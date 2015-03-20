Visitors to La Hogue Farm Shop and Café can feast their senses on farm-fresh fare

La Hogue Farm Shop and Cafe in Ely, England, located about 30 minutes from the military bases at Mildenhall and Lakenheath. Chris and Jo Reeks opened the shop in 2002 and the cafe nine years later after the success of their homemade ready-to-eat meal recipes.

The smell of bacon and freshly baked bread wafted from the table to my left. From the right, I could smell the aroma of barista-made coffee, and in front of me, my eyes feasted on a free range egg and cress sandwich.

It was breakfast time at La Hogue Farm Shop and Café in Ely, Cambridgeshire, about 16 miles from Mildenhall. Just looking at and smelling the food had built up my appetite.

The food served in the café and sold in the adjacent farm shop is locally sourced and of “extremely good quality,” said Jo Reeks, who owns and runs the farm with her husband, Chris.

“We opened up our shop in 2002 and, back then, we had a team of chefs creating ready-to-eat meals for the local community using the best local ingredients,” she said. “We knew there was a demand for our style of cooking because the meals were a success around the community. Once we had the funds, we opened the café.”

I had a farmer’s breakfast — an over-easy, farm-fresh egg served with hash browns that were crunchy on the outside and warm, soft, and packed with flavor on the inside; British sausages and black pudding — a delicacy in these parts usually made from pork blood, with pork fat or beef suet, and a cereal, often oatmeal.

Some people are put off by the description of black pudding, but I had been told I must try it. It was delicious, with an earthiness that complemented the rest of the meal.

The cafe opened in 2011. In 2017, it was a finalist in the Suffolk Food and Drink Awards’ family dining category and two years later, it was awarded a Tripadvisor Certificate of Excellence.

The café and shop are located opposite a black barn of historical significance.

The barn was built using timber from a battleship that fought in the maritime battle of La Hogue off the coast of Normandy in 1692 during the Nine Years’ War. English and Dutch ships fought against the navy of French King Louis XIV, who, in addition to having the palace of Versailles built, was a bit of a warmonger with expansionist ambitions. France lost the battle and, eventually, the war. The victorious British “brought the timber from the battleships back to England where it was used to construct the main farmhouse and some of the farm buildings at La Hogue farm,” according to the farm’s website.

Your eyes are treated to a feast while you eat at the café and gaze out over open fields and local wildlife, kept away from the crops and farm animals by fencing. There is also a small playground for children.

As the U.K. starts to reopen, La Hogue is a welcome change from staring at living-room walls.

Address: Chippenham, near Newmarket, Ely, Cambridgeshire, CB7 5PZ

Directions: Available on their website. lahogue.co.uk/contact-find-us

Hours: The café is open Monday through Saturday between 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., Sundays 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Last orders for hot food are at 3 p.m. Closed on New Year’s Day, Easter, Christmas Day, Boxing Day (Dec. 26) and December 27.

Prices: Breakfast ranges from $6.90 to $13.80, lunch from $7.25 to $15.10, and the grill section from $13.80 to $17.90. Beer and wine are available, as is a children’s menu.

Information: +44 (0) 1638 751 128; info@lahogue.co.uk; menu online at lahogue.co.uk/farm-cafe