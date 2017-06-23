Water parks and pools in Japan and Okinawa
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: June 23, 2017
Japan
open now
NISSAN WATER PARK AT SHIN-YOKOHAMA PARK (Yokohama): Through Sept. 30, enjoy 22 varieties of pools and more at Nissan Stadium, 15-minute walk from JR Shin Yokohama Station or seven-minute walk from JR Kozukue Station on Yokohama Line; 500 yen ages 13+/per hour, 250 yen ages 12 & younger/per hour; 045-477-5040; www.nissan-stadium.jp.
AQUA PARADISE PATIO (Saitama prefecture): year-round, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. July 20 through Aug. 31, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., closed Tuesdays except July and August; all-weather indoor amusement pool with varieties of swimming pools and sauna baths; 15-minute drive from Hanazono I.C. on Kanetsu Express; 1,000 yen adults, 500 yen children; 048-574-5000.
Opening July 1
WATER ADVENTURE KINGDOM IN HUIS TEN BOSCH (Nagasaki prefecture): July 1-Sept. 10, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.; five large pools including Japan’s longest 180-meter water slide and more available; 0570-064-110; http://english.huistenbosch.co.jp/event/waterkingdom.
TOSHIMAEN SWIMMING POOL (Tokyo): July 1-2 & 8-9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., July 18-20 & Sept. 1-3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and July 15-Sept. 3, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; outdoor water park at Toshimaen Amusement Park has giant water slides called Hydro Polis and seven different types of swimming pools; summer one-day pass for swimming pool, unlimited rides in amusement park is 4,000 yen adults, 3,000 yen children A (height of 110 cm or higher), 2,000 yen children B (height under 110 cm); 3-25-1 Kouyama, Nerima-ku; Toshima-en Station, Seibu Ikebukuro Line; 03-3990-8800; www.toshimaen.co.jp/pool/index.html.
TOKYO SUMMERLAND ADVENTURE LAGOON: July 1-Oct. 1; Adventure Lagoon, outdoor water park of Summerland Amusement Park, has swimming pools, water slides and tubes, waterfalls and more in atropical atmosphere; admission for Summerland including Adventure Lagoon is 4,500 yen adults, 3,000 yen children, after 3 p.m. 3,600 yen adults, 2,100 yen for children; 600 Kamiyotsugi, Akiruno-city, Tokyo; 0.5 km from Akiruno I.C., Ken-o-do Expressway; 042-558-6511; www.summerland.co.jp/english/index.html.
YOMIURILAND WATER AMUSEMENT ISLAND WAI (Tokyo): July 1-Sept. 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (schedules www.yomiuriland.com/wai/calendar/index.html); outdoor water park of Yomiuri Water Amusement Island WAI has three different types of water slides, including Giant Sky River, diving pool diving boards, wavepool, children’s pool; one-day pass for swimming pool, amusement park, rides in amusement park and eared-seal show; 6,000 yen adults, 4,800 yen senior high school and middle school students; swimming pool pass, 4,400 yen ages 3-11/swimming pass: 3,200 yen adults, 2,500 yen senior high school and middle school students, 2,100 yen ages 3-11/swimming ; 4015-1, Yanokuchi, Inagi City; 044-966-1111; www.yomiuriland.com/english.
Opening July 8
OISO LONG BEACH (Kanagawa Prefecture): July 8-Sept. 18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Oiso Prince Hotel’s swimming pools located along the coast of Sagami Bay, 546 Kokufu Hongo, Oiso Town, Naka-gun, free shuttle from Oiso Station, JR Tokaido Line; one-day pass is 3,800 yen adults, 2,600 yen junior high/high school students, 2,100 yen elementary school students, 1,100 yen ages 3-6; pass after 2 p.m. is 2,100 /1,600/1,100 /600 yen, ages 3 & younger free in July; 0463-61-1111.
Okinawa
OKINAWA SOGO UNDO KOEN: Through Sept. 30, closed Tuesday; 25-meter indoor pool open 9:30 a.m.-5:45 p.m. weekends in June & September, 9:30 a.m.-6:15 p.m. daily in July and August, closed Tue.; 50-meter outdoor pool 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. and recreation pool 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; 15-minute ride from Kitanakagusuku I.C. on Okinawa Express; pools are 240 yen adults, 120 yen children, recreation pool 860 yen adults, 310 yen children, 100 yen ages 3-5, infants free; 098-932-5114.
MAJUNLAND SWIMMING POOL: year-round, 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; varieties of swimming pools, including Jacuzzi and more at Urasoe Undo Koen, 40-minute ride from Naha Airport or 10-minute ride from Nishihara I.C. on Okinawa Express; 098-942-4132.
NAGO CITY B & G OCEAN CENTER POOL: year-round, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., closed Tuesdays; 25-meter, Jacuzzi and children’s pools; 10-minute ride from Kyoda I.C. on Okinawa Express; 320 yen adults, 160 yen kids; 0980-54-1082.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Adam West, Army vet who played 1960s-era Batman, dies at 88
Taliban release video showing American, Australian captives
Lancer bombers, destroyer ‘sharpen their combat skills’ together in South China Sea
IVF coverage for wounded vets preserved in House VA funding bill
US airstrike kills 8 militants in Somalia
Yokota maintainers get new leader as base transitions to Super Hercs