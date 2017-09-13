15 Marines injured in Camp Pendleton training incident

WASHINGTON – Fifteen Marines were being treated for injuries after their amphibious assault vehicle caught fire Wednesday morning during a training operation at Camp Pendleton, according to the Marine Corps.

The injured Marines were assigned to 1st Marine Division at the southern California base, said 1st Lt. Paul Gainey, a spokesman for the division. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire, which happened on land, but authorities were investigating the incident, he said.

Conditions of the injured Marines were not immediately available.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Marines and their families as they receive medical care,” Gainey said.

An amphibious assault vehicle, or AAV-7, is a 30-ton, armored vehicle designed to carry Marines and their equipment from Navy amphibious assault ships onto land and into combat. The tracked vehicles, known to Marines as “amtracks,” feature a large boat hull-shaped front end that helps them maneuver through water. They can carry up to 28 Marines at a time.

dickstein.corey@stripes.com

Twitter: @CDicksteinDC

