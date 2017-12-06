4 sentenced for stealing Army equipment from Fort Campbell

WASHINGTON — Four men were sentenced Tuesday for stealing Army weapons accessories and equipment from Fort Campbell in Kentucky and selling it to various customers around the world, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee.

John Roberts of Clarksville, Tenn., was sentenced to 15 years in prison for conspiracy in stealing Army property, 10 counts of wire fraud and two counts of violating the Arms Export Control Act. He also was ordered by a federal judge to pay $4.2 million in restitution for the equipment stolen, according the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The items were stolen by soldiers from Fort Campbell and sold to Roberts for cash. The soldiers are believed to have been suffering from financial problems and drug addiction issues, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Alexander Hollibaugh, formerly of Fort Campbell, Army Spc. Dustin Nelson from Northville, N.Y., and Aaron Warner of Fort Campbell, all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to the theft and sale of Army property and were sentenced to time served and probation.

No complete weapons were sold, but equipment deemed sensitive such as grenade-launcher sights, night-vision mounts, telescopic and close-quarters sights for sniper and assault rifles, machine gun parts, communications gear, helmets and medical supplies were put online for sale to international customers. Some of the equipment was advertised as “U.S. Special Forces” and “New in Package.”

The equipment was marketed on eBay and sold to customers around the world, including recipients in Russia, Japan, Mexico and other countries, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Four others involved in the plot — Michael Barlow and Jonathan Wolford, both of Clarksville, Tenn.; Kyle Heade of Fort Campbell, and Cory Wilson of Gonzales, Louisiana — are waiting to be sentenced in January 2018 and face charges ranging from wire fraud to theft after pleading guilty, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Each faces up to five years in prison for theft and a fine of up to $250,000.

In addition, Wilson faces up to 20 years for each count of wire fraud and violating the Arms Export Control Act. Barlow faces up to 10 years in prison on conspiracy charges. Any money made from the sale of the equipment will have to be repaid in restitution.

