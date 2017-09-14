1st Infantry Division soldier killed in fall during helicopter training at Fort Hood
By COREY DICKSTEIN | STARS AND STRIPES Published: September 14, 2017
WASHINGTON — A 1st Infantry Division soldier was killed Tuesday in a helicopter training mishap at Fort Hood in Texas, according to an Army statement.
Army Staff Sgt. Sean Devoy was killed after falling during medical evacuation hoist training for an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter crew, according to Fort Hood officials.
The incident occurred on a Fort Hood training range just south of Robert Gray Army Airfield, according to the statement.
Devoy, 28, was stationed at Fort Riley in Kansas, but was at the Texas post conducting training with his unit, an Army official said. He was a medic assigned to 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division.
Devoy had served three combat deployments to Afghanistan since joining the Army in 2010 and his awards included the Air Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Aviation Badge and the Combat Medical Badge, according to Army records.
The Army said his death was under investigation by officials with Fort Rucker, Alabama-based U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center.
