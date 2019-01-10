Actors Megan Fox, George Eads visit real warriors while making a war movie in Seoul

"Transformers" star Megan Fox poses for a photo with soldiers and other fans outside the theater at Yongsan Garrison in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019.

YONGSAN GARRISON, South Korea – Actors Megan Fox and George Eads visited with real warriors during a meet-and-greet on this Army garrison in the heart of Seoul, where they’re filming a new Korean War movie.

The stars took a break from filming “Jangsari 9.15” to answer questions and pose for photos for a packed audience Wednesday at the Yongsan movie theater.

“It’s the least that we can do to show appreciation for what you do every day,” Fox told the soldiers and civilian employees after they got to view an exclusive clip pulled together from rough cuts.

Fox, of “Transformers” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” fame, smiled as several soldiers professed their love from the crowd.

Eads, a longtime star of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” and, more recently, “MacGyver,” drew whoops when he said he’s from a military family and grew up in Texas near Fort Hood.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to be in a war movie,” he said.

The South Korean-produced movie will tell the story of the 1950 Jangsa Marine landing operation that was part of the Battle of Incheon, a turning point for U.S.-led forces battling communist troops in the three-year war.

Fox plays Marguerite Higgins, a war correspondent who became the first woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for international reporting.

Eads plays Colonel Steven, a leader of the landing operation that included so-called student soldiers, young men who volunteered or were forced to fight in the war.

The film is directed by Kwak Kyung-taek, and also features South Korean stars Kim Myung-min and Choi Min-ho.

The production company, Taewon Entertainment, also made the 2016 movie “Operation Chromite,” which starred Liam Neeson as Gen. Douglas MacArthur. Variety reported that the release date is planned for sometime this year.

Some 28,500 U.S. servicemembers are stationed in South Korea. The war ended in 1953 with an armistice instead of a peace treaty.

