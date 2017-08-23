VIDEO, GALLERY
3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team brings out big guns in last Europe exercise
By MARTIN EGNASH | STARS AND STRIPES Published: August 23, 2017
GRAFENWOEHR, Germany — The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team conducted its last major live-fire exercise Wednesday before it returns to the United States next month.
<video>
Combined Resolve 9 is the final event of the brigade's six-month rotation to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. During the training, 11 M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzers conducted an artillery raid to simulate forcing the enemy to move to a target area. Other armor assets and close air support then engaged them.
The brigade has conducted six full live-fire exercises, either in preparation or during their rotation in Europe.
<gallery>
“At the end of our (rotation) here, you could argue that we’ve had the best training of any unit in the Army,” said Capt. Scott Walters, 3ABCT spokesman. “All of this training makes us a greater deterrent to any aggression in Europe while we work in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.”
egnash.martin@stripes.com
Twitter: @Marty_Stripes
Pfc. Madeline Hoaglen, right, and 2nd Lt. Nikki Parkman, left, discuss plans during Exercise Combined Resolve 9 at Grafenwoehr, Germany, on Aug. 23, 2017.
MARTIN EGNASH/STARS AND STRIPES
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
USS Fitzgerald will be transported stateside for repairs this fall
White House to elevate cyber to full combatant command
Navy commander pleads guilty in ‘Fat Leonard’ scandal
Father of American teenager missing in S. Korea says last time he saw her was to say good night
Father disavows Marine veteran son’s beliefs after Charlottesville violence
Family identifies US soldier killed in booby-trapped building in eastern Afghanistan