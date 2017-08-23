3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team brings out big guns in last Europe exercise

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany — The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team conducted its last major live-fire exercise Wednesday before it returns to the United States next month.

Combined Resolve 9 is the final event of the brigade's six-month rotation to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. During the training, 11 M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzers conducted an artillery raid to simulate forcing the enemy to move to a target area. Other armor assets and close air support then engaged them.

The brigade has conducted six full live-fire exercises, either in preparation or during their rotation in Europe.

“At the end of our (rotation) here, you could argue that we’ve had the best training of any unit in the Army,” said Capt. Scott Walters, 3ABCT spokesman. “All of this training makes us a greater deterrent to any aggression in Europe while we work in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.”

