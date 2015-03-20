Thrill-seekers can fly through the treetops near Naval Air Facility Atsugi

My journey began with a 1½-hour-long drive from Yokosuka Naval Base, Japan, through beautiful, scenic roads to a wild, treetop zip lining adventure I will not soon forget.

Tree Cross Adventure welcomed me with amazing hospitality. The course has six stops in your journey to the final goal. Making you go through obstacles before you zip line to the next course adds a whole new layer of fun.

Course No. 3 boasts a nearly 50-foot platform, the highest in Japan and equivalent to a five-story building.

Course No. 5 features “Big Tarzan,” a steep drop and a swing across the course into a safety net. Flying through the air this way is such a thrill, and performing Tarzan’s signature shout is encouraged.

The final course is a 173-meter-long zip line taking you more than 25 mph over a valley about 100 feet deep. The view is simply breathtaking.

Safety is of great concern to the staff. The preparation and safety briefs are done in groups. Every harness is checked stitch by stitch, and the first course is intended as a warm-up that will ease you into the rest of the adventure.

Two parking lots provide space for 55 vehicles free of charge. The restroom area is outside the entrance, so make sure to stop before heading toward reception and beginning the journey.

An adventure course for children 4 to 9 years old is also available for 700 yen if an adult supervises. It has four locations with 35 obstacles and trampolines included.

Admission for adults is 3,600 yen, or about $33. Admission for children in primary grades and ages 3 to 17 years old is 2,600 yen. A season pass is also available for 10,000 yen for a year of unlimited visits.

It is best to show up in comfortable sneakers and clothing you won’t mind getting dirty, but rentals are provided if you arrive unprepared. Jackets, pants and sneakers are 400 yen apiece or a whole set for 1,000 yen.



Directions: About a 30-minute drive from Naval Air Facility Atsugi. Address: 2758 Nanasawa, Atsugi-shi, Kanagawa 243-0121.

Times: Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on weekends.

Costs: 3,600 yen for adults and 2,600 yen for ages 9-17. The Kids Adventure is 700 yen for children under 8 and a parent or guardian.

Tips: Dress casual, with long sleeves, gloves and sneakers.

Information: Online: treecross-advtr.storeinfo.jp; English reservation number is 080-4635-8446

