Marine dies while in South Korea for joint war games

SEOUL, South Korea — An Okinawa-based Marine has died while in South Korea for joint war games, the military said Tuesday.

Sgt. Maj. Timonthy J. Rudd, 44, was participating in Key Resolve, but his death was not related to the joint military exercises underway on the divided peninsula, officials said.

Rudd, a native of Post, Texas, “died from a non-combat related incident” Sunday in the southeastern port city of Pohang, a statement said. It gave no further details, pending an ongoing investigation.

Rudd served as the sergeant major for the Headquarters Regiment, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force.

He had been awarded the Meritorious Service Medal with one gold star, the Navy-Marine Corps Commendation Medal with two gold stars, an Army Commendation Medal, a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and a Combat Action Ribbon.

“Sgt. Maj. Rudd gave 27 years of dedicated service to the Marine Corps, and it was an honor to work with him. His death is a great loss to Headquarters Regiment and the Corps,” said Col. Christopher A. Feyedelem, commander of Headquarters Regiment, 3rd MLG.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and coworkers,” he added.

Key Resolve is a two-week command post, computer-simulated military exercise conducted annually by U.S. and South Korean forces.

