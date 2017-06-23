Water parks and pools in Japan and Okinawa

A view of Yomiuriland Water Amusement Island in Tokyo. This outdoor park has three different types of water sliders, Giant Sky River — a huge complex of water slides — and diving pool, wave pool, children’s pool and whirlpool. www.yomiuriland.co.jp.

Japan

open now

NISSAN WATER PARK AT SHIN-YOKOHAMA PARK (Yokohama): Through Sept. 30, enjoy 22 varieties of pools and more at Nissan Stadium, 15-minute walk from JR Shin Yokohama Station or seven-minute walk from JR Kozukue Station on Yokohama Line; 500 yen ages 13+/per hour, 250 yen ages 12 & younger/per hour; 045-477-5040; www.nissan-stadium.jp.

AQUA PARADISE PATIO (Saitama prefecture): year-round, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. July 20 through Aug. 31, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., closed Tuesdays except July and August; all-weather indoor amusement pool with varieties of swimming pools and sauna baths; 15-minute drive from Hanazono I.C. on Kanetsu Express; 1,000 yen adults, 500 yen children; 048-574-5000.

Opening July 1

WATER ADVENTURE KINGDOM IN HUIS TEN BOSCH (Nagasaki prefecture): July 1-Sept. 10, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.; five large pools including Japan’s longest 180-meter water slide and more available; 0570-064-110; http://english.huistenbosch.co.jp/event/waterkingdom.

TOSHIMAEN SWIMMING POOL (Tokyo): July 1-2 & 8-9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., July 18-20 & Sept. 1-3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and July 15-Sept. 3, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; outdoor water park at Toshimaen Amusement Park has giant water slides called Hydro Polis and seven different types of swimming pools; summer one-day pass for swimming pool, unlimited rides in amusement park is 4,000 yen adults, 3,000 yen children A (height of 110 cm or higher), 2,000 yen children B (height under 110 cm); 3-25-1 Kouyama, Nerima-ku; Toshima-en Station, Seibu Ikebukuro Line; 03-3990-8800; www.toshimaen.co.jp/pool/index.html.

TOKYO SUMMERLAND ADVENTURE LAGOON: July 1-Oct. 1; Adventure Lagoon, outdoor water park of Summerland Amusement Park, has swimming pools, water slides and tubes, waterfalls and more in atropical atmosphere; admission for Summerland including Adventure Lagoon is 4,500 yen adults, 3,000 yen children, after 3 p.m. 3,600 yen adults, 2,100 yen for children; 600 Kamiyotsugi, Akiruno-city, Tokyo; 0.5 km from Akiruno I.C., Ken-o-do Expressway; 042-558-6511; www.summerland.co.jp/english/index.html.

YOMIURILAND WATER AMUSEMENT ISLAND WAI (Tokyo): July 1-Sept. 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (schedules www.yomiuriland.com/wai/calendar/index.html); outdoor water park of Yomiuri Water Amusement Island WAI has three different types of water slides, including Giant Sky River, diving pool diving boards, wavepool, children’s pool; one-day pass for swimming pool, amusement park, rides in amusement park and eared-seal show; 6,000 yen adults, 4,800 yen senior high school and middle school students; swimming pool pass, 4,400 yen ages 3-11/swimming pass: 3,200 yen adults, 2,500 yen senior high school and middle school students, 2,100 yen ages 3-11/swimming ; 4015-1, Yanokuchi, Inagi City; 044-966-1111; www.yomiuriland.com/english.

Opening July 8

OISO LONG BEACH (Kanagawa Prefecture): July 8-Sept. 18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Oiso Prince Hotel’s swimming pools located along the coast of Sagami Bay, 546 Kokufu Hongo, Oiso Town, Naka-gun, free shuttle from Oiso Station, JR Tokaido Line; one-day pass is 3,800 yen adults, 2,600 yen junior high/high school students, 2,100 yen elementary school students, 1,100 yen ages 3-6; pass after 2 p.m. is 2,100 /1,600/1,100 /600 yen, ages 3 & younger free in July; 0463-61-1111.

Okinawa

OKINAWA SOGO UNDO KOEN: Through Sept. 30, closed Tuesday; 25-meter indoor pool open 9:30 a.m.-5:45 p.m. weekends in June & September, 9:30 a.m.-6:15 p.m. daily in July and August, closed Tue.; 50-meter outdoor pool 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. and recreation pool 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; 15-minute ride from Kitanakagusuku I.C. on Okinawa Express; pools are 240 yen adults, 120 yen children, recreation pool 860 yen adults, 310 yen children, 100 yen ages 3-5, infants free; 098-932-5114.

MAJUNLAND SWIMMING POOL: year-round, 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; varieties of swimming pools, including Jacuzzi and more at Urasoe Undo Koen, 40-minute ride from Naha Airport or 10-minute ride from Nishihara I.C. on Okinawa Express; 098-942-4132.

NAGO CITY B & G OCEAN CENTER POOL: year-round, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., closed Tuesdays; 25-meter, Jacuzzi and children’s pools; 10-minute ride from Kyoda I.C. on Okinawa Express; 320 yen adults, 160 yen kids; 0980-54-1082.