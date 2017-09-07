Movies on base through Sept. 14

Japan

Atsugi

THU: Annabelle: Creation, 6 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Goosebumps, 5 p.m. (free admission); IT, 8 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, 2 p.m. (free admission); IT, 5 p.m. (adults only); The Dark Tower, 10 p.m. SUN: Kung Fu Panda 2, 2 p.m. (free admission); Annabelle: Creation, 5 p.m. (adults only); The Glass Castle, 8 p.m. MON: Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, 6 p.m. THU: IT, 6 p.m. (adults only)

Richard Bong (Misawa)

Closed until further notice.

Showboat

WED: Wish Upon, 6:30 p.m. THU: Annabelle: Creation, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: IT, 6:30 p.m. (adults only); The Dark Tower, 9 p.m. SAT: The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature, 2 p.m.; The Glass Castle, 6:30 p.m.; Annabelle: Creation, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Emoji Movie, 2 p.m.; IT, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Dunkirk, 6:30 p.m. TUE: Atomic Blonde, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) WED: Annabelle: Creation, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: The Glass Castle, 6:30 p.m.

Village

THU: Wish Upon, 5:30 p.m. FRI: The Emoji Movie, 5:30 p.m.; IT, 8 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature, 12:30 p.m.; The Emoji Movie, 3 p.m.; Atomic Blonde, 5:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Dark Tower, 12:30 p.m.; The Glass Castle, 3 p.m. THU: Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, 5:30 p.m.

Benny Decker

WED: Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, 5:30 p.m.; Atomic Blonde, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: The Emoji Movie, 5:30 p.m.; Annabelle: Creation, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: The Glass Castle, 5:30 p.m.; IT, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature, noon; The Emoji Movie, 3 p.m.; The Glass Castle, 5:30 p.m.; Annabelle: Creation, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Emoji Movie, noon; The Glass Castle, 3 p.m.; The Dark Tower, 5:30 p.m.; IT, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: The Glass Castle, 5:30 p.m.; IT, 8:30 p.m. (adults only)

Fleet

WED: Annabelle: Creation, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); Wish Upon, 8:30 p.m. THU: Girls Trip, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); The Dark Tower, 8:30 p.m. FRI: IT, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); Annabelle: Creation, 8:30 p.m. (adults only); The Glass Castle, 11:50 p.m. SAT: The Glass Castle, 5:30 p.m.; IT, 8:30 p.m. (adults only); Atomic Blonde, 11:50 p.m. (adults only) SUN: IT, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); Girls Trip, 8:30 p.m. (adults only)

Yokota

WED: Unlocked, 6 p.m. (adults only) THU: Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, 6 p.m. FRI: IT, 5:30 and 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Leap!, 2 p.m.; Unlocked, 5 p.m. (adults only); IT, 8 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Leap!, 2 p.m.; IT, 5 p.m. (adults only)

Zama (Sagamihara)

FRI: Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, 5:30 p.m.; IT, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, 2 p.m.; The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 5 p.m. (adults only); IT, 8 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature, 2 p.m.; IT, 4:30 p.m. (adults only); Dunkirk, 8 p.m.

Okinawa

Foster

WED: Annabelle: Creation, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Unlocked, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: IT, 6 and 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Leap!, noon; The Emoji Movie, 3 p.m.; IT, 6 and 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Leap!, 1 p.m.; IT, 4 and 7:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: IT, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: IT, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: IT, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Futenma

FRI: IT, 6 and 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Unlocked, 4 p.m. (adults only); IT, 7 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Unlocked, 4 p.m. (adults only); IT, 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 6;30 p.m. (adults only)

Hansen

WED: The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (3D), 7 p.m. FRI: IT, 6 and 9:45 p.m. (adults only) SAT: IT, 6 p.m. (adults only); Unlocked, 9:45 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, 3 p.m.; All Saints, 6 p.m. MON: IT, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, 7 p.m. WED: Annabelle: Creation, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Keystone (Kadena)

WED: The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Unlocked, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: IT, 6 and 9:15 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Emoji Movie, noon; Leap!, 2:30 p.m.; IT, 5 and 8:15 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Leap!, 1 p.m.; IT, 3:25 and 6:35 p.m. (adults only) MON: IT, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Unlocked, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: IT, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: IT, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Kinser

FRI: IT, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Leap!, 3 p.m.; IT, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: All Saints, 1 p.m.; Annabelle: Creation, 3:30 p.m. (adults only); IT, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: IT, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: IT, 6:30 p.m. (adults only)

Schwab

FRI: IT, 5:30 and 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: IT, 6 and 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: IT, 3:30 p.m. (adults only); Annabelle: Creation, 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: War for the Planet of the Apes, 7 p.m. TUE: Unlocked, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Courtney

WED: Unlocked, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Leap!, 6 p.m.; IT, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature, 3 p.m.; IT, 6 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Leap!, 3 p.m.; Annabelle: Creation, 6 p.m. (adults only) MON: Atomic Blonde, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: IT, 7 p.m. (adults only)

South Korea

Yongsan South Post No. 1

WED: Unlocked, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Unlocked, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: IT, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Leap!, 1 p.m.; IT, 4 and 7 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Leap!, 1 p.m.; IT, 4 and 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: IT, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: IT, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) WED: IT, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: IT, 6:30 p.m. (adults only)

Yongsan South Post No. 2

Closed through Sept 17.

Casey

WED: Atomic Blonde, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: IT, 6 and 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Annabelle: Creation, 5 p.m. (adults only); IT, 7:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: IT, 5 and 7:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Atomic Blonde, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: IT, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Henry

THU: The Dark Tower, 7 p.m. FRI: IT, 7 p.m. (adults only) SAT: War for the Planet of the Apes, 3 p.m.; IT, 7 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, 3 p.m.; IT, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Annabelle: Creation, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Humphreys

WED: The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, 6:30 p.m. FRI: The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 6 p.m. (adults only); IT, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: All Saints, 1 p.m.; Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, 3:30 p.m.; IT, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Leap!, 1 p.m.; IT, 3 and 6 p.m. (adults only) MON: IT, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: IT, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Unlocked, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Kunsan

THU: Unlocked, 6 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Annabelle: Creation, 6 p.m. (adults only); IT, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Atomic Blonde, 4 p.m. (adults only); IT, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Annabelle: Creation, 4 p.m. (adults only); IT, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: IT, 6 p.m. (adults only)

Osan

WED: Unlocked, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: IT, 7 and 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Leap!, 1 p.m.; IT, 3:30, 7 and 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Leap!, 1 p.m.; IT, 3:30, 6 and 8:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: IT, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: IT, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: IT, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: IT, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Carroll

FRI: IT, 7 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Unlocked, 3 p.m. (adults only); IT, 7 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Leap!, 3 p.m.; IT, 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: IT, 7 p.m. (adults only)