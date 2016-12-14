AAFES to double card discount for fuel ahead of Christmas

The Army and Air Force Exchange Service, or AAFES, will be offering a 10-cent-per-gallon discount off fuel purchases made with a Military Star card at AAFES gas stations worldwide from Dec. 19 to 25. This is double the usual 5-cent-per-gallon discount the card usually yields.

“As we head into the final holiday shopping week, we are providing an added incentive for last-minute shoppers to come on base or post to see what the Exchange has in store,” Col. Karen Fleming, the Exchange’s logistics deputy director, said in a statement.

AAFES is also offering a price-match guarantee for all items purchased at any Exchange store through Dec. 24. If customers find an identical item they already purchased advertised for a lower price, they will receive an AAFES gift card for the difference. Customers have to produce a receipt as well as a current lower-priced ad. This applies to the website shopmyexchange.com as well as physical stores.

news@stripes.com