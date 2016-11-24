Movies on base through Nov. 30

BELGIUM

SHAPE

Cinema

Civ 065-44-5600; DSN 423-5600

Closed until Jan. 30.

ENGLAND

ALCONBURY

Spartan

Civ 01480-82-3765

To be announced locally.

LAKENHEATH

Pineview

Civ 01638-522139

THU: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. FRI: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6:30 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 10 p.m. SAT: Moana, 3 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 6:30 p.m.; Allied, 10 p.m. SUN: Moana (3-D), 3 p.m.; Allied, 7 p.m.

MILDENHALL

Box

Civ 01638-714955

FRI: Moana, 6:30 p.m.; Allied, 10 p.m. SAT: Rules Don’t Apply, 6 p.m.; Allied, 10 p.m. SUN: Moana (3-D), 3:30 p.m.; Allied, 7 p.m.

GERMANY

ANSBACH

Ansbach Theater

Civ 09802-831790

FRI: Moana, 7 p.m. SAT: Doctor Strange, 4 p.m.; Allied, 7 p.m. SUN: Rules Don’t Apply, 6 p.m.

BAMBERG

Reeltime

Civ 0951-32271

To be announced locally.

BAUMHOLDER

Wagon Wheel

Civ 06783-6-1790; DSN 485-1790

THU: Hacksaw Ridge, 4 p.m. FRI: Moana (3-D), 6 p.m.; Allied, 9 p.m. SAT: Moana (3-D), 4 p.m.; Allied, 7 p.m. SUN: Rules Don’t Apply, 4 p.m.; Allied, 7 p.m.

GRAFENWOEHR

Tower

Civ 09641-83-1790

WED: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 9:30 p.m. THU: Moana (3-D), 3 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6 p.m. FRI: Moana (3-D), 3 p.m.; Moana (3-D), 6 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 9 p.m. SAT: Moana (3-D), 3 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6 p.m.; Arrival, 9:30 p.m. SUN: Moana (3-D), 3 p.m.; Allied, 6 p.m. MON: Almost Christmas, 6 p.m. TUE: Arrival, 6 p.m. WED: Hacksaw Ridge, 6 p.m.

HOHENFELS

Civ 09472-83-1790

General Patton

FRI: Allied, 7 p.m. SAT: Moana, 3 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 6 p.m. SUN: Moana (3-D), 3 p.m.; Allied, 6 p.m.

ILLESHEIM

James H. Fields

Civ 09841-83546

To be announced locally.

KATTERBACH

Galaxy

Civ 09802-50017

To be announced locally.

RAMSTEIN

Gateway Cineplex

Civ 06371-4079853

WED: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 3, 7 p.m.; Moana, 11:30 a.m., 5, 6:15 p.m.; The Edge of Seventeen, 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:45 p.m.; Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 2:15, 8 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 7:30 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 4:15 p.m.; Trolls, 11:15 a.m., 1:45 p.m. THU: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (3-D), noon, 3:30, 4:30 p.m.; Moana (3-D), 12:30, 1:30, 3:30, 4:30 p.m.; Doctor Strange (3-D), 12:15 p.m. FRI: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (3-D), 10:30 a.m., 2, 5:15, 8:45 p.m.; Moana (3-D), 10:45 a.m., 1:45, 5, 7:45 p.m.; Allied, 11 a.m., 2, 6:45 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 1 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 10 a.m., 4 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 8 p.m. SAT: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (3-D), 11 a.m., 2:30, 6, 7:45, 9:15 p.m.; Moana (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 2:45, 5:45, 6:45 p.m.; Allied, 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 11:30 a.m., 5:45 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 3, 8:45 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 9:45 p.m. SUN: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 3, 6:30 p.m.; Moana (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 5:30 p.m.; Allied, 11:15 a.m. 5:15 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 11 a.m., 5:15 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 2:15 p.m. MON: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 3, 6:15 p.m.; Moana (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 5:30 p.m.; Allied, 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 5:15 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 11 a.m., 5 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 8 p.m.; Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, 2 p.m. TUE: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 11:30 a.m., 3, 6:15 p.m.; Moana, 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 5:30 p.m.; Allied, 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 5:15 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 11 a.m., 5 p.m.; Keeping Up with the Joneses, 2, 8 p.m.

SCHWEINFURT

Ledward

Civ 09721-96-1790; DSN 354-1790

To be announced locally.

SPANGDAHLEM

Skyline

Civ 06565-61-7469

WED: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 7 p.m. FRI: Moana (3-D), 7 p.m.; Ouija: Origin of Evil, 10 p.m. SAT: Rules Don’t Apply, 7 p.m.; Allied, 10 p.m. SUN: Moana (3-D), 4 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. WED: Allied, 7 p.m.

STUTTGART

Patch

Civ 0711-120-8222

THU: Doctor Strange, 4 p.m. FRI: Moana, 6 p.m.; Allied, 9 p.m. SAT: Moana, 3 p.m.; Allied, 6 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 9 p.m. SUN: Moana, 3 p.m.; Allied, 6 p.m.

VILSECK

Mike Jurkewicz

Civ 09662-83-1790

WED: Almost Christmas, 7 p.m. THU: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 2 p.m. FRI: Moana (3-D), 6 p.m.; Allied, 9:30 p.m. SAT: Moana, 3 p.m.; Arrival, 6 p.m.; Allied, 9:30 p.m. SUN: Moana (3-D), 3 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (3-D), 6 p.m. WED: Allied, 7 p.m.

WIESBADEN

Taunus

Civ 0611-732-8953; DSN 732-8953

WED: The Birth of a Nation, 7 p.m. FRI: Rules Don’t Apply, 7 p.m. SAT: Moana, 2 p.m.; Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 4 p.m.; The Birth of a Nation, 6 p.m. SUN: Moana, 2 p.m.; Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 4 p.m.; Rules Don´t Apply, 6 p.m. WED: Allied, 7 p.m.

GREECE

SOUDA BAY

Flicks

Movies by request. First come, first served. Check with theater for list of choices.

ITALY

AVIANO

La Bella Vista

Civ 0434-30-7232; DSN 632-7232

THU: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 2 p.m. FRI: Moana, 2 p.m.; Allied, 6 p.m. SAT: Moana (3-D), 2 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 6 p.m. SUN: Moana, 2 p.m.; Allied, 6 p.m.

Reel Time 2

To be announced locally.

Reel Time Capodichino (free) DSN 629-4359

To be announced locally.

SIGONELLA

Civ 095-56-4297/movie hotline 095-56-4248

To be announced locally.

VICENZA

Ederle

Civ 0444-51-7016

WED: The Edge of Seventeen, 7 p.m. THU: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 7 p.m. FRI: Moana, 7 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 10 p.m. SAT: Allied, 3 p.m.; Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 6 p.m. SUN: Moana (3-D), 7 p.m.; The Edge of Seventeen, 6 p.m. WED: Rules Don’t Apply, 7 p.m.

PORTUGAL

Azores

Lajes

Civ 23302

To be announced locally.

SPAIN

ROTA

Gateway

Civ 956-82-2328

To be announced locally.

THE NETHERLANDS

BRUNSSUM

Alliance

Civ 045-526-2110

SAT: Loving, 7 p.m. SAT: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 4 p.m.; The Edge of Seventeen, 7 p.m.

SCHINNEN

FRI: Loving, 7 p.m. SAT: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 4 p.m.; The Edge of Seventeen, 7 p.m.

TURKEY

ADANA

Oasis, Incirlik

Civ 322-316

THU: The Accountant, 6 p.m. FRI: The Birth of a Nation, 6 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 9 p.m. SAT: Moana, 3 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 6 p.m.; Allied, 9 p.m. SUN: Allied, 3 p.m.; The Birth of a Nation, 6 p.m.