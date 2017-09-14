1st Infantry Division soldier killed in Fort Hood helicopter incident
By COREY DICKSTEIN | STARS AND STRIPES Published: September 14, 2017
WASHINGTON — A 1st Infantry Division soldier was killed Tuesday in a helicopter training mishap at Fort Hood in Texas, according to an Army statement.
The soldier died during medical evacuation hoist training for an HH-60M Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopter crew, according to Fort Hood officials. It was not clear what caused the soldier’s death.
The incident occurred on a Fort Hood training range just south of Robert Gray Army Airfield, according to the statement.
The deceased soldier was stationed at Fort Riley in Kansas, but was at the Texas post conducting training with his unit, an Army official said. The soldier’s name was being withheld from the public until 24 hours after his family had been notified.
The official declined to provide additional information about the incident.
