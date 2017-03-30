Navy to christen guided-missile destroyer named after Medal of Honor recipient

The Navy will christen its newest guided-missile destroyer at the General Dynamics Bath Iron Works facility in Maine on Saturday.

The USS Thomas Hudner is named after the last living Navy Medal of Honor recipient to have served in the Korean War, a Navy statement said.

Thomas Hudner Jr. received the honor for attempting to save the life of a squadron mate, Ens. Jessie L. Brown, during the Battle of Chosin Reservoir.

The ship is the 66th Arleigh Burke-class destroyer in service and the fourth of 14 ships under contract for the latest procurement program, the statement said.

Christened ships typically undergo further testing before commissioning into the active fleet.

The Navy procured its first Arleigh Burke-class destroyer in 1985.

The Thomas Hudner is 509 feet long, has a waterline beam of 59 feet and a navigational draft of 31 feet. Four gas turbine engines will power the ship to speeds in excess of 35 mph, the statement said.

Destroyers serve a multipurpose role in the Navy. They are capable of conducting independent missions and also serve in carrier-strike groups, surface-action groups, amphibious-ready groups and underway replenishment groups.

The ceremony, slated to begin at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time, will be live streamed at livestream.com/avtechnik/events/7109391.



