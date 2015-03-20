Time is running out to try limited-edition ramen-flavored Pringles in Japan

Pringles has teamed up with the makers of the Super Cup instant noodle line to release, only in Japan, two flavors of ramen in the form of its iconic, stackable, canned potato chips.

The collaborations were born out of an alliance between Pringles, an American company, and Ace Cook, the makers of the Super Cup instant noodle line. The flavors are Torigara Shoyu Ramen, a chicken-stock, soy-broth variety; and Jukusei Miso Ramen, an aged-miso ramen, that reportedly took two years for Ace Cook to perfect.

Originally released in 2018, the Torigara Shoyu Ramen Pringles, like many other flavors offered in Japan, was also a limited run, but was re-released because of popular demand. It promises a rich flavor with a clean finish.

The ramen line of Pringles are also being offered for only a limited time; however, there is no end date indicated on the Pringles website.

It took me weeks of searching before I finally found the new flavors at a convenience store. For the equivalent of about $1.50 you can pick up a small, snack-sized can, the only size available for these flavors.

Out of the two, I prefer the Torigara Shoyu Ramen flavor, because it is both savory and sweet. Jukusei Miso Ramen has an aged, almost musty taste.

In case you’re wondering, the Pringles-Ace Cook partnership goes both ways. Pringles-flavored instant noodles debuted in Japan in late 2018.

