Lone Sailor’s steely gaze now looks out over Pearl Harbor

The 15th Lone Sailor statue dedication took place at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center on the Navy's 242nd birthday, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

The steely gaze of the Navy’s iconic Lone Sailor now looks out at the USS Arizona Memorial and Pearl Harbor.

A copy of the famous bronze statue was unveiled Friday at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center in celebration of the service’s 242nd birthday. Its base contains steel from the USS Arizona, which sank after being bombed by the Japanese on Dec. 7, 1941.

“Standing seven and a half feet tall, the Lone Sailor has a sea bag by his side — representing the fact that sailors are global citizens, always ready, anytime, anywhere, to protect America’s interests,” Adm. Harry Harris, head of U.S. Pacific Command, said at a dedication dinner on Thursday.

“The Lone Sailor embodies all sailors — men and women, past, present, and future,” Harris added. “This statue is a reflection of the pivotal role Navy sailors have played in our nation’s history … the personification of our Navy core values of honor, courage and commitment.”

The original statue, presented by sculptor Stanley Bleifeld in 1987, stands at the Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C. Since then, 14 copies have been dedicated at Navy memorials across the country.

