Movies on base through Sept. 20

BELGIUM

SHAPE

Cinema

Civ 065-44-5600; DSN 423-5600

FRI: Leap!, 4 p.m.; All Saints, 6 p.m.; Annabella: Creation, 8:30 p.m. SAT: Leap!, 3 p.m.; American Assassin, 5 p.m.; Annabella: Creation, 7:30 p.m. SUN: Leap!, 4 p.m.; American Assassin, 6 p.m. WED: Leap!, 4:30 p.m.; American Assassin, 6:30 p.m.

ENGLAND

ALCONBURY

Spartan

Civ 01480-82-3765

To be announced locally.

LAKENHEATH

Pineview

Civ 01638-522139

FRI: The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 6:30 p.m.; American Assassin, 10 p.m. SAT: Leap!, 3 p.m.; Unlocked, 6:30 p.m.; American Assassin, 10 p.m. SUN: The Nut Job: Nutty By Nature, 3 p.m.; American Assassin, 7 p.m.

MILDENHALL

Box

Civ 01638-714955

FRI: Leap! 6:30 p.m.; American Assassin, 9:30 p.m. SAT: Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, 6 p.m.; American Assassin, 10 p.m. SUN: Leap!, 3 p.m.; American Assassin, 7 p.m.

GERMANY

ANSBACH

Ansbach Theater

Civ 09802-831790

FRI: American Assassin, 7 p.m. SAT: It, 7 p.m. SUN: Leap!, 3 p.m.; Wind River, 6 p.m.

BAMBERG

Reeltime

Civ 0951-32271

To be announced locally.

BAUMHOLDER

Wagon Wheel

Civ 06783-6-1790; DSN 485-1790

FRI: American Assassin, 7 p.m. SAT: American Assassin, 4 p.m.; Hitman’s Bodyguard, 7 p.m. SUN: American Assassin, 4 p.m.; It, 7 p.m.

GRAFENWOEHR

Tower

Civ 09641-83-1790

WED: All Saints, 6 p.m. THU: Unlocked, 6 p.m. FRI: It, 5 p.m.; American Assassin, 8:30 p.m. SAT: Leap!, 2 p.m.; American Assassin, 5 p.m.; It, 8 p.m. SUN: Leap!, 2 p.m.; American Assassin, 5 p.m. WED: It, 6 p.m.

HOHENFELS

Civ 09472-83-1790

General Patton

FRI: American Assassin, 7 p.m. SAT: American Assassin, 3 p.m.; Unlocked, 6 p.m. SUN: Leap!, 3 p.m.; American Assassin, 6 p.m.

ILLESHEIM

James H. Fields

Civ 09841-83546

To be announced locally.

KATTERBACH

Galaxy

Civ 09802-50017

To be announced locally.

RAMSTEIN

Gateway Cineplex

Civ 06371-4079853

WED: It, 11 a.m., 2:30, 6, 7:30 p.m.; Leap!, 11 a.m. 1:45, 4:30 p.m.; All Saints, 11:30 a.m.; Annabelle: Creation, 5:30 p.m.; The Glass Castle, 11:15 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; Wind River, 2:30, 5:30 p.m. THU: It, 11, 2:30, 6, 7:30 p.m.; Leap!, 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30 p.m.; All Saints, 11:30 a.m.; Annabelle: Creation, 5:30 p.m.; The Glass Castle, 11:15 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; Wind River, 2:30, 5:30 p.m. FRI: It, 11 a.m., 2:30, 6, 9:30 p.m.; American Assassin, 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:30, 9:15 p.m.; The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (3-D), 1:45 p.m.; The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature, 11:15 a.m., 4:15, 6:45 p.m.; The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 11:30 a.m., 9:10 p.m.; Girls Trip, 2:30, 5:45 p.m. SAT: It, 11 a.m., 2:30, 6, 9:30 p.m.; American Assassin, 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:30, 9:45 p.m.; The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (3-D), 2:15 p.m.; The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature, 4:45 p.m.; 7:15 p.m.; The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 11:30 a.m., 5:45, 8:45 p.m.; Girls Trip, 11:15 a.m., 2:30 p.m. SUN: It, 11 a.m., 2:30, 4:15, 6 p.m.; American Assassin, 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30 p.m.; The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (3-D), 1:45 p.m.; The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature, 11:15 a.m.; The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 11:30 a.m.; Girls Trip, 2:30, 5:45 p.m.; MON: It, 11 a.m., 2:30, 6 p.m.; American Assassin, 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:30 p.m.; The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature, 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 4:45 p.m.; The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 11:30 a.m., 5:45 p.m.; Girls Trip, 2:30 p.m. TUE: It, 11 a.m., 2:30, 6 p.m.; American Assassin, 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:30 p.m.; The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature, 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 4:45 p.m.; The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 11:30 a.m., 5:45 p.m.; Girls Trip, 2:30 p.m. WED: It, 11 a.m., 2:30, 6 p.m.; American Assassin, 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:30 p.m.; The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature, 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 4:45 p.m.; The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 11:30 a.m.; Girls Trip, 2:30, 5:45 p.m.

SCHWEINFURT

Ledward

Civ 09721-96-1790; DSN 354-1790

To be announced locally.

SPANGDAHLEM

Skyline

Civ 06565-61-7469

WED: The Dark Tower, 7 p.m. THU: The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 7 p.m. FRI: American Assassin, 7 p.m.; American Assassin, 10 p.m. SAT: American Assassin, 4 p.m.; The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 7 p.m.; It, 10 p.m. SUN: American Assassin, 4 p.m.; Annabelle: Creation, 7 p.m. WED: Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, 7 p.m.

STUTTGART

Patch

Civ 0711-120-8222

THU: It, 6 p.m. FRI: American Assassin, 6 p.m.; Girls Trip, 9 p.m. SAT: Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, 3 p.m.; It, 6 p.m.; American Assassin, 9 p.m. SUN: Nut Job 2, 3 p.m.; It, 6 p.m.

VILSECK

Mike Jurkewicz

Civ 09662-83-1790

THU: It, 7 p.m. FRI: American Assassin, 6 p.m.; It, 9 p.m. SAT: Leap!, 6 p.m.; It, 9 p.m. SUN: Leap!, 3 p.m.; American Assassin, 6 p.m.

WIESBADEN

Taunus

Civ 0611-732-8953; DSN 732-8953

THU: It, 7 p.m. FRI: American Assassin, 7 p.m. SAT: Leap!, 4 p.m.; American Assassin, 6 p.m. SUN: Leap!, 4 p.m.; American Assassin, 6 p.m.

GREECE

SOUDA BAY

Flicks

Movies by request. First come, first served. Check with theater for list of choices.

ITALY

AVIANO

La Bella Vista

Civ 0434-30-7232; DSN 632-7232

THU: It, 6 p.m. FRI: American Assassin, 6 p.m. SAT: Leap!, 2 p.m.; Spider-Man: Homecoming, 6 p.m. SUN: American Assassin, 6 p.m.

Reel Time 2

To be announced locally.

Reel Time Capodichino (free) DSN 629-4359

To be announced locally.

SIGONELLA

Civ 095-56-4297/movie hotline 095-56-4248

To be announced locally.

VICENZA

Ederle

Civ 0444-51-7016

WED: The Beguiled, 7 p.m. THU: It, 7 p.m. FRI: The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 7 p.m.; American Assassin, 10 p.m. SAT: Spider-Man: Homecoming, 3 p.m.; American Assassin, 6 p.m. SUN: Dunkirk, 3 p.m.; American Assassin, 6 p.m. WED: Wind River, 7 p.m.

PORTUGAL

Azores

Lajes

Civ 23302

To be announced locally.

SPAIN

ROTA

Gateway

Civ 956-82-2328

To be announced locally.

TURKEY

ADANA

Oasis, Incirlik

Civ 322-316

THU: It, 6 p.m. FRI: American Assassin, 6 p.m.; It, 9 p.m. SAT: The Glass Castle, 3 p.m.; It, 6 p.m.; American Assassin, 9 p.m. SUN: It, 3 p.m.; American Assassin, 6 p.m.