Movies on base through Nov. 16

 
Stars and Stripes
Published: November 10, 2016

BELGIUM

 

SHAPE
Cinema
Civ 065-44-5600; DSN 423-5600
Closed until Jan. 30.

 

 

ENGLAND

 

ALCONBURY
Spartan
Civ 01480-82-3765
To be announced locally.

LAKENHEATH
Pineview
Civ 01638-522139
THU: Hacksaw Ridge, 7 p.m. FRI: Arrival, 6:30 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 10 p.m. SAT: Trolls, 3 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 6:30 p.m.; Loving, 10 p.m. SUN: Trolls, 3 p.m.; Arrival, 7 p.m.

MILDENHALL
Box
Civ 01638-714955
FRI: Loving, 6:30 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 10 p.m. SAT: Arrival, 6:30 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 10 p.m. SUN: Trolls, 3:30 p.m.; Arrival, 7 p.m.

 

 

GERMANY

 

ANSBACH
Ansbach Theater
Civ 09802-831790
FRI: Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 7 p.m. SAT: Almost Christmas, 4 p.m.; The Accountant, 7 p.m. SUN: Arrival, 6 p.m.

BAMBERG
Reeltime
Civ 0951-32271
To be announced locally.

BAUMHOLDER
Wagon Wheel
Civ 06783-6-1790; DSN 485-1790
THU: Doctor Strange, 6 p.m. FRI: Almost Christmas, 6 p.m.; Arrival, 9 p.m. SAT: Almost Christmas, 4 p.m.; Loving, 7 p.m. SUN: Almost Christmas, 4 p.m.; Arrival, 7 p.m.

GRAFENWÖHR
Tower
Civ 09641-83-1790
WED: Hacksaw Ridge, 6 p.m. THU: Hacksaw Ridge, 6 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 9 p.m. FRI: Trolls, 3 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 6 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 9:30 p.m. SAT: Doctor Strange, 3 p.m.; The Arrival, 6:30 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 10 p.m. SUN: Trolls, 3 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 6 p.m. MON: The Arrival, 6 p.m. TUE: Hacksaw Ridge, 6 p.m. WED: Loving, 6 p.m.

HOHENFELS
Civ 09472-83-1790
General Patton
FRI: Arrival, 7 p.m. SAT: Almost Christmas, 3 p.m.; Loving, 6 p.m. SUN: Trolls, 3 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 6 p.m.

ILLESHEIM
James H. Fields
Civ 09841-83546
To be announced locally.

KATTERBACH
Galaxy
Civ 09802-50017
To be announced locally.

RAMSTEIN
Gateway Cineplex
Civ 06371-4079853
WED: Doctor Strange (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 2:45, 6, 7:30 p.m.; Trolls (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:45 p.m.; Deepwater Horizon, 2, 8 p.m.; The Girl on the Train, 11 a.m., 5 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 11:15 a.m., 2:30, 5:45 p.m. THU: Doctor Strange (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 2:45, 6, 7:30 p.m.; Trolls (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:45 p.m.; Deepwater Horizon, 2, 8 p.m.; The Girl on the Train., 11 a.m., 5 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 11:15 a.m., 2:30, 5:45 p.m.; FRI: Arrival, 11:15 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 8:30 p.m.; Loving, 7:45 p.m.; The Birth of a Nation, 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 8:20 p.m.; Doctor Strange (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 3, 9:20 p.m.; Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 2:30, 5 p.m.; Trolls (3-D), 5:30, 6:30 p.m. SAT: Arrival, 11:30 a.m., 7:45 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 11:45 a.m., 5:45, 8:45 p.m.; Loving, 11 a.m., 2:30, 9 p.m.; The Birth of a Nation, 4:45 p.m.; Doctor Strange (3-D), 11:15 a.m., 5:45, 8 p.m.; Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 2:15 p.m.; Trolls (3-D), 2:30, 5:20 p.m.; SUN: Arrival, 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 11:15 a.m., 5:20 p.m.; Loving, 5:45 p.m.; The Birth of a Nation, 5:30 p.m.; Doctor Strange (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 2:45, 6 p.m.; Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 2:45 p.m.; Trolls, 11:45 a.m., 2:30 p.m. MON: Arrival, 11 a.m., 2, 5 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 5:30, 8:15 p.m.; Loving, 11:15 a.m., 2:30, 5:45 p.m.; The Birth of a Nation,  11 a.m., 8 p.m.; Doctor Strange (3-D), 2, 5, 7:50 p.m. TUE: Arrival, 11 a.m., 2, 7:45 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 5:30 p.m.; The Birth of a Nation, 11 a.m., 2 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 11:15 a.m., 2:30, 5:45 p.m.; Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 5 p.m.; The Accountant, 7:30 p.m.; Trolls, 5 p.m. WED: Arrival, 11 a.m., 2, 5 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 5:30, 8:15 p.m.; Loving, 11:15 a.m., 2:30, 5 p.m.; The Birth of a Nation, 11 a.m., 8 p.m.; Doctor Strange (3-D), 2, 5, 7:50 p.m.

SCHWEINFURT
Ledward
Civ 09721-96-1790; DSN 354-1790
To be announced locally.

SPANGDAHLEM
Skyline
Civ 06565-61-7469
WED: Hacksaw Ridge, 7 p.m. THU: Doctor Strange (3-D), 7 p.m. FRI: Arrival, 7 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 10 p.m. SAT: Arrival, 7 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 10 p.m. SUN: Trolls (3-D), 4 p.m.; Queen of Katwe, 7 p.m. WED: Arrival, 7 p.m.

STUTTGART
Patch
Civ 0711-120-8222
WED: Doctor Strange (3-D), 6 p.m. THU: Trolls, 6 p.m. FRI: Doctor Strange, 6 p.m.; Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, 9 p.m. SAT: Trolls, 3 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 6 p.m.; Loving, 9 p.m. SUN: Doctor Strange, 4 p.m.; Arrival, 7 p.m.

 

VILSECK
Mike Jurkewicz
Civ 09662-83-1790
WED: Hacksaw Ridge, 7 p.m. THU: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. FRI: Trolls (3-D), 6 p.m.; Arrival, 9:30 p.m. SAT: Loving, 3 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 6 p.m.; Arrival, 9:30 p.m. SUN: Queen of Katwe, 3 p.m.; Arrival, 6 p.m. WED: Arrival, 7 p.m.

WIESBADEN
Taunus
Civ 0611-732-8953; DSN 732-8953
WED: Hacksaw Ridge, 7 p.m. THU: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. FRI: Arrival, 7 p.m. SAT: Arrival, 3 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 5:30 p.m.; Loving, 7:30 p.m. SUN: Almost Christmas, 4 p.m.; Loving, 6 p.m. WED: Almost Christmas, 7 p.m.

 

 

GREECE

 

SOUDA BAY
Flicks
Movies by request. First come, first served. Check with theater for list of choices.

 

 

ITALY 

 

AVIANO
La Bella Vista
Civ 0434-30-7232; DSN 632-7232
THU: Doctor Strange, 6 p.m.; FRI: Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 2 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 6 p.m.

Reel Time 2
To be announced locally.

Reel Time Capodichino
(free) DSN 629-4359
To be announced locally.

SIGONELLA
Civ 095-56-4297/movie hotline 095-56-4248
To be announced locally.

VICENZA
Ederle
Civ 0444-51-7016
WED: Hacksaw Ridge, 7 p.m. THU: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. FRI: Loving, 7 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 10 p.m. SAT: Almost Christmas, 3 p.m.; Arrival, 6 p.m. SUN: Loving, 3 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 6 p.m. WED: Hacksaw Ridge, 7 p.m.

 

 

PORTUGAL

 

Azores
Lajes
Civ 23302
To be announced locally.

 

 

SPAIN

 

ROTA
Gateway
Civ 956-82-2328
To be announced locally.

 

 

THE NETHERLANDS

 

BRUNSSUM
Alliance
Civ 045-526-2110
SAT: Trolls, 4 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 7 p.m.

SCHINNEN
SAT: Trolls, 4 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 7 p.m.

 

 

TURKEY 

 

ADANA
Oasis, Incirlik
Civ 322-316
THU: Doctor Strange, 6 p.m. FRI: Arrival, 6 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 9 p.m. SAT: Loving, 3 p.m.; Arrival, 6 p.m.; Almost Christmas, 9 p.m. SUN: Trolls, 3 p.m.; Loving, 6 p.m.

