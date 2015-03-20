Woburn Safari Park in Bedfordshire brings you inches from lions, tigers, bears and more

Zebra eat and lounge around at the Woburn Safari Park in Woburn, England. The park was established by the 13th Duke of Bedford and has a focus on animal conservation.

I’ve always wondered what it would be like to be a few feet away from a wild animal like a black bear or African lion, and after visiting the Woburn Safari Park in Bedfordshire I now have my answer: awestruck.

My family and I drove a little more than an hour from nearby RAF Mildenhall to the park, which adheres to all of England’s coronavirus guidelines. My daughter is a huge animal lover, and the Road Safari, which allows you to drive through acres of parkland reserves where large wild animals roam freely, was an experience she’s been talking about for weeks since.

We came face to car window with elephants, rhinos, giraffes, zebras, monkeys, lions, tigers and bears. The Road Safari took less than an hour to finish, but patrons can have as many go-arounds as they like for the day.

One of the funniest parts of the Road Safari was the Barbary macaque enclosure. Visitors get a close-up encounter when the monkeys jump on your vehicle for a little joyride. Some monkeys use the cars as portable grooming stands.

After the Road Safari, it was time for the Foot Safari. We parked our car at the main restaurant and gift shop for a bite. The menu had your usual assortment of park food: burgers, chips, drinks, coffee and desserts, and since this is in the U.K., some fried fish options.

We then checked out the smaller animal enclosures. We were able to see penguins, wallabies, red pandas, sea lions, lemurs, tortoises and a variety of others. The park also offers shows featuring birds, sea lions and elephants, but I’d recommend checking when the shows start in advance if you’re interested in them.

Other attractions I came across included a giant slide open during fair weather and lots of playground equipment. There’s also the Go Ape Experience, full of zip lines, rope bridges and swings among the trees. Acting like an ape isn’t cheap at 25-33 pounds per person for ages 10 and up, but it discounts the park tickets down to 10 pounds each.

Ape life with small children wasn’t for us. But the Great Woburn Railway ride was my daughter’s favorite of the day. The train took us through sections in the zoo, almost like a daily recap minus the Road Safari enclosures. The train cuts through the alpaca area. The furry, llama-like animals came surprisingly close to us.

On our way back to the train station, I noticed a Land Rover with a zebra pattern. It was part of the VIP experience, where anyone can get a more personal look at the zoo. This option includes up to four people, and is something my wife wants to do, since you can feed some of the animals.

I see us purchasing annual passes for my tenure in the U.K., something I know my daughter will love. The park delivers a great experience that anyone stationed here should try at least once.

alvarez.kyle@stripes.com

Twitter: Kalv2931

Address: Woburn Safari Park Bedfordshire, Woburn, MK 43 0TU

Hours: Daily 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Costs: Adults 16 and over: 27.50 pounds ($36.70); Children 3-15 20 pounds ($28.20); 2 and under free; VIP experience 349 pounds ($492.)

Food: Restaurant open from 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.; hot food served until 4:45 p.m.. You can bring food as well.

Information: https://www.woburnsafari.co.uk/; +44 1525 290407.



