AAFES to double card discount for fuel ahead of Christmas

Senior Master Sgt. Gene Eastman of Everett, Wash., pumps gas at the AAFES gas station at Misawa Air Base in this March 2011 photo.

Travis Tritten/Stars and Stripes

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: December 14, 2016

The Army and Air Force Exchange Service, or AAFES, will be offering a 10-cent-per-gallon discount off fuel purchases made with a Military Star card at AAFES gas stations worldwide from Dec. 19 to 25. This is double the usual 5-cent-per-gallon discount the card usually yields.

“As we head into the final holiday shopping week, we are providing an added incentive for last-minute shoppers to come on base or post to see what the Exchange has in store,” Col. Karen Fleming, the Exchange’s logistics deputy director, said in a statement.

AAFES is also offering a price-match guarantee for all items purchased at any Exchange store through Dec. 24. If customers find an identical item they already purchased advertised for a lower price, they will receive an AAFES gift card for the difference. Customers have to produce a receipt as well as a current lower-priced ad. This applies to the website shopmyexchange.com as well as physical stores.

