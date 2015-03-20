Warm up with a bowl, or 2, of caldo de res, a Latino family recipe, made Italian-style

Caldo de res or Latino beef soup, ready to be enjoyed with crusty dinner rolls and some wedges of fresh lime. The entire process of making this delicious soup takes a little over an hour.

In Italy, where most restaurants have been closed for in-house dining for what feels like months — probably because it is — families have dusted off cookbooks and relearned how to make old favorites.

One of them for my family is caldo de res.

This is a dish where comfort food meets flavor and history. Usually eaten during the winter months in Latin America, it’s referred to by some in the U.S. as Latino beef soup.

But it's much more than that.

Some caldo de res recipes go back generations. But in my house, we make it my wife’s way, which is somewhat different than my mom’s or my abuela's recipes.

They used ingredients commonly found in Guatemalan markets but which are hard, if not impossible, to find in the U.S. or the commissary at Aviano.

We use spices and ingredients that everyone in the household likes and that we can find: cabbage, potatoes, onions, carrots, corn on the cob, onions, garlic, beef stock, “Sason Goya,” salt, pepper, bay leaves, and the main ingredient, beef.

We have been using ossobuco, which is widely available in Italy. The soup ends up just as delicious as it would have been if we’d used the traditional beef shanks.

To make enough soup to serve eight to 10 people — or four people who have two servings each — we use two to three medium to large ossobuco cuts, four sliced carrots, one chopped onion, five or six medium potatoes cut into quarters, one medium-sized cabbage cut into quarters, and two or three cobs of corn, cut in half.

Put the beef in a large pot over medium heat and sear it until it begins to brown. Add four to six cups of water, and the potatoes, onions, and carrots, salt and pepper to taste, two or three bay leaves, and corn on the cob.

Let it come to a rolling boil, and add two 32-ounce containers of beef broth, the cabbage, one packet of Sason Goya or whatever type of seasoning you like, and cover the pot. Let it cook for about 45 minutes or until the potatoes are soft.

We garnish the soup with chopped cilantro and serve it with white rice and crusty dinner rolls. My mom served her version of the soup with corn tortillas and sliced avocado.

For an added kick of flavor, we add lime juice when the soup is ready to eat, and serve it with wedges of lime.

It takes about an hour to prepare and cook — plenty of time to make and enjoy a couple of homemade margaritas.

What you’ll need to make caldo de res, Italian-style (serves 8-10):

Ingredients

2-3 medium to large ossobuco cuts

4 carrots

1 onion

5-6 potatoes

1 medium-sized cabbage

2-3 cobs of corn

Seasonings

64-oz. of beef broth

Cilantro for garnish

Optional lime juice and wedges of lime