Movies on base through Sept. 20
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: September 15, 2017
BELGIUM
SHAPE
Cinema
Civ 065-44-5600; DSN 423-5600
FRI: Leap!, 4 p.m.; All Saints, 6 p.m.; Annabella: Creation, 8:30 p.m. SAT: Leap!, 3 p.m.; American Assassin, 5 p.m.; Annabella: Creation, 7:30 p.m. SUN: Leap!, 4 p.m.; American Assassin, 6 p.m. WED: Leap!, 4:30 p.m.; American Assassin, 6:30 p.m.
ENGLAND
ALCONBURY
Spartan
Civ 01480-82-3765
To be announced locally.
LAKENHEATH
Pineview
Civ 01638-522139
FRI: The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 6:30 p.m.; American Assassin, 10 p.m. SAT: Leap!, 3 p.m.; Unlocked, 6:30 p.m.; American Assassin, 10 p.m. SUN: The Nut Job: Nutty By Nature, 3 p.m.; American Assassin, 7 p.m.
MILDENHALL
Box
Civ 01638-714955
FRI: Leap! 6:30 p.m.; American Assassin, 9:30 p.m. SAT: Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, 6 p.m.; American Assassin, 10 p.m. SUN: Leap!, 3 p.m.; American Assassin, 7 p.m.
GERMANY
ANSBACH
Ansbach Theater
Civ 09802-831790
FRI: American Assassin, 7 p.m. SAT: It, 7 p.m. SUN: Leap!, 3 p.m.; Wind River, 6 p.m.
BAMBERG
Reeltime
Civ 0951-32271
To be announced locally.
BAUMHOLDER
Wagon Wheel
Civ 06783-6-1790; DSN 485-1790
FRI: American Assassin, 7 p.m. SAT: American Assassin, 4 p.m.; Hitman’s Bodyguard, 7 p.m. SUN: American Assassin, 4 p.m.; It, 7 p.m.
GRAFENWOEHR
Tower
Civ 09641-83-1790
WED: All Saints, 6 p.m. THU: Unlocked, 6 p.m. FRI: It, 5 p.m.; American Assassin, 8:30 p.m. SAT: Leap!, 2 p.m.; American Assassin, 5 p.m.; It, 8 p.m. SUN: Leap!, 2 p.m.; American Assassin, 5 p.m. WED: It, 6 p.m.
HOHENFELS
Civ 09472-83-1790
General Patton
FRI: American Assassin, 7 p.m. SAT: American Assassin, 3 p.m.; Unlocked, 6 p.m. SUN: Leap!, 3 p.m.; American Assassin, 6 p.m.
ILLESHEIM
James H. Fields
Civ 09841-83546
To be announced locally.
KATTERBACH
Galaxy
Civ 09802-50017
To be announced locally.
RAMSTEIN
Gateway Cineplex
Civ 06371-4079853
WED: It, 11 a.m., 2:30, 6, 7:30 p.m.; Leap!, 11 a.m. 1:45, 4:30 p.m.; All Saints, 11:30 a.m.; Annabelle: Creation, 5:30 p.m.; The Glass Castle, 11:15 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; Wind River, 2:30, 5:30 p.m. THU: It, 11, 2:30, 6, 7:30 p.m.; Leap!, 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30 p.m.; All Saints, 11:30 a.m.; Annabelle: Creation, 5:30 p.m.; The Glass Castle, 11:15 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; Wind River, 2:30, 5:30 p.m. FRI: It, 11 a.m., 2:30, 6, 9:30 p.m.; American Assassin, 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:30, 9:15 p.m.; The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (3-D), 1:45 p.m.; The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature, 11:15 a.m., 4:15, 6:45 p.m.; The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 11:30 a.m., 9:10 p.m.; Girls Trip, 2:30, 5:45 p.m. SAT: It, 11 a.m., 2:30, 6, 9:30 p.m.; American Assassin, 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:30, 9:45 p.m.; The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (3-D), 2:15 p.m.; The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature, 4:45 p.m.; 7:15 p.m.; The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 11:30 a.m., 5:45, 8:45 p.m.; Girls Trip, 11:15 a.m., 2:30 p.m. SUN: It, 11 a.m., 2:30, 4:15, 6 p.m.; American Assassin, 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30 p.m.; The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (3-D), 1:45 p.m.; The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature, 11:15 a.m.; The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 11:30 a.m.; Girls Trip, 2:30, 5:45 p.m.; MON: It, 11 a.m., 2:30, 6 p.m.; American Assassin, 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:30 p.m.; The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature, 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 4:45 p.m.; The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 11:30 a.m., 5:45 p.m.; Girls Trip, 2:30 p.m. TUE: It, 11 a.m., 2:30, 6 p.m.; American Assassin, 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:30 p.m.; The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature, 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 4:45 p.m.; The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 11:30 a.m., 5:45 p.m.; Girls Trip, 2:30 p.m. WED: It, 11 a.m., 2:30, 6 p.m.; American Assassin, 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:30 p.m.; The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature, 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 4:45 p.m.; The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 11:30 a.m.; Girls Trip, 2:30, 5:45 p.m.
SCHWEINFURT
Ledward
Civ 09721-96-1790; DSN 354-1790
To be announced locally.
SPANGDAHLEM
Skyline
Civ 06565-61-7469
WED: The Dark Tower, 7 p.m. THU: The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 7 p.m. FRI: American Assassin, 7 p.m.; American Assassin, 10 p.m. SAT: American Assassin, 4 p.m.; The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 7 p.m.; It, 10 p.m. SUN: American Assassin, 4 p.m.; Annabelle: Creation, 7 p.m. WED: Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, 7 p.m.
STUTTGART
Patch
Civ 0711-120-8222
THU: It, 6 p.m. FRI: American Assassin, 6 p.m.; Girls Trip, 9 p.m. SAT: Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, 3 p.m.; It, 6 p.m.; American Assassin, 9 p.m. SUN: Nut Job 2, 3 p.m.; It, 6 p.m.
VILSECK
Mike Jurkewicz
Civ 09662-83-1790
THU: It, 7 p.m. FRI: American Assassin, 6 p.m.; It, 9 p.m. SAT: Leap!, 6 p.m.; It, 9 p.m. SUN: Leap!, 3 p.m.; American Assassin, 6 p.m.
WIESBADEN
Taunus
Civ 0611-732-8953; DSN 732-8953
THU: It, 7 p.m. FRI: American Assassin, 7 p.m. SAT: Leap!, 4 p.m.; American Assassin, 6 p.m. SUN: Leap!, 4 p.m.; American Assassin, 6 p.m.
GREECE
SOUDA BAY
Flicks
Movies by request. First come, first served. Check with theater for list of choices.
ITALY
AVIANO
La Bella Vista
Civ 0434-30-7232; DSN 632-7232
THU: It, 6 p.m. FRI: American Assassin, 6 p.m. SAT: Leap!, 2 p.m.; Spider-Man: Homecoming, 6 p.m. SUN: American Assassin, 6 p.m.
Reel Time 2
To be announced locally.
Reel Time Capodichino (free) DSN 629-4359
To be announced locally.
SIGONELLA
Civ 095-56-4297/movie hotline 095-56-4248
To be announced locally.
VICENZA
Ederle
Civ 0444-51-7016
WED: The Beguiled, 7 p.m. THU: It, 7 p.m. FRI: The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 7 p.m.; American Assassin, 10 p.m. SAT: Spider-Man: Homecoming, 3 p.m.; American Assassin, 6 p.m. SUN: Dunkirk, 3 p.m.; American Assassin, 6 p.m. WED: Wind River, 7 p.m.
PORTUGAL
Azores
Lajes
Civ 23302
To be announced locally.
SPAIN
ROTA
Gateway
Civ 956-82-2328
To be announced locally.
TURKEY
ADANA
Oasis, Incirlik
Civ 322-316
THU: It, 6 p.m. FRI: American Assassin, 6 p.m.; It, 9 p.m. SAT: The Glass Castle, 3 p.m.; It, 6 p.m.; American Assassin, 9 p.m. SUN: It, 3 p.m.; American Assassin, 6 p.m.
