19 killed in suicide bombing outside Afghan Supreme Court

KABUL, Afghanistan — A suicide attack outside Afghanistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday killed at least 19 people and wounded more than 40 others, including women and children, officials said.

Kabul police said the attacker who was on foot, detonated a suicide vest in the court’s parking lot as employees were leaving for the day. The lot is adjacent to a residential area.

“It was a mess, everything was destroyed,” said Shafiqullah Rahimi, who works nearby at the Ministry of Urban Development, “When I went outside I saw bodies in the parking lot.”

Many of the victims were taken to Wazir Akbar Khan Hospital.

“I visited the hospital, and I saw one child and eight women wounded alongside other men and also three dead bodies,” said Ismail Kawoosi of the Health Ministry.

Kawoosi said most of those wounded were in stable condition.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban often target government employees.

Tuesday’s blast came one day after the United Nations announced it had recorded a record number of civilian casualties in 2016.

Zubair Babakarkhail contributed to this report.



wellman.phillip@stripes.com

Twitter: @PhillipWellman

