Schnell, who had held the command sergeant major position for only a few months. The Meritorious Service Medal recipient was called in to fill a gap left by his predecessor, who shifted to the 3rd Infantry Division at Bagram Air Field.

Despite the short stint, Fontes said, Schnell excelled in the position and would be missed. “His contribution to the success of CSTC-A, to Resolute Support and to Operation Freedom’s Sentinel will be long-lasting,” she said. CSTC-A is part of NATO’s Resolute Support mission aimed at developing Afghan security forces. It provides resources and training in areas such as management and sustainability.

