Movies on base through Oct. 11

BELGIUM

SHAPE

Cinema civ 065-44-5600; DSN 423-5600.

WED: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 4:30 p.m.; American Made, 6:30 p.m. THU: Unlocked, 6:30 p.m. FRI: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 4 p.m.; Flatliners, 6:30 p.m.; It, 9 p.m. SAT: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 3 p.m.; Flatliners, 5:30 p.m.; American Made, 8 p.m. SUN: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 4 p.m.; Flatliners, 6:30 p.m.

ENGLAND

LAKENHEATH

Pineview civ 01638-522139.

THU: Flatliners, 7 p.m. FRI: Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 6:30 p.m.; American Made, 10 p.m. SAT: My Little Pony, 3 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 6:30 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049, 10 p.m. SUN: My Little Pony: The Movie (3-D), 3 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049, 7 p.m.

MILDENHALL

Box civ 01638-714955.

FRI: Blade Runner 2049 (3-D), 6 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 10 p.m. SAT: Blade Runner 2049, 6 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 10 p.m. SUN: My Little Pony: The Movie (3-D), 3:30 p.m.; Flatliners, 6:30 p.m.

GERMANY

ANSBACH

Ansbach Theater

Civ 09802-831790

FRI: Blade Runner 2049 (3-D), 7 p.m. SAT: The Mountain Between Us, 7 p.m. SUN: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 3 p.m.; It, 6 p.m.

BAUMHOLDER

Wagon Wheel

Civ 06783-6-1790; DSN 485-1790.

THU: American Made, 6 p.m. FRI: Blade Runner 2049 (3-D), 7 p.m. SAT: My Little Pony: The Movie, 4 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 7 p.m. SUN: The Lego Ninjango Movie, 4 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049, 7 p.m.

GRAFENWÖHR

Tower Civ 09641-83-1790.

WED: It, 6 p.m. THU: Flatliners, 6 p.m. FRI: The Mountain Between Us, 5 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049 (3-D), 10 p.m. SAT: My Little Pony, 2 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049 (3-D), 5 p.m. SUN: My Little Pony, 2 p.m.; American Made, 5 p.m. WED: Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 6 p.m.

HOHENFELS

Civ 09472-83-1790.

General Patton

FRI: Blade Runner 2049 (3-D), 7 p.m. SAT: My Little Pony: The Movie, 3 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 6 p.m. SUN: My Little Pony: The Movie, 3 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049 (3-D), 6 p.m.

RAMSTEIN

Gateway Cineplex

Civ 06371-4079853:

WED: American Made, 11 a.m., 2, 5, 8 p.m.; Flatliners, 11 a.m., 2, 5, 8 p.m.; The Lego Ninja Movie (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 5 p.m.; The Lego Ninja Movie, 2:15 p.m.; Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 11:15 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; Unlocked, 2:45, 7:45 p.m. THU: American Made, 11 a.m., 2, 5, 8 p.m.; Flatliners, 2, 5 p.m.; The Lego Ninja Movie, 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 5 p.m.; Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 11:15 a.m., 5:30, 7:45 p.m.; Stronger, 8 p.m.; Unlocked, 2:45 p.m. FRI: Blade Runner 2049 (3-D), 2:45, 6:30 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049, 11 a.m., 7:45 p.m.; My Little Pony: The Movie, 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:45, 7:30 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:45, 10:15 p.m.; The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2, 4:45 p.m.; It, 7:45 p.m.; American Made, 11 a.m. SAT: Blade Runner 2049 (3-D), 2:45 p.m. 6:30 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049, 11 a.m. 8 p.m.; My Little Pony: The Movie, 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:45, 7:30 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 5, 10:15 p.m.; The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2, 4:45 p.m.; It, 7:45 p.m.; American Made, 11 a.m. SUN: Blade Runner 2049 (3-D), 2:45 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049, 11 a.m., 6:30 p.m.; My Little Pony: The Movie, 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 5, 7:15 p.m.; The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2 p.m.; American Made, 11 a.m., 4:45 p.m. MON: Blade Runner 2049 (3-D), 2:45, 6 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049, 11 a.m.; My Little Pony: The Movie, 11 a.m., 1:45, 4;30 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 5 p.m.; The Lego Ninjago Movie, 3 p.m.; American Made, 11:30 a.m. TUE: Blade Runner 2049, 11 a.m., 2:45, 6:30 p.m.; My Little Pony: The Movie, 11:45 a.m., 1:45, 4:30 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 5, 7:15 p.m.; The Lego Ninjago Movie, 3 p.m.; It, 6:30 p.m.; American Made, 11:30 a.m., 7:45 p.m. WED: Blade Runner 2049, 11:45 a.m., 3:30, 7:15 p.m.; My Little Pony: The Movie, 11:45 a.m., 2:30, 5:15 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 5, 8 p.m.; The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2:30 p.m.; It, 6 p.m.; American Made, 11:30 a.m., 7:45 p.m.

SPANGDAHLEM

Skyline

Civ 06565-61-7469.

WED: American Assassin, 7 p.m. THU: Kingsmen: The Golden Circle, 7 p.m. FRI: Blade Runner 2049, 7 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 10 p.m. SAT: My Little Pony, 4 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049, 7 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 10 p.m. SUN: My Little Pony, 4 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049, 7 p.m. WED: American Made, 7 p.m.

STUTTGART

Patch

Civ 0711-120-8222.

WED: American Made, 6 p.m. THU: It, 6 p.m. FRI: My Little Pony: The Movie, 6 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049, 9 p.m. SAT: The Mountain Between Us, 3 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049, 6 p.m.; It, 9 p.m. SUN: My Little Pony: The Movie, 3 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049, 6 p.m.

VILSECK

Mike Jurkewicz

Civ 09662-83-1790.

WED: Annabelle: Creation, 7 p.m. THU: American Assassin, 7 p.m. FRI: The Mountain Between Us, 6 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049 (3-D), 9 p.m. SAT: My Little Pony, 3 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 6 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049 (3-D), 9 p.m. SUN: My Little Pony, 3 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 6 p.m. WED: It, 7 p.m.

WIESBADEN

Taunus

Civ 0611-732-8953; DSN 732-8953.

WED: Flatliners, 7 p.m. FRI: Blade Runner: 2049, 7 p.m. SAT: My Little Pony: The Movie, 4 p.m.; Blade Runner: 2049, 6:30 p.m. SUN: My Little Pony: The Movie, 4 p.m.; Blade Runner: 2049, 6:30 p.m.

GREECE

SOUDA BAY

Flicks

Movies by request. First come, first served. Check with Theater for list of choices.

ITALY

AVIANO

La Bella Vista

Civ 0434-30-7232; DSN 632-7232.

THU: Dunkirk, 6 p.m. FRI: Blade Runner 2049, 6 p.m. SAT: My Little Pony: The Movie (3-D), 2 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 6 p.m. SUN: Blade Runner 2049, 6 p.m. MON: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2 p.m.

VICENZA

Ederle

Civ 0444-51-7016.

WED: Flatliners, 7 p.m. THU: American Made, 7 p.m. FRI: My Little Pony: The Movie, 7 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049, 10 p.m. SAT: My Little Pony: The Movie, 3 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 6 p.m. SUN: My Little Pony: The Movie, 3 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049, 6 p.m. WED: Blade Runner 2049, 7 p.m.

THE NETHERLANDS

BRUNSSUM

Alliance

Civ 045-526-2110.

FRI: Blade Runner 2049, 7 p.m. SAT: My Little Pony: The Movie, 4 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 7 p.m.

SCHINNEN

FRI: Blade Runner 2049, 7 p.m. SAT: My Little Pony: The Movie, 4 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 7 p.m.

ADANA

Oasis, Incirlik

Civ 322-316.

THU: The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 6 p.m. FRI: The Mountain Between Us, 6 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049, 9 p.m. SAT: Unlocked, 3 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049, 6 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 9 p.m. SUN: The Mountain Between Us, 3 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049, 6 p.m.