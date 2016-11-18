Quantcast

Movies on base through Nov. 24

 
Stars and Stripes
Published: November 18, 2016

Japan

 

Atsugi
THU: Doctor Strange, 6 p.m. FRI: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (3-D), 6 p.m. SAT: Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 2 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 5 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 10 p.m. SUN: Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 2 p.m.; Arrival, 5 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 8 p.m. MON: Tyler Perry’s: Boo! A Madea Halloween, 6 p.m. THU: Kevin Hart: What Now?, 6 p.m. (adults only)

Richard Bong (Misawa)
Closed until further notice.

Showboat
WED: Masterminds, 6:30 p.m. THU: Inferno, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6:30 p.m.; Kevin Hart: What Now?, 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 2 p.m.; Tyler Perry’s: Boo! A Madea Halloween, 6:30 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 9 p.m. SUN: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 2 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (3-D), 6:30 p.m. MON: Arrival, 6:30 p.m. TUE: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6:30 p.m. WED: Almost Christmas, 6:30 p.m. THU: Kevin Hart: What Now?, 6:30 p.m. (adults only)

Village
THU: Masterminds, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 6:30 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 9 p.m. SAT: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, 2 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6:30 p.m.; Masterminds, 9 p.m. SUN: Almost Christmas, 2 p.m.; Tyler Perry’s: Boo! A Madea Halloween, 6:30 p.m. THU: Almost Christmas, 6:30 p.m.

Benny Decker
WED: Trolls, 5:30 p.m.; Arrival, 8:30 p.m. THU: Doctor Strange, 5:30 p.m.; Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, 8:30 p.m. FRI: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 5:30 p.m.; Tyler Perry’s: Boo! A Madea Halloween, 8:30 p.m. SAT: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, 10 a.m.; Trolls, 1 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 5:30 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 8:30 p.m. SUN: Doctor Strange, 1 p.m.; Tyler Perry’s: Boo! A Madea Halloween, 5:30 p.m.; Kevin Hart: What Now?, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 5:30 p.m.; Arrival, 8:30 p.m.

Fleet
FRI: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 5:30 p.m.; Tyler Perry’s: Boo! A Madea Halloween, 8:30 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 11:50 p.m. SAT: Tyler Perry’s: Boo! A Madea Halloween, 5:30 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 8:30 p.m.; Kevin Hart: What Now?, 11:50 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Doctor Strange, 5:30 p.m.; Tyler Perry’s: Boo! A Madea Halloween, 8:30 p.m. MON: Kevin Hart: What Now?, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, 8:30 p.m.

Yokota
WED: Arrival, 6 p.m. THU: Loving, 6 p.m. FRI: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6 p.m.; The Edge of Seventeen, 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 2 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (3-D), 4:30 p.m.; The Birth of a Nation, 8 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 2 p.m.; Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 5 p.m. (adults only) WED: Moana, 6 p.m. THU: Moana (3-D), noon

Zama (Sagamihara)
FRI: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 6 p.m. (adults only); The Edge of Seventeen, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (3-D), 1:30 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 5 p.m.; Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 8 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 1:30 p.m.; The Edge of Seventeen, 5 p.m. (adults only); Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 8 p.m. (adults only) THU: Moana (3-D), 2 p.m.; Allied, 5 p.m. (adults only)

 

 

Okinawa

 

Foster
WED: Almost Christmas, 7 p.m. THU: Arrival, 7 p.m. FRI: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (3-D), 9:30 p.m. SAT: Trolls, noon; The Edge of Seventeen, 3 p.m. (adults only); Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (3-D), 6 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 9:30 p.m. SUN: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (3-D), 1 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 4:30 p.m.; The Edge of Seventeen, 8 p.m. (adults only) MON: The Birth of a Nation, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 7 p.m. WED: Ouija: Origin of Evil, 7 p.m. THU: Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 1 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 4 p.m.; Arrival, 7:30 p.m.

Futenma
FRI: Doctor Strange, 6 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (3-D), 9 p.m. SAT: Doctor Strange (3-D), 4 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 7 p.m. SUN: Loving, 4 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (3-D), 7 p.m. MON: The Edge of Seventeen, 6:30 p.m. (adults only)

Hansen
WED: The Birth of a Nation, 7 p.m. THU: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. FRI: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (3-D), 10 p.m. SAT: The Edge of Seventeen, 6 p.m. (adults only); Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 9:30 p.m. SUN: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 3 p.m. (adults only); Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 7 p.m. MON: Almost Christmas, 7 p.m. TUE: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 7 p.m.

Keystone (Kadena)
WED: Loving, 7 p.m. THU: Arrival, 7 p.m. FRI: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (3-D), 6 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 9:20 p.m. SAT: Trolls, noon; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (3-D), 2:30 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 5:50 p.m.; Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 9:10 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 1 and 4:20 p.m.; The Edge of Seventeen, 7:40 p.m. (adults only) MON: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 7 p.m. TUE: The Edge of Seventeen, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 7 p.m.

Kinser
FRI: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (3-D), 6:30 p.m. SAT: The Edge of Seventeen, 3 p.m. (adults only); Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6:30 p.m. SUN: Trolls, 1 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 3:30 p.m.; Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (3-D), 6:30 p.m. THU: Trolls (3-D), 3 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6:30 p.m.

Schwab
FRI: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (3-D), 5:30 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 9:30 p.m. SAT: The Birth of a Nation, 6 p.m. (adults only); Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 9 p.m. SUN: The Edge of Seventeen, 4 p.m. (adults only); Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 7 p.m. WED: Arrival, 6 p.m.; Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, 9 p.m. THU: The Accountant, 6 p.m. (adults only); Allied, 9 p.m. (adults only)

Courtney
WED: Loving, 7 p.m. FRI: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (3-D), 6 p.m.; The Edge of Seventeen, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 3 p.m.; Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 6 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Queen of Katwe, 3 p.m.; The Edge of Seventeen, 6 p.m. (adults only) MON: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Moana, 7 p.m.

 

 

South Korea

 

Yongsan South Post No. 1
WED: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. THU: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. FRI: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (3-D), 8:30 p.m. SAT: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 1 and 4:15 p.m.; Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 7:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (3-D), 1 and 4:15 p.m.; Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 7:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6:30 p.m. TUE: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) WED: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Moana (3-D), 3:30 p.m.; Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Yongsan South Post No. 2
WED: Hacksaw Ridge, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Hacksaw Ridge, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: The Edge of Seventeen, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Trolls, 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.; The Edge of Seventeen, 7:30 and 10 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Trolls, 1:30 p.m.; The Edge of Seventeen, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: The Birth of a Nation, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: The Birth of a Nation, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: The Birth of a Nation, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Rules Don’t Apply, 4 and 7 p.m.

Casey
WED: Arrival, 7 p.m. FRI: The Edge of Seventeen, 6 p.m. (adults only); Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 8 p.m. SAT: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 6 p.m. (adults only); Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 8 p.m. SUN: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 6 p.m. (adults only); Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 8 p.m. MON: The Edge of Seventeen, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Rules Don’t Apply, 7 p.m.

Henry
THU: Loving, 7 p.m. FRI: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 7 p.m. SAT: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 3 and 7 p.m. SUN: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 3 p.m.; The Edge of Seventeen, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Moana, 7 p.m.

Humphreys
WED: Almost Christmas, 6:30 p.m. THU: Hacksaw Ridge, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 6 p.m. (adults only); Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (3-D), 8:30 p.m. SAT: Trolls, 11 a.m.; The Edge of Seventeen, 1 p.m. (adults only); Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 3:30 p.m. (adults only); Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6 and 9 p.m. SUN: Trolls, noon; Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 2 p.m. (adults only); Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (3-D), 4:30 p.m.; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 7:30 p.m. MON: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6:30 p.m. TUE: The Edge of Seventeen, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) WED: Rules Don’t Apply, 5 p.m.; Allied, 7:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Moana, 2 p.m.; Rules Don’t Apply, 4:30 p.m.; Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Kunsan
THU: Arrival, 6 p.m. FRI: The Birth of a Nation, 6 p.m. (adults only); Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 8:30 p.m. SAT: The Birth of a Nation, 4 p.m. (adults only); Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6:30 p.m. SUN: The Edge of Seventeen, 4 p.m. (adults only); Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6 p.m.

Osan
WED: Arrival, 7 p.m. THU: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. FRI: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. SAT: Trolls, 1 p.m.; The Edge of Seventeen, 3:30 p.m. (adults only); Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. SUN: Trolls, 1 p.m.; Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 3:30 p.m. (adults only); Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6:30 and 9 p.m. MON: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 7 p.m. TUE: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 7 p.m. WED: Moana, 7 p.m. THU: Moana, 1 and 3:30 p.m.; Allied, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Carroll
FRI: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 7 p.m. SAT: The Edge of Seventeen, 3 p.m. (adults only); Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 7 p.m. SUN: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (3-D), 3 p.m.; Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: The Edge of Seventeen, 7 p.m. (adults only)

