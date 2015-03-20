The views, architecture at the Neroberg will erase any doubt about this popular Wiesbaden spot

This is the view from the vineyards on the Neroberg in Wiesbaden, Germany, on Nov. 18, 2020.

I was a little dubious about why I was heading up the Neroberg, a hill said to be one of the favorite places for a day trip for residents of Wiesbaden.

We were driving past the downtown area, through a couple of nondescript neighborhoods and up into the woods, and I still didn’t quite see the allure.

But as we came out of the woods and I caught a glimpse of the Monopteros, a Greek-style temple perched atop the Neroberg, my perspective changed and I understood why this place is so popular.

Rising 800 feet above sea level, the Neroberg is hardly Everest, but the views from the top are spectacular. People have been taking in the panorama of Wiesbaden from the Monopteros since it was built in 1851.

Next to it, there’s a small amphitheater, where plays and other events are normally held in the summertime.

Downhill from the temple is a Russian Orthodox church with golden onion domes, built by Duke Adolph von Nassau from 1849 to 1855 to house the tomb of his wife, who died during childbirth. Nearby are a parsonage and the largest Russian cemetery in Europe outside of Russia.

Also on the hill is what initially looked to me like a concrete block, but is actually a stark World War I memorial. On one side, it’s engraved with images of soldiers marching; on the other, it shows soldiers dying.

From the memorial, some steps lead to a brick wall and more views of the city, and on the other side of the wall is one of the few inner-city vineyards in Germany. The southern side of the Neroberg has had a vineyard for around 500 years. Now planted with Riesling grapes, the vineyard is managed by the Hessian State Wine Estates.

Another popular feature of the hilltop getaway is the Nerobergbahn, a water and gravity powered train that takes passengers up and down the Neroberg, reaching speeds of around 5 mph. You’ll have to wait to ride it, though; the train operates from late March until the end of October.

edge.david@stripes.com

Twitter: @DavidEdge96798393

ADDRESS: Neroberg 1, 65193 Wiesbaden

HOURS: The hill stays open, though caution is suggested late at night.

PRICES: The site is free; train ticketss cost 5 euros per adult return ticket, 3 euros for children.

FOOD: There is a restaurant, Der Turn, at the Neroberg, which was closed in November due to coronavirus restrictions. Plenty of restaurants are available down the hill in the downtown area.

INFORMATION: https://www.wiesbaden.de/leben-in-wiesbaden/freizeit/ausfluege/neroberg/neroberg.php; www.nerobergbahn.de



