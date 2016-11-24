Quantcast

Movies on base through Nov. 30

 
Stars and Stripes
Published: November 24, 2016

BELGIUM

 

SHAPE
Cinema
Civ 065-44-5600; DSN 423-5600
Closed until Jan. 30.

 

 

ENGLAND

 

ALCONBURY
Spartan
Civ 01480-82-3765
To be announced locally.

LAKENHEATH
Pineview
Civ 01638-522139
THU: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. FRI: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6:30 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 10 p.m. SAT: Moana, 3 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 6:30 p.m.; Allied, 10 p.m. SUN: Moana (3-D), 3 p.m.; Allied, 7 p.m.

MILDENHALL
Box
Civ 01638-714955
FRI: Moana, 6:30 p.m.; Allied, 10 p.m. SAT: Rules Don’t Apply, 6 p.m.; Allied, 10 p.m. SUN: Moana (3-D), 3:30 p.m.; Allied, 7 p.m.

 

 

GERMANY

 

ANSBACH
Ansbach Theater
Civ 09802-831790
FRI: Moana, 7 p.m. SAT: Doctor Strange, 4 p.m.; Allied, 7 p.m. SUN: Rules Don’t Apply, 6 p.m.

BAMBERG
Reeltime
Civ 0951-32271
To be announced locally.

BAUMHOLDER
Wagon Wheel
Civ 06783-6-1790; DSN 485-1790
THU: Hacksaw Ridge, 4 p.m. FRI: Moana (3-D), 6 p.m.; Allied, 9 p.m. SAT: Moana (3-D), 4 p.m.; Allied, 7 p.m. SUN: Rules Don’t Apply, 4 p.m.; Allied, 7 p.m.

GRAFENWOEHR
Tower
Civ 09641-83-1790
WED: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 9:30 p.m. THU: Moana (3-D), 3 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6 p.m. FRI: Moana (3-D), 3 p.m.; Moana (3-D), 6 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 9 p.m. SAT: Moana (3-D), 3 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6 p.m.; Arrival, 9:30 p.m. SUN: Moana (3-D), 3 p.m.; Allied, 6 p.m. MON: Almost Christmas, 6 p.m. TUE: Arrival, 6 p.m. WED: Hacksaw Ridge, 6 p.m.

HOHENFELS
Civ 09472-83-1790
General Patton
FRI: Allied, 7 p.m. SAT: Moana, 3 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 6 p.m. SUN: Moana (3-D), 3 p.m.; Allied, 6 p.m.

ILLESHEIM
James H. Fields
Civ 09841-83546
To be announced locally.

KATTERBACH
Galaxy
Civ 09802-50017
To be announced locally.

RAMSTEIN
Gateway Cineplex
Civ 06371-4079853
WED: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 3, 7 p.m.; Moana, 11:30 a.m., 5, 6:15 p.m.; The Edge of Seventeen, 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:45 p.m.; Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 2:15, 8 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 7:30 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 4:15 p.m.; Trolls, 11:15 a.m., 1:45 p.m. THU: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (3-D), noon, 3:30, 4:30 p.m.; Moana (3-D), 12:30, 1:30, 3:30, 4:30 p.m.; Doctor Strange (3-D), 12:15 p.m. FRI: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (3-D), 10:30 a.m., 2, 5:15, 8:45 p.m.; Moana (3-D), 10:45 a.m., 1:45, 5, 7:45 p.m.; Allied, 11 a.m., 2, 6:45 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 1 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 10 a.m., 4 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 8 p.m. SAT: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (3-D), 11 a.m., 2:30, 6, 7:45, 9:15 p.m.; Moana (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 2:45, 5:45, 6:45 p.m.; Allied, 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 11:30 a.m., 5:45 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 3, 8:45 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 9:45 p.m. SUN:  Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 3, 6:30 p.m.; Moana (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 5:30 p.m.; Allied, 11:15 a.m. 5:15 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 11 a.m., 5:15 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 2:15 p.m. MON: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 3, 6:15 p.m.; Moana (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 5:30 p.m.; Allied, 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 5:15 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 11 a.m., 5 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 8 p.m.; Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, 2 p.m. TUE: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 11:30 a.m., 3, 6:15 p.m.; Moana, 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 5:30 p.m.; Allied, 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 5:15 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 11 a.m., 5 p.m.; Keeping Up with the Joneses, 2, 8 p.m.

SCHWEINFURT
Ledward
Civ 09721-96-1790; DSN 354-1790
To be announced locally.

SPANGDAHLEM
Skyline
Civ 06565-61-7469
WED: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 7 p.m. FRI: Moana (3-D), 7 p.m.; Ouija: Origin of Evil, 10 p.m. SAT: Rules Don’t Apply, 7 p.m.; Allied, 10 p.m. SUN: Moana (3-D), 4 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. WED: Allied, 7 p.m.

STUTTGART
Patch
Civ 0711-120-8222
THU: Doctor Strange, 4 p.m. FRI: Moana, 6 p.m.; Allied, 9 p.m. SAT: Moana, 3 p.m.; Allied, 6 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 9 p.m. SUN: Moana, 3 p.m.; Allied, 6 p.m.

VILSECK
Mike Jurkewicz
Civ 09662-83-1790
WED: Almost Christmas, 7 p.m. THU: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 2 p.m. FRI: Moana (3-D), 6 p.m.; Allied, 9:30 p.m. SAT: Moana, 3 p.m.; Arrival, 6 p.m.; Allied, 9:30 p.m. SUN: Moana (3-D), 3 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (3-D), 6 p.m. WED: Allied, 7 p.m.

WIESBADEN
Taunus
Civ 0611-732-8953; DSN 732-8953
WED: The Birth of a Nation, 7 p.m. FRI: Rules Don’t Apply, 7 p.m. SAT: Moana, 2 p.m.; Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 4 p.m.; The Birth of a Nation, 6 p.m. SUN: Moana, 2 p.m.; Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 4 p.m.; Rules Don´t Apply, 6 p.m. WED: Allied, 7 p.m.

 

 

GREECE

 

SOUDA BAY
Flicks
Movies by request. First come, first served. Check with theater for list of choices.

 

 

ITALY

 

AVIANO
La Bella Vista
Civ 0434-30-7232; DSN 632-7232
THU: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 2 p.m. FRI: Moana, 2 p.m.; Allied, 6 p.m. SAT: Moana (3-D), 2 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 6 p.m. SUN: Moana, 2 p.m.; Allied, 6 p.m.

Reel Time 2
To be announced locally.

Reel Time Capodichino (free) DSN 629-4359
To be announced locally.

SIGONELLA
Civ 095-56-4297/movie hotline 095-56-4248
To be announced locally.

VICENZA
Ederle
Civ 0444-51-7016
WED: The Edge of Seventeen, 7 p.m. THU: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 7 p.m. FRI: Moana, 7 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 10 p.m. SAT: Allied, 3 p.m.; Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 6 p.m. SUN: Moana (3-D), 7 p.m.; The Edge of Seventeen, 6 p.m. WED: Rules Don’t Apply, 7 p.m.

 

 

PORTUGAL

 

Azores
Lajes
Civ 23302
To be announced locally.

 

 

SPAIN

 

ROTA
Gateway
Civ 956-82-2328
To be announced locally.

 

 

THE NETHERLANDS

 

BRUNSSUM
Alliance
Civ 045-526-2110
SAT: Loving, 7 p.m. SAT: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 4 p.m.; The Edge of Seventeen, 7 p.m.

SCHINNEN
FRI: Loving, 7 p.m. SAT: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 4 p.m.; The Edge of Seventeen, 7 p.m.

 

 

TURKEY

 

ADANA
Oasis, Incirlik
Civ 322-316
THU: The Accountant, 6 p.m. FRI: The Birth of a Nation, 6 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 9 p.m. SAT: Moana, 3 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 6 p.m.; Allied, 9 p.m. SUN: Allied, 3 p.m.; The Birth of a Nation, 6 p.m.

Here’s what will play in installation theaters

 

Nov. 23: “Moana,” “Rules Don’t Apply” and “Allied"
Dec. 2: "Man Down"
Dec. 9: "Office Christmas Party"
Dec. 16: "Collateral Beauty" and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"
Dec. 23: “Passengers” and “Assassins Creed”

