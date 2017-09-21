Movies on base through Sept. 28

Japan

Atsugi

THU: Logan Lucky, 6 p.m. FRI: Leap!, 5 p.m.; Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 8 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Lego Ninjago Movie (3-D), 2 p.m.; Wind River, 5 p.m. (adults only); Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 8 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2 p.m.; American Assassin, 5 p.m. (adults only); Wind River, 8 p.m. (adults only) MON: Logan Lucky, 6 p.m. THU: Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 6 p.m. (adults only)

Richard Bong (Misawa)

Closed until further notice.

Showboat

WED: American Assassin, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Annabelle: Creation, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 6:30 p.m. (adults only); The Dark Tower, 9 p.m. SAT: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2 p.m.; Wind River, 6:30 p.m. (adults only); American Assassin, 7 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Leap!, 2 p.m.; IT, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Annabelle: Creation, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 6:30 p.m. WED: IT, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 6:30 p.m. (adults only)

Village

THU: Logan Lucky, 6 p.m. FRI: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 5:30 p.m.; Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 8 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Leap!, 12:30 p.m.; The Lego Ninjago Movie, 3 p.m.; IT, 5:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 12:30 p.m.; Leap!, 3 p.m. THU: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 5:30 p.m.

Benny Decker

WED: Logan Lucky, 5:30 p.m.; IT: 8:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: The Glass Castle, 5:30 p.m.; American Assassin, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2:30 p.m.; Leap!, 5:30 p.m.; The Lego Ninjago Movie, 8:30 p.m. SAT: The Lego Ninjago Movie, noon; Logan Lucky, 3 p.m.; Leap!, 5:30 p.m.; Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Leap!, noon; Logan Lucky, 3 p.m.; The Lego Ninjago Movie, 5:30 p.m.; IT: 8:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 5:30 p.m.; Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 8:30 p.m. (adults only)

Fleet

FRI: Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); Wind River, 8:30 p.m. (adults only); IT, 11:50 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Wind River, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); IT, 8:30 p.m. (adults only); Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 11:50 p.m. (adults only)

Yokota

WED: American Assassin, 6 p.m. (adults only) THU: IT, 6 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Stronger, 6 p.m. (adults only); Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2 p.m.; Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 5 p.m. (adults only); Stronger, 8 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Lego Ninjago Movie (3-D), 2 p.m.; American Assassin, 5 p.m. (adults only)

Zama (Sagamihara)

FRI: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 6 p.m.; Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Lego Ninjago Movie (3-D), 2 p.m.; Stronger, 4:30 p.m. (adults only); Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 7:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2 p.m.; Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 4:30 p.m. (adults only); Stronger, 8 p.m. (adults only)

Okinawa

Foster

WED: American Assassin, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: IT, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 6 p.m. (adults only); Stronger, 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Lego Ninjago Movie, noon; The Lego Ninjago Movie (3-D), 3 p.m.; Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 6 and 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 1 p.m.; The Lego Ninjago Movie (3-D), 4 p.m.; Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: Stronger, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Stronger, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Futenma

FRI: Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 4 and 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: American Assassin, 4 p.m. (adults only); Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 7 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Stronger, 4 p.m. (adults only); Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: IT, 6:30 p.m. (adults only)

Hansen

WED: American Assassin, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: IT, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 6 and 9:45 p.m. (adults only) MON: Stronger, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Stronger, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Keystone (Kadena)

WED: American Assassin, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: IT, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 6 p.m.; Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Lego Ninjago Movie, noon and 2:30 p.m.; Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 5 and 8:15 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 1 and 3:35 p.m.; Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 6:05 p.m. (adults only) MON: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 7 p.m. TUE: Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Stronger, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Kinser

FRI: Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 3 p.m.; Stronger, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Lego Ninjago Movie (3-D), 1 p.m.; Stronger, 3:30 p.m. (adults only); Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Transformers: The Last Knight, 6:30 p.m.

Schwab

FRI: Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 5:30 and 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Lego Ninjago Movie (3-D), 6 p.m.; Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 3:30 p.m. (adults only); Stronger, 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 7 p.m. TUE: Stronger, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Courtney

WED: American Assassin, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 6 p.m.; Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Lego Ninjago Movie (3-D), 3 p.m.; Stronger, 6 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 3 p.m.; Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 6 p.m. (adults only) MON: Stronger, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 7 p.m. (adults only)

South Korea

Yongsan South Post No. 1

WED: Annabelle: Creation, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Annabelle: Creation, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: The Lego Ninjago Movie (3-D), 5:30 p.m.; Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 1 and 4 p.m.; Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 7 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 1 p.m.; Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 4 and 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) WED: Stronger, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Stronger, 6:30 p.m. (adults only)

Casey

WED: IT, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Stronger, 6 p.m. (adults only); Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 8 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 5 p.m.; Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 7:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 5 and 7:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Stronger, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Henry

THU: The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 7 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Lego Ninjago Movie (3-D), 3 p.m.; Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 7 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 3 p.m.; Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Stronger, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Humphreys

WED: American Assassin, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: IT, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Stronger, 6 p.m. (adults only); Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 1 and 6:30 p.m. (adults only); Stronger, 4 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 1 p.m.; Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 3 p.m. (adults only); Stronger, 6 p.m. (adults only) MON: Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Stronger, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: American Assassin, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Kunsan

THU: American Assassin, 6 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 6 p.m. (adults only); Stronger, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 4 p.m.; Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 4 p.m.; Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 6 p.m. (adults only)

Osan

WED: IT, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: American Assassin, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 7 p.m.; Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 1 p.m.; Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 3:30, 6 and 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 1 p.m.; Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 3:30 and 6 p.m. (adults only); Stronger, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Carroll

FRI: Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 7 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 3 p.m.; Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 7 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Lego Ninjago Movie (3-D), 3 p.m.; Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: Stronger, 7 p.m. (adults only)