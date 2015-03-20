Taverne Kostas in Weiden is a warm culinary escape from the German winter

A takeout meal from Taverne Kostas in Weiden, Germany, included, from top left, clockwise: warm feta cheese with chilis, garlic and herbs, galaktoburiko with a scoop of melting vanilla ice cream, pork gyros with pita bread, rice and tzatziki, a mixed salad and goulash soup.

Mediterranean cuisine has a special place in my heart, and there happens to be a great spot for it in the heart of Bavaria.

The restaurant is called Taverne Kostas — a common Greek name for a man — and it’s in Weiden, a town of around 43,000 that’s around 15 miles east of Grafenwoehr, or 25 miles east of Vilseck.

The food from Kostas will transport you to warmer climes than the typical German winter, and remind you of better times, when there were no restrictions on dining out or travel.

Because restaurants around Germany were only open for takeout when I went to Kostas, I got my meal to go. It consisted of warm feta cheese with chilis, garlic and herbs, a mixed salad and goulash soup — I know, not very Greek — to start; pork gyros, which is the Greek version of doner kebab, with pita, rice and tzatziki for the main course; and galaktoburiko, which is puff pastry filled with custard, topped with vanilla ice cream, for dessert.

The man who took my order over the phone was friendly, spoke good English, and told me I could come pick up my dinner in 20 minutes.

When I got to the restaurant, the staff were helpful and friendly. And when I got back home, my main course was still warm and very tasty.

There are many other options on the menu if you don’t want gyros, including seafood, souvlaki — small pieces of skewered, grilled meat and vegetables — and suzuki, which is the Greek version of the hamburger. There’s even something called the “Tom and Jerry” for kids — two suzukis served with rice and a mixed salad — or the “Mickey Mouse,” which was basically the same gyros offering as I had for my main course, but in a child-friendly size.

Getting ice cream on my dessert was not a great idea, given that I was taking my meal home and would only get to the galaktoburiko after eating two other courses. The scoop was a puddle of slush when I got around to eating dessert. It still tasted good, though.

For drinks, Kostas offers the usual Greek fare, including anise-flavored ouzo and retsina white wine. They also do Greek coffee to go.

Address: Pfarrplatz 2, 92637 Weiden in der Oberpfalz

Hours: Open daily from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

Prices: Between 6 and 15 euros. Most credit cards accepted.

Menu: Available in German on their Facebook page: facebook.com/TaverneKostas. English menus are available in the restaurant.

Phone: +49 17657677650