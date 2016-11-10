Movies on base through Nov. 16

BELGIUM

SHAPE

Cinema

Civ 065-44-5600; DSN 423-5600

Closed until Jan. 30.

ENGLAND

ALCONBURY

Spartan

Civ 01480-82-3765

To be announced locally.

LAKENHEATH

Pineview

Civ 01638-522139

THU: Hacksaw Ridge, 7 p.m. FRI: Arrival, 6:30 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 10 p.m. SAT: Trolls, 3 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 6:30 p.m.; Loving, 10 p.m. SUN: Trolls, 3 p.m.; Arrival, 7 p.m.

MILDENHALL

Box

Civ 01638-714955

FRI: Loving, 6:30 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 10 p.m. SAT: Arrival, 6:30 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 10 p.m. SUN: Trolls, 3:30 p.m.; Arrival, 7 p.m.

GERMANY

ANSBACH

Ansbach Theater

Civ 09802-831790

FRI: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 7 p.m. SAT: Almost Christmas, 4 p.m.; The Accountant, 7 p.m. SUN: Arrival, 6 p.m.

BAMBERG

Reeltime

Civ 0951-32271

To be announced locally.

BAUMHOLDER

Wagon Wheel

Civ 06783-6-1790; DSN 485-1790

THU: Doctor Strange, 6 p.m. FRI: Almost Christmas, 6 p.m.; Arrival, 9 p.m. SAT: Almost Christmas, 4 p.m.; Loving, 7 p.m. SUN: Almost Christmas, 4 p.m.; Arrival, 7 p.m.

GRAFENWÖHR

Tower

Civ 09641-83-1790

WED: Hacksaw Ridge, 6 p.m. THU: Hacksaw Ridge, 6 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 9 p.m. FRI: Trolls, 3 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 6 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 9:30 p.m. SAT: Doctor Strange, 3 p.m.; The Arrival, 6:30 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 10 p.m. SUN: Trolls, 3 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 6 p.m. MON: The Arrival, 6 p.m. TUE: Hacksaw Ridge, 6 p.m. WED: Loving, 6 p.m.

HOHENFELS

Civ 09472-83-1790

General Patton

FRI: Arrival, 7 p.m. SAT: Almost Christmas, 3 p.m.; Loving, 6 p.m. SUN: Trolls, 3 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 6 p.m.

ILLESHEIM

James H. Fields

Civ 09841-83546

To be announced locally.

KATTERBACH

Galaxy

Civ 09802-50017

To be announced locally.

RAMSTEIN

Gateway Cineplex

Civ 06371-4079853

WED: Doctor Strange (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 2:45, 6, 7:30 p.m.; Trolls (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:45 p.m.; Deepwater Horizon, 2, 8 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 11 a.m., 5 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 11:15 a.m., 2:30, 5:45 p.m. THU: Doctor Strange (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 2:45, 6, 7:30 p.m.; Trolls (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:45 p.m.; Deepwater Horizon, 2, 8 p.m.; The Girl on the Train., 11 a.m., 5 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 11:15 a.m., 2:30, 5:45 p.m.; FRI: Arrival, 11:15 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 8:30 p.m.; Loving, 7:45 p.m.; The Birth of a Nation, 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 8:20 p.m.; Doctor Strange (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 3, 9:20 p.m.; Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 2:30, 5 p.m.; Trolls (3-D), 5:30, 6:30 p.m. SAT: Arrival, 11:30 a.m., 7:45 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 11:45 a.m., 5:45, 8:45 p.m.; Loving, 11 a.m., 2:30, 9 p.m.; The Birth of a Nation, 4:45 p.m.; Doctor Strange (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 5:45, 8 p.m.; Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 2:15 p.m.; Trolls (3-D), 2:30, 5:20 p.m.; SUN: Arrival, 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 11:15 a.m., 5:20 p.m.; Loving, 5:45 p.m.; The Birth of a Nation, 5:30 p.m.; Doctor Strange (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 2:45, 6 p.m.; Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 2:45 p.m.; Trolls, 11:45 a.m., 2:30 p.m. MON: Arrival, 11 a.m., 2, 5 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 5:30, 8:15 p.m.; Loving, 11:15 a.m., 2:30, 5:45 p.m.; The Birth of a Nation, 11 a.m., 8 p.m.; Doctor Strange (3-D), 2, 5, 7:50 p.m. TUE: Arrival, 11 a.m., 2, 7:45 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 5:30 p.m.; The Birth of a Nation, 11 a.m., 2 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 11:15 a.m., 2:30, 5:45 p.m.; Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 5 p.m.; The Accountant, 7:30 p.m.; Trolls, 5 p.m. WED: Arrival, 11 a.m., 2, 5 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 5:30, 8:15 p.m.; Loving, 11:15 a.m., 2:30, 5 p.m.; The Birth of a Nation, 11 a.m., 8 p.m.; Doctor Strange (3-D), 2, 5, 7:50 p.m.

SCHWEINFURT

Ledward

Civ 09721-96-1790; DSN 354-1790

To be announced locally.

SPANGDAHLEM

Skyline

Civ 06565-61-7469

WED: Hacksaw Ridge, 7 p.m. THU: Doctor Strange (3-D), 7 p.m. FRI: Arrival, 7 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 10 p.m. SAT: Arrival, 7 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 10 p.m. SUN: Trolls (3-D), 4 p.m.; Queen of Katwe, 7 p.m. WED: Arrival, 7 p.m.

STUTTGART

Patch

Civ 0711-120-8222

WED: Doctor Strange (3-D), 6 p.m. THU: Trolls, 6 p.m. FRI: Doctor Strange, 6 p.m.; Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 9 p.m. SAT: Trolls, 3 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 6 p.m.; Loving, 9 p.m. SUN: Doctor Strange, 4 p.m.; Arrival, 7 p.m.

VILSECK

Mike Jurkewicz

Civ 09662-83-1790

WED: Hacksaw Ridge, 7 p.m. THU: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. FRI: Trolls (3-D), 6 p.m.; Arrival, 9:30 p.m. SAT: Loving, 3 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 6 p.m.; Arrival, 9:30 p.m. SUN: Queen of Katwe, 3 p.m.; Arrival, 6 p.m. WED: Arrival, 7 p.m.

WIESBADEN

Taunus

Civ 0611-732-8953; DSN 732-8953

WED: Hacksaw Ridge, 7 p.m. THU: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. FRI: Arrival, 7 p.m. SAT: Arrival, 3 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 5:30 p.m.; Loving, 7:30 p.m. SUN: Almost Christmas, 4 p.m.; Loving, 6 p.m. WED: Almost Christmas, 7 p.m.

GREECE

SOUDA BAY

Flicks

Movies by request. First come, first served. Check with theater for list of choices.

ITALY

AVIANO

La Bella Vista

Civ 0434-30-7232; DSN 632-7232

THU: Doctor Strange, 6 p.m.; FRI: Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 2 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 6 p.m.

Reel Time 2

To be announced locally.

Reel Time Capodichino

(free) DSN 629-4359

To be announced locally.

SIGONELLA

Civ 095-56-4297/movie hotline 095-56-4248

To be announced locally.

VICENZA

Ederle

Civ 0444-51-7016

WED: Hacksaw Ridge, 7 p.m. THU: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. FRI: Loving, 7 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 10 p.m. SAT: Almost Christmas, 3 p.m.; Arrival, 6 p.m. SUN: Loving, 3 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 6 p.m. WED: Hacksaw Ridge, 7 p.m.

PORTUGAL

Azores

Lajes

Civ 23302

To be announced locally.

SPAIN

ROTA

Gateway

Civ 956-82-2328

To be announced locally.

THE NETHERLANDS

BRUNSSUM

Alliance

Civ 045-526-2110

SAT: Trolls, 4 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 7 p.m.

SCHINNEN

SAT: Trolls, 4 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 7 p.m.

TURKEY

ADANA

Oasis, Incirlik

Civ 322-316

THU: Doctor Strange, 6 p.m. FRI: Arrival, 6 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 9 p.m. SAT: Loving, 3 p.m.; Arrival, 6 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 9 p.m. SUN: Trolls, 3 p.m.; Loving, 6 p.m.