Movies on base through Nov. 17

Japan

Atsugi

FRI: Doctor Strange, 6 p.m.; Arrival, 10 p.m. SAT: Trolls (3-D), 2 p.m.; The Birth of a Nation, 5 p.m. (adults only); Kevin Hart: What Now, 8 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Trolls, 2 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 5 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 8 p.m. THU: Doctor Strange, 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Richard Bong (Misawa)

Closed until further notice.

Showboat

WED: Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 6:30 p.m. THU: Masterminds, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Arrival, 6:30 p.m.; Kevin Hart: What Now?, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 2 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 6:30 p.m.; The Birth of a Nation, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Storks, 2 p.m.; Doctor Strange (3-D), 6:30 p.m. MON: Arrival, 6:30 p.m. TUE: Almost Christmas, 6:30 p.m. WED: Masterminds, 6:30 p.m. THU: Inferno, 6:30 p.m.

Village

THU: Masterminds, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Trolls, 6:30 p.m.; Masterminds, 9 p.m. SAT: Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 2 p.m.; Arrival, 6:30 p.m.; Kevin Hart: What Now?, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Trolls, 2 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 6:30 p.m. THU: Masterminds, 6:30 p.m.

Benny Decker

WED: Trolls, 5:30 p.m.; Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 8:30 p.m. THU: Doctor Strange, 5:30 p.m.; The Birth of a Nation, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Trolls, 1 p.m.; Arrival, 5:30 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 8:30 p.m. SAT: Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 1 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 5:30 p.m.; Kevin Hart: What Now, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Trolls, 1 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 5:30 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 8:30 p.m. MON: Arrival, 5:30 p.m.; Kevin Hart: What Now?, 8:30 p.m. (adults only)

Fleet

FRI: Kevin Hart: What Now?, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); Doctor Strange, 8:30 p.m.; Arrival, 11:50 p.m. SAT: Almost Christmas, 5:30 p.m.; The Birth of a Nation, 8:30 p.m. (adults only); Inferno, 11:50 p.m. SUN: Doctor Strange, 5:30 p.m.; Kevin Hart: What Now?, 8:30 p.m. (adults only)

Yokota

WED: Doctor Strange (3-D), 6 p.m. THU: Hacksaw Ridge, 6 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Almost Christmas, 4 p.m.; The Birth of a Nation, 7 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 2 p.m.; Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 5 p.m. (adults only); Arrival, 8 p.m. SUN: Loving, 2 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 5 p.m. WED: Arrival, 6 p.m. THU: Loving, 6 p.m.

Zama (Sagamihara)

FRI: Almost Christmas, 2 p.m.; The Birth of a Nation, 5 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 2 p.m.; The Birth of a Nation, 5 p.m. (adults only); Loving, 8 p.m. SUN: Arrival, 2 p.m.; The Birth of a Nation, 5 p.m. (adults only); Almost Christmas, 8 p.m.

Okinawa

Foster

WED: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. THU: Hacksaw Ridge, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Arrival, 3 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 6 p.m. (adults only); Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Trolls, noon; Almost Christmas, 3 p.m.; Arrival, 6 p.m.; Loving, 9 p.m. SUN: Trolls (3-D), 1 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 4 p.m.; Arrival, 7 p.m. MON: Loving, 7 p.m. TUE: Arrival, 7 p.m. WED: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Arrival, 7 p.m.

Futenma

FRI: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 6 p.m. (adults only); Arrival, 9 p.m. SAT: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 4 p.m. (adults only); Arrival, 7 p.m. SUN: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 4 p.m. (adults only); Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. MON: Almost Christmas, 6:30 p.m.

Hansen

WED: Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, 7 p.m. THU: Inferno, 7 p.m. FRI: Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 6:30 p.m.; Arrival, 10 p.m. SAT: Loving, 6 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 9:30 p.m. SUN: The Birth of a Nation, 3 p.m. (adults only); Arrival, 6:30 p.m. MON: Loving, 7 p.m. TUE: Almost Christmas, 7 p.m. WED: Birth of a Nation, 7 p.m. THU: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m.

Keystone (Kadena)

WED: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. THU: Trolls, 7 p.m. FRI: Trolls, 3 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 5:30 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 8:25 p.m. SAT: Trolls, 12:30 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 3 p.m.; Arrival, 5:55 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 8:55 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Trolls, 2 p.m.; Arrival, 4:30 p.m.; The Birth of a Nation, 7:20 p.m. (adults only) MON: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. TUE: The Birth of a Nation, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Loving, 7 p.m. THU: Arrival, 7 p.m.

Kinser

FRI: Arrival, 3 p.m.; Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Almost Christmas, 3 p.m.; Arrival, 6:30 p.m. SUN: Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 1 p.m.; Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 3:30 p.m. (adults only); Loving, 6:30 p.m. MON: Arrival, 6:30 p.m. TUE: Almost Christmas, 3 p.m.

Schwab

FRI: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 6 p.m. (adults only); Arrival, 9 p.m. SAT: Almost Christmas, 6 p.m.; Arrival, 9 p.m. SUN: Arrival, 4 p.m.; Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 7 p.m. MON: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Loving, 7 p.m.

Courtney

WED: Hacksaw Ridge, 7 p.m. FRI: Arrival, 6 p.m.; Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Almost Christmas, 3 p.m.; Arrival, 6 p.m. SUN: Loving, 3 p.m.; Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 6 p.m. (adults only) MON: Storks, 7 p.m. WED: Loving, 7 p.m.

South Korea

Yongsan South Post No. 1

WED: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. THU: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. FRI: Arrival, 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.; Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 7:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Arrival, 1:30 p.m.; Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Arrival, 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.; Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 7:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. THU: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m.

Yongsan South Post No. 2

WED: Hacksaw Ridge, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Hacksaw Ridge, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Queen of Katwe, 1:30 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. SAT: Queen of Katwe, 1:30 p.m.; Loving, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. SUN: Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 7:30 p.m. MON: Almost Christmas, 6:30 p.m. TUE: Almost Christmas, 6:30 p.m. WED: Hacksaw Ridge, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Hacksaw Ridge, 6:30 p.m. (adults only)

Casey

WED: Inferno, 7 p.m. FRI: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 6 p.m. (adults only); Arrival, 8 p.m. SAT: Almost Christmas, 6 p.m.; Loving, 8 p.m. SUN: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 6 p.m. (adults only); Arrival, 8 p.m. MON: Birth of a Nation, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Henry

THU: The Girl on the Train, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Arrival, 7 p.m. SAT: Almost Christmas, 3 p.m.; Arrival, 7 p.m. SUN: Arrival, 3 p.m.; Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Loving, 7 p.m.

Humphreys

WED: Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, 6:30 p.m. THU: Doctor Strange, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Loving, 3 p.m.; Arrival, 6 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 8:30 p.m. SAT: Trolls, 11 a.m.; Arrival, 1 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 3:30 p.m. (adults only); Almost Christmas, 6 and 8:30 p.m. SUN: Trolls, noon; Arrival, 2 p.m.; Loving, 4:30 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 7 p.m. MON: Arrival, 6:30 p.m. TUE: The Birth of a Nation, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) WED: Almost Christmas, 6:30 p.m. THU: Hacksaw Ridge, 6:30 p.m. (adults only)

Kunsan

THU: Doctor Strange, 6 p.m. FRI: Arrival, 6 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Almost Christmas, 4 p.m.; Arrival, 6:30 p.m. SUN: Loving, 4 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 6:30 p.m. THU: Arrival, 6 p.m.

Osan

WED: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. THU: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. FRI: Trolls, 1 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 3:30 p.m.; Arrival, 6 and 8:30 p.m. SAT: Trolls, 1 p.m.; Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 3:30 p.m. (adults only); Arrival, 7 and 9:30 p.m. SUN: Trolls (3-D), 1 p.m.; Loving, 3:30 p.m.; Arrival, 6 and 8:30 p.m. MON: Arrival, 7 p.m. TUE: Arrival, 7 p.m. WED: Arrival, 7 p.m. THU: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Carroll

FRI: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 7 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Arrival, 3 p.m.; Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 7 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Loving, 3 p.m.; Arrival, 7 p.m. MON: Almost Christmas, 7 p.m.