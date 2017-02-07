21 killed in suicide bombing outside Afghan Supreme Court

KABUL, Afghanistan — A suicide attack outside Afghanistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday killed at least 21 people and wounded more than 40 others, including women and children, officials said.

Kabul police said the attacker who was on foot, detonated a suicide vest in the court’s parking lot as employees were leaving for the day. The lot is adjacent to a residential area.

“It was a mess, everything was destroyed,” said Shafiqullah Rahimi, who works nearby at the Ministry of Urban Development. “When I went outside I saw bodies in the parking lot.”

Of the 21 people killed, nine were women, spokesman for the Health Ministry Wahidullah Majrooh said. He said two children were among those injured.

Ismail Kawoosi, also of the Health Ministry, said nearly all of those injured and taken to hospital were in stable condition.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban often target government employees.

“I condole with the families of the victims in today’s terrorist attack in Kabul,” Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah wrote on Twitter. “The blood of our people isn’t cheap and won’t be wasted.”

Tuesday’s blast came a day after the United Nations announced it had recorded a record number of civilian casualties in Afghanistan it 2016. The group documented 11,418 conflict-related deaths and injuries last year, an increase of 3 percent over 2015.

Suicide and complex attacks were one of the leading causes of the casualties.

Earlier on Tuesday, a roadside bombing killed a top government official in western Farah province. The Taliban claimed responsibility for that attack.

Zubair Babakarkhail contributed to this report.

wellman.phillip@stripes.com

Twitter: @PhillipWellman

