4,000 students protest in Seoul

Begin 72-hour hunger strike

SEOUL — Students from Yonsei University began a 72-hour hunger protest at 1 p.m. Friday as 4,000 students from six other Seoul universities demonstrated in the streets against the proposed presidential third term amendment to the Republic of Korea constitution.

More than 80 students were injured in the seventh day of demonstrations, and 102 were arrested. Eight civilians, four of them newsmen, and 11 policemen were injured. Five civilians were arrested as police and students clashed.

The biggest clash occurred at Korea University as 1,000 students fought about 200 police for three hours. Fifty-four persons were injured, seven seriously.

Four newsmen were injured as police smashed billy clubs over their heads, ignoring an order for safety to newsmen from ROK Home Minister Park Kyong Won. The newsmen represented CBS News, NBC News, the Dong-A Ilbo and Joong-Ang Ilbo daily newspapers.

Six of 38 students injured at Korea University were reported in serious condition. Seven police, four civilian bystanders and the four newsmen were only slightly injured. One policeman was seriously injured. Police arrested 29 students.

Police said Friday that more than 33,000 students had taken part in demonstrations which began June 27, and that 541 students had been arrested, but released, except for those police labeled as instigators and leaders. Those released had to sign statements of non-involvement in later demonstrations.

It was also reported that 538 police have been injured, 48 of them seriously. Police said it was impossible to get reliable figures on the number of students injured since most were treated at campus dispensaries and at various hospitals.

Police listed 50 tear gas masks, 71 billy clubs, 33 helmets, 14 vehicles and 2 pepper-spray machines as damaged or destroyed during the demonstrations.

