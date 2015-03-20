With miles of trails, Johanniskreuz near Kaiserslautern is ideal for a woodland hike

Johanniskreuz, a small village south of Kaiserslautern, is the starting point for miles and miles of hiking and biking trails through the Pfalz Forest, even in winter.

In the thick of a pandemic and a countrywide lockdown, there’s nowhere to go except outdoors.

So on a cold January day with blustery winds and a rain-snow mix in the forecast, we headed to Johanniskreuz, a hamlet in the heart of the Pfalz Forest about 11 miles south of Kaiserslautern.

In the summer and fall, the village is a meeting place for bikers drawn to the scenic, twisting backroads that cut through the forest.

But for decades, it was the site of an annual Roman Catholic convention, a tradition that ended in 2007 due to the danger of old trees falling on the venue.

The area is also a good starting point for dozens of hiking and mountain biking trails that wind through the Pfaelzerwald, the largest contiguous forest in Germany. It's not typically crowded in the winter, but the pandemic seems to have changed that.

After a fresh snow in January on a rare weekend day when the sun shined, the few parking lots in the village were full. People wandered the snowy trails, pulled small children on sleds and lined up for coffee to-go from a snack stand capitalizing on the influx of stir-crazy crowds. Even a trail for cross-country skiing a few kilometers up the road from Johanniskreuz and deep in the woods was busy with skiers and hikers.

To avoid the throngs, head to Johanniskreuz on a weekday.

My bundled-up, red-cheeked kids and I found the place deserted while we searched for a 4.5-mile loop. The “Spurensuche Wanderweg” lists 18 sites on the route, from old boundary stones to groups of rare trees. “Follow the red arrows,” said information posted online by the Rheinland-Pfalz forestry office.

We found several red arrows, starting from the House of Sustainability parking lot — and then the trail went dead. To get out of the wind, we ducked into a secluded narrow path, ending up on a trail that’s part of the Pfalz Forest Mountain Bike Park, a network of five routes covering about 185 miles.

We encountered a lone hiker on the trail and saw fat bike tire treads in the snow, so we kept in eye out for hardy mountain bikers.

We didn’t find the route we were looking for, but experienced the magic of the Pfalz Forest in the snow. Any trail will do. The one we found was well-marked with blue crosses. Our footsteps crunched in the snow as we wandered by pine and deciduous trees so tall we had to crane our necks to see the tops.

We marveled at our luck finding a trail that sheltered us from the whipping wind until my 9-year-old was hit on the head by a ball of snow that fell from high enough that it stung on impact. But we all had a good laugh about that later.

Directions: Johanniskreuz is located about 11 miles south of Kaiserslautern, a drive that takes just under 20 minutes. just under an hour’s drive southeast of Kaiserslautern. From Kaiserslautern, head south on L503 and then take B48 towards Johanniskreuz. Several places to park are available, including at the House of Sustainability.

Times: Open year-round

Food and drink: At least one imbiss is usually open, in the parking lot of the Johanniskreuz hotel and café, selling bratwurst, French fries and small snacks.

Web: A good place to start to find more information about hiking and biking trails in Johanniskreuz is the online site of the Johanniskreuz forestry office: wald.rlp.de/en/johanniskreuz-forestry-office

