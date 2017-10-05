Movies on base through Oct. 11
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: October 5, 2017
BELGIUM
SHAPE
Cinema civ 065-44-5600; DSN 423-5600.
WED: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 4:30 p.m.; American Made, 6:30 p.m. THU: Unlocked, 6:30 p.m. FRI: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 4 p.m.; Flatliners, 6:30 p.m.; It, 9 p.m. SAT: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 3 p.m.; Flatliners, 5:30 p.m.; American Made, 8 p.m. SUN: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 4 p.m.; Flatliners, 6:30 p.m.
ENGLAND
LAKENHEATH
Pineview civ 01638-522139.
THU: Flatliners, 7 p.m. FRI: Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 6:30 p.m.; American Made, 10 p.m. SAT: My Little Pony, 3 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 6:30 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049, 10 p.m. SUN: My Little Pony: The Movie (3-D), 3 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049, 7 p.m.
MILDENHALL
Box civ 01638-714955.
FRI: Blade Runner 2049 (3-D), 6 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 10 p.m. SAT: Blade Runner 2049, 6 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 10 p.m. SUN: My Little Pony: The Movie (3-D), 3:30 p.m.; Flatliners, 6:30 p.m.
GERMANY
ANSBACH
Ansbach Theater
Civ 09802-831790
FRI: Blade Runner 2049 (3-D), 7 p.m. SAT: The Mountain Between Us, 7 p.m. SUN: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 3 p.m.; It, 6 p.m.
BAUMHOLDER
Wagon Wheel
Civ 06783-6-1790; DSN 485-1790.
THU: American Made, 6 p.m. FRI: Blade Runner 2049 (3-D), 7 p.m. SAT: My Little Pony: The Movie, 4 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 7 p.m. SUN: The Lego Ninjango Movie, 4 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049, 7 p.m.
GRAFENWÖHR
Tower Civ 09641-83-1790.
WED: It, 6 p.m. THU: Flatliners, 6 p.m. FRI: The Mountain Between Us, 5 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049 (3-D), 10 p.m. SAT: My Little Pony, 2 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049 (3-D), 5 p.m. SUN: My Little Pony, 2 p.m.; American Made, 5 p.m. WED: Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 6 p.m.
HOHENFELS
Civ 09472-83-1790.
General Patton
FRI: Blade Runner 2049 (3-D), 7 p.m. SAT: My Little Pony: The Movie, 3 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 6 p.m. SUN: My Little Pony: The Movie, 3 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049 (3-D), 6 p.m.
RAMSTEIN
Gateway Cineplex
Civ 06371-4079853:
WED: American Made, 11 a.m., 2, 5, 8 p.m.; Flatliners, 11 a.m., 2, 5, 8 p.m.; The Lego Ninja Movie (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 5 p.m.; The Lego Ninja Movie, 2:15 p.m.; Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 11:15 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; Unlocked, 2:45, 7:45 p.m. THU: American Made, 11 a.m., 2, 5, 8 p.m.; Flatliners, 2, 5 p.m.; The Lego Ninja Movie, 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 5 p.m.; Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 11:15 a.m., 5:30, 7:45 p.m.; Stronger, 8 p.m.; Unlocked, 2:45 p.m. FRI: Blade Runner 2049 (3-D), 2:45, 6:30 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049, 11 a.m., 7:45 p.m.; My Little Pony: The Movie, 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:45, 7:30 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:45, 10:15 p.m.; The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2, 4:45 p.m.; It, 7:45 p.m.; American Made, 11 a.m. SAT: Blade Runner 2049 (3-D), 2:45 p.m. 6:30 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049, 11 a.m. 8 p.m.; My Little Pony: The Movie, 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:45, 7:30 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 5, 10:15 p.m.; The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2, 4:45 p.m.; It, 7:45 p.m.; American Made, 11 a.m. SUN: Blade Runner 2049 (3-D), 2:45 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049, 11 a.m., 6:30 p.m.; My Little Pony: The Movie, 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 5, 7:15 p.m.; The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2 p.m.; American Made, 11 a.m., 4:45 p.m. MON: Blade Runner 2049 (3-D), 2:45, 6 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049, 11 a.m.; My Little Pony: The Movie, 11 a.m., 1:45, 4;30 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 5 p.m.; The Lego Ninjago Movie, 3 p.m.; American Made, 11:30 a.m. TUE: Blade Runner 2049, 11 a.m., 2:45, 6:30 p.m.; My Little Pony: The Movie, 11:45 a.m., 1:45, 4:30 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 5, 7:15 p.m.; The Lego Ninjago Movie, 3 p.m.; It, 6:30 p.m.; American Made, 11:30 a.m., 7:45 p.m. WED: Blade Runner 2049, 11:45 a.m., 3:30, 7:15 p.m.; My Little Pony: The Movie, 11:45 a.m., 2:30, 5:15 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 5, 8 p.m.; The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2:30 p.m.; It, 6 p.m.; American Made, 11:30 a.m., 7:45 p.m.
SPANGDAHLEM
Skyline
Civ 06565-61-7469.
WED: American Assassin, 7 p.m. THU: Kingsmen: The Golden Circle, 7 p.m. FRI: Blade Runner 2049, 7 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 10 p.m. SAT: My Little Pony, 4 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049, 7 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 10 p.m. SUN: My Little Pony, 4 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049, 7 p.m. WED: American Made, 7 p.m.
STUTTGART
Patch
Civ 0711-120-8222.
WED: American Made, 6 p.m. THU: It, 6 p.m. FRI: My Little Pony: The Movie, 6 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049, 9 p.m. SAT: The Mountain Between Us, 3 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049, 6 p.m.; It, 9 p.m. SUN: My Little Pony: The Movie, 3 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049, 6 p.m.
VILSECK
Mike Jurkewicz
Civ 09662-83-1790.
WED: Annabelle: Creation, 7 p.m. THU: American Assassin, 7 p.m. FRI: The Mountain Between Us, 6 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049 (3-D), 9 p.m. SAT: My Little Pony, 3 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 6 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049 (3-D), 9 p.m. SUN: My Little Pony, 3 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 6 p.m. WED: It, 7 p.m.
WIESBADEN
Taunus
Civ 0611-732-8953; DSN 732-8953.
WED: Flatliners, 7 p.m. FRI: Blade Runner: 2049, 7 p.m. SAT: My Little Pony: The Movie, 4 p.m.; Blade Runner: 2049, 6:30 p.m. SUN: My Little Pony: The Movie, 4 p.m.; Blade Runner: 2049, 6:30 p.m.
GREECE
SOUDA BAY
Flicks
Movies by request. First come, first served. Check with Theater for list of choices.
ITALY
AVIANO
La Bella Vista
Civ 0434-30-7232; DSN 632-7232.
THU: Dunkirk, 6 p.m. FRI: Blade Runner 2049, 6 p.m. SAT: My Little Pony: The Movie (3-D), 2 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 6 p.m. SUN: Blade Runner 2049, 6 p.m. MON: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2 p.m.
VICENZA
Ederle
Civ 0444-51-7016.
WED: Flatliners, 7 p.m. THU: American Made, 7 p.m. FRI: My Little Pony: The Movie, 7 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049, 10 p.m. SAT: My Little Pony: The Movie, 3 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 6 p.m. SUN: My Little Pony: The Movie, 3 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049, 6 p.m. WED: Blade Runner 2049, 7 p.m.
THE NETHERLANDS
BRUNSSUM
Alliance
Civ 045-526-2110.
FRI: Blade Runner 2049, 7 p.m. SAT: My Little Pony: The Movie, 4 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 7 p.m.
SCHINNEN
FRI: Blade Runner 2049, 7 p.m. SAT: My Little Pony: The Movie, 4 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 7 p.m.
ADANA
Oasis, Incirlik
Civ 322-316.
THU: The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 6 p.m. FRI: The Mountain Between Us, 6 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049, 9 p.m. SAT: Unlocked, 3 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049, 6 p.m.; The Mountain Between Us, 9 p.m. SUN: The Mountain Between Us, 3 p.m.; Blade Runner 2049, 6 p.m.
