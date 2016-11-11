Winter Illuminations

YOMIURILAND JEWELLUMINATION (Tokyo): Through Feb. 14, 4-8:30 p.m.; art using 4 million lights including the 88.5-foot-tall Jewelry Angel Tower at Forest Area; 4015-1, Yanokuchi, Inagi City; 1,000 yen adults, 500 yen junior and senior high school students, 1,800 yen adults (includes admission, free rides, except Ferris wheel & gondola), 1,300 yen ages 3-17; 044-966-1111.

Japan

CARETTA (SHIODOME CITY CENTER) ILLUMINATION (Tokyo): Nov. 17-Feb. 14, 5-11 p.m., except Jan. 1 & 2; Canyon d’Azur illumination decorated with 270,000 LEDs along with music; two-minute walk from JR Shimbashi Station; 03-6218-2100; www.caretta.jp/english.

KANAZAWA CASTLE & KENROKUEN GARDEN AUTUMN ILLUMINATION (Ishikawa prefecture): Nov. 18-Dec. 10, 5:30-9 p.m., until Dec. 3 at Kenrokuen Garden; leaves at Kenrokuen Garden and Kanazawa Castle are illuminated; concerts 6:30 and 8 p.m. Nov. 19 & 26 & Dec. 3; 10-minute ride from JR Kanazawa Station or Kenrokuen-shita Bus Stop after taking a bus from JR Kanazawa Station; free; 076-234-3800; www.pref.ishikawa.jp/siro-niwa/english/top.html.

BIHOKU PARK WINTER ILLUMINATION (Hiroshima prefecture): Nov. 19-Jan. 9, 5:30-9 p.m.; with 700,000 LEDs and music performances; 4-10, Mikkaichi town, Shobara city, five-minute ride from Shobara I.C. on Chugoku Express; 410 yen adults, 80 yen children, plus 310 yen for parking; 0824-72-7000.

KOBE LUMINARIE ILLUMINATION (Hyogo prefecture): Dec. 2-11, 6-9:30 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 6-10 p.m. Fri., 5-10 p.m. Sat., 5-9:30 p.m. Sun.; 22nd memorial illumination with the theme of Ode Della Luce decorated with 20,000 LEDs; seven-minute walk from Motomachi Station on JR Kobe Line; 078-303-0038.

NAGASAKI ROMANTIC ILLUMINATION - GLOVER GARDEN ILLUMINATION (Nagasaki prefecture): Through Dec. 25, 5-8 p.m., until 8:30 p.m. Dec. 22-25; decorated with 30 million LEDs on nine western-style buildings in Glover Garden; 8-1, Minami Yamate-cho, Nagasaki City, four-minute walk from Ouratenshudo stop (street car); Glover Garden open until 8 p.m., until 9 p.m. Dec. 22-25; 610 yen adults, 300 yen senior high school students, 180 yen junior high school and elementary school students; 095-822-8223; www.glover-garden.jp/winter_festival.html.

ROPPONGI HILLS GALAXY ILLUMINATION 2016 (Tokyo): Through Dec. 25, 5-11 p.m.; 1.2 million LEDs line Keyaki Street; Subway Hibiya Line to Roppongi Station; 03-6406-6000; www.roppongihills.com.e.nt.hp.transer.com/events/2016/11/002054.html.

TOKYO OPERA CITY CHRISTMAS ILLUMINATION 2016: Through Dec. 25, 4-11:30 p.m.; 39-foot tree illuminated 180,000 LED lights; www.tokyooperacity.co.jp; 03-5353-0700.

TOKYO MIDTOWN CHRISTMAS ILLUMINATION 2016: Through Dec. 25, 5-11 p.m.; blue-based Starlight Garden art of four different illuminations decorated with 180,000 LEDs with the theme of Midtown Cruise at Midtown, Midtown Garden, Garden Terrace, Galleria and Plaza; from Roppongi Station on Metro Hibiya and Chiyoda Lines, and Roppongi Station on Oedo-Line; 03-3475-3100; www.tokyo-midtown.com/en.

TAMA CENTER ILLUMINATION 2015 (Tokyo): Through Jan. 9, 4:30-10:30 p.m.; illumination on 58 camphor and fir trees decorated with 400,000 LEDs along the Parthenon Odori Street; Tama Monorail Tama Center Station on Odakyu Tama Line; 090-8946-9909.

BACCARAT ETERNAL LIGHTS (Tokyo): Through Jan. 9, 4 p.m.-midnight; Christmas illumination at the entrance, clock square, and promenade along the slope until Dec. 25; illumination of Baccarat chandeliers decorated with many pieces of crystal parts contrasted with 100,000 LEDs from noon-midnight at Yebisu Garden Place: five-minute walk from JR Ebisu Station East Exit; 03-5423-7111.

TOKYO DOME CITY WINTER ILLUMINATION: Through Feb. 19, 4 p.m.-1 a.m.; commemorating 150th anniversary diplomatic relations with Italy, Tokyo Dome City is featuring small-scale Tower of Pisa, Venetian Avenue, Juliet’s House and more, decorated with 170,000 LED lights and more; JR Suidobashi Station on Sobu Line Suidobashi Station or Korakuen Station on Marunouchi Line; 03-5800-9999.

YOMIURILAND JEWELLUMINATION (Tokyo): Through Feb. 19, 4-8:30 p.m., until 9 p.m. Dec. 17-25; art with 5 million lights; also 88.5-foot high Jewelry Angel Tower at Forest Area; 1,200 yen adults, 600 yen junior and senior high school students, 300 yen elementary school students, 2,300 yen adults for admission and free rides, except Ferris wheel & gondola, 1,700 yen ages 3-17; 4015-1, Yanokuchi, Inagi City, 5 km from Chofu I.C., Chuo Expressway; 044-966-1111; www.yomiuriland.com/english.

TOKYO TOWER: Through Feb. 28, 4-11 p.m.; enjoy a 18-foot snow dome with the theme of Miraculous Cherry Blossom Blooming in Winter, which is from Toho’s animation movie and its characters at the first floor, collaborated with orange-colored illumination cover on 1,092-foot tower; five-minute walk from Toei Oedo Line Akabanebashi Station; 03-3433-5111; www.tokyotower.co.jp/event/illumination/winter-fantasy-2016/en.html.

FLOWER & LIGHT KINGDOM AT NAGASAKI HUIS TEN BOSCH (Nagasaki prefecture): Through May 7; 13 million light bulbs; 0956-58-0080; http://english.huistenbosch.co.jp.

Okinawa

SOUTHEAST BOTANICAL GARDEN NIGHT DECORATION 2016: Nov. 23-Feb. 19, 5-10 p.m.; includes music and dance weekends; 1,800 yen adults, 1,000 yen ages 16-18, 500 yen children, 098-939-2555; www.southeast-botanical.jp/english/index.html.

ITOMAN PEACEFUL ILLUMINATION: Dec. 10-Jan. 3, 6-10 p.m., until 12:30 a.m. Dec. 31; 350,000 LEDs featuring the illumination, praying for Okinawa 1.3 million-people’s peace” at Itoman Kanko Noen; concerts and performances 7-9 p.m. Dec. 25 fireworks 9 p.m. Dec. 25 and fireworks and a countdown Dec. 31; 400 yen adults on Dec. 10-16, 500 yen adults on Dec. 17-Jan. 3, free for children; Heiwa-no Hikari Committee; 098-840-8135.

CHRISTMAS ILLUMINATION AT HOTEL NIKKO ALIVIA: Through Dec. 25, sunset-midnight; illumination decorated with 80,000 LEDs by green power; patio, entrance, pool side of Hotel Nikko Alivia, 60-minute ride from Naha Airport; 098-982-9111; www.alivila.co.jp.

CHRISTMAS FANTASY 2016: Dec. 23-28, 4-9:30 p.m.; events include 140,000 lights, laser beams and fireworks along with street dance, Okinawa eisa & drum, concerts and attractions at Okinawa Children’s Kingdom, 2,200 yen for adults/1,800 yen for advance tickets, 1,200 yen for children/1,000 yen for advance tickets, free ages 3 & younger; 098-933-4190; http://xmas-fantasy.com.

KARIYUSHI OCEANSPA MILLION FANTASY: Through Feb. 28, sunsets -midnight; 1.4 million LEDs in 11 areas; also art illusion created by water, sound and light performed at 7:30 & 8:30 p.m. at the Garden Pool; 90-minute ride from Naha Airport; 098-967-8731; www.kariyushi-inb.com/okinawa-kariyushi-beach-resort-ocean-spa.

South Korea

BUSAN CHRISTMAS TREE FESTIVAL: Nov. 26-Jan. 1; illuminations on Christmas trees, decorations on Gwangbok-ro area of the Jung-gu District in Busan; Nampo Station (Busan Subway Line 1), Exit 1; +82-2-1330.

LOTTE WORLD’S CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL (Seoul): Through Dec. 27; visitors meet characters Lotty and Lorry while enjoying the Christmas party with family musical show, ice rink band show, take a portrait at photo zone decorated with snowmen and colorful decoration at Santa Village and more; Jamsil Station (Seoul Subway Line 2), Exit 4; +82-1661-2000; www.lotteworld.com.

LIGHT FESTIVAL AT THE ANSAN STARLIGHT VILLAGE PHOTO LAND (Gyeonggi province): Through May 31, 3-11 p.m.; a hundred different themed photo zones; take a bus No. 30-2, 31, 350, 301, 320 or 5601 and get off at Daewoong Bio Gas Station; 6,000 won adults, 4,000 won children; +82-31-1330.

EVERLAND CHRISTMAS FANTASY: Nov. 24- Dec. 31, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; decorated with 120,000 LEDs; 52,000 won adults/one-day pass, 41,000 won children, after 5 p.m.: 4,300 won adults, 34,000 won kids; Jeondae-Everland Station (Yongin Ever Line), Exit 3; www.everland.com.

