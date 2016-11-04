Quantcast
11 minutes ago

Movies on base through Nov. 10

 
Stars and Stripes
Published: November 4, 2016

Japan

 

Atsugi
Closed for the maintenance until Nov 10, But enjoy free movies at Trilogy instead.

Advertisement

Richard Bong (Misawa)
Closed until further notice.

Showboat
WED: Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, 6:30 p.m. THU: Masterminds, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Doctor Strange, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. SAT: Trolls, 2 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 6:30 p.m.; The Birth of a Nation, 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Trolls, 2 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 6:30 p.m. MON: Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, 6:30 p.m. TUE: Doctor Strange, 6:30 p.m. WED: Middle School: the Worst Year of My Life, 6:30 p.m. THU: Masterminds, 6:30 p.m.

Village
THU: Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Trolls, 6:30 p.m.; The Birth of a Nation, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Middle School: The Worst Year of My Life, 2 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 6:30 p.m.; Masterminds, 9 p.m. SUN: Trolls, 2 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 6:30 p.m.

Benny Decker
WED: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, 5:30 p.m.; Masterminds, 8:30 p.m. THU: Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, 5:30 p.m.; Inferno, 8:30 p.m. FRI: Trolls, 1 p.m.; Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 5:30 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 8:30 p.m. SAT: Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 1 p.m.; Trolls, 5:30 p.m.; Doctor Strange (3-D), 8:30 p.m. SUN: Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 1 p.m.; Trolls (3-D), 5:30 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 8:30 p.m. MON: Doctor Strange, 5:30 p.m.; Inferno, 8:30 p.m.

Fleet
FRI: Doctor Strange, 5:30 and 11:50 p.m.; The Birth of a Nation, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Birth of a Nation, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); Doctor Strange, 8:30 p.m.; Masterminds, 11:50 p.m. SUN: Doctor Strange, 5:30 p.m.; The Birth of a Nation, 8:30 p.m. (adults only)

Yokota
WED: Inferno, 6 p.m. THU: Kevin Hart: What Now?, 6 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Doctor Strange, 6 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Trolls, 2 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 5 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 8 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Trolls (3-D), 2 p.m.; Doctor Strange (3-D), 5 p.m. WED: Doctor Strange (3-D), 6 p.m. THU: Hacksaw Ridge, 6 p.m. (adults only)

Zama (Sagamihara)
FRI: Trolls (3-D), 6 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 9 p.m. SAT: Queen of Katwe, 2 p.m.; Trolls, 5 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 7:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Doctor Strange (3-D), 2 p.m.; Trolls, 5 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 7:30 p.m. (adults only)

 

 

Okinawa

 

Foster
WED: Keeping Up with the Joneses, 7 p.m. THU: Inferno, 7 p.m. FRI: Doctor Strange (3-D), 6 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Trolls, noon; Doctor Strange, 3 p.m.; Doctor Strange (3-D), 6 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Troll, 1 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 4 p.m.; Doctor Strange (3-D), 7 p.m. MON: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. TUE: Hacksaw Ridge, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. THU: Hacksaw Ridge, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Futenma
FRI: Doctor Strange (3-D), 6 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 9:30 p.m. SAT: Doctor Strange (3-D), 4 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 7:30 p.m. SUN: Hacksaw Ridge, 4 p.m. (adults only); Doctor Strange (3-D), 7:30 p.m. MON: Queen of Katwe, 6:30 p.m.

Hansen
WED: Keeping Up with the Joneses, 7 p.m. THU: Kevin Hart: What Now?, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Doctor Strange (3-D), 6 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 10 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Hacksaw Ridge, 6 p.m. (adults only); Doctor Strange, 10 p.m. SUN: Trolls, 3 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 6 p.m. MON: Hacksaw Ridge, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Kevin Hart: What Now?, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, 7 p.m. THU: Inferno, 7 p.m.

Keystone (Kadena)
WED: Queen of Katwe, 7 p.m. THU: Inferno, 7 p.m. FRI: Doctor Strange (3-D), 6 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 9:10 p.m. SAT: Trolls, 12:30 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 3:10 and 6:20 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Trolls, 2 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 4:40 and 7:50 p.m. MON: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. TUE: Trolls, 7 p.m. WED: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. THU: Trolls, 7 p.m.

Kinser
FRI: Doctor Strange (3-D), 6:30 p.m. SAT: Trolls (3-D), 3 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 6:30 p.m. SUN: Trolls, 1 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 3:30 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Hacksaw Ridge, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Doctor Strange (3-D), 6:30 p.m.

Schwab
FRI: Doctor Strange (3-D), 6 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 9:30 p.m. SAT: Doctor Strange, 6 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 9 p.m. (adults only); SUN: Doctor Strange, 4 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: Trolls (3-D), 7 p.m. TUE: Hacksaw Ridge, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Courtney
WED: When the Bough Breaks, 7 p.m. FRI: Hacksaw Ridge, 6 p.m. (adults only); Doctor Strange (3-D), 9 p.m. SAT: Trolls (3-D), 3 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 6 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Trolls, 3 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 6 p.m. MON: Bridget Jones’s Baby, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Hacksaw Ridge, 7 p.m. (adults only)

 

 

South Korea

 

Yongsan South Post No. 1
WED: Inferno, 7 p.m. THU: Inferno, 7 p.m. FRI: Trolls, 5:30 p.m.; Doctor Strange (3-D), 8:30 p.m. SAT: Trolls, 1:30 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. SUN: Trolls (3-D), 1:30 p.m.; Doctor Strange (3-D), 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. MON: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. TUE: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. WED: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. THU: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m.

Yongsan South Post No. 2
WED: Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, 6:30 p.m. THU: Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Hacksaw Ridge, 6:30 p.m. (adults only); Doctor Strange (3-D), 9:30 p.m. SAT: Hacksaw Ridge, 1:30 p.m. (adults only); Doctor Strange, 4:30, 7:30 and 10 p.m. SUN: Hacksaw Ridge, 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Hacksaw Ridge, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Hacksaw Ridge, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) WED: Hacksaw Ridge, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Hacksaw Ridge, 6:30 p.m. (adults only)

Casey
WED: Inferno, 7 p.m. FRI: Doctor Strange (3-D), 6 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 8 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Troll (3-D), 6 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 8 p.m. SUN: Hacksaw Ridge, 6 p.m. (adults only); Doctor Strange, 8 p.m. MON: Hacksaw Ridge, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Inferno, 7 p.m.

Henry
THU: Queen of Katwe, 7 p.m. FRI: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. SAT: Trolls, 3 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. SUN: Trolls, 3 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: The Girl on the Train, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Humphreys
WED: Ouija: Origin of Evil, 6:30 p.m. THU: Boo! A Madea Halloween, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Doctor Strange, 6 p.m.; Doctor Strange (3-D), 8:30 p.m. SAT: Trolls, 11 a.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 1 p.m. (adults only); Doctor Strange, 3:30, 6 and 8:30 p.m. SUN: Trolls (3-D), noon; Hacksaw Ridge, 2 p.m. (adults only); Doctor Strange, 4:30 and 7 p.m. MON: Accountant, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Hacksaw Ridge, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) WED: Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, 8:30 p.m. THU: Doctor Strange, 6:30 p.m.

Kunsan
THU: The Magnificent Seven, 6 p.m. FRI: Doctor Strange, 6 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 8:30 p.m. SAT: Trolls, 4 p.m.; Doctor Strange (3-D), 6:30 p.m. SUN: Trolls, 4 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 6:30 p.m. THU: Doctor Strange, 6 p.m.

Osan
WED: Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, 7 p.m. THU: Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, 7 p.m. FRI: Doctor Strange, 7 and 9:30 p.m. SAT: Trolls, 1 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 3:30 p.m. (adults only); Doctor Strange, 7 and 9:30 p.m. SUN: Trolls, 1 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 3:30, 6 and 8:30 p.m. MON: Hacksaw Ridge, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. WED: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. THU: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m.

Carroll
FRI: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. SAT: Trolls, 3 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. SUN: Trolls (3-D), 3 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. MON, Hacksaw Ridge, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Join the conversation and share your voice.

Show Comments

Comments Policy
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

 

Here’s what will play in installation theaters

Nov. 4: “Doctor Strange,” “Trolls” and “Hacksaw Ridge”
Nov. 11: “Arrival,” “Almost Christmas” and “Loving”
Nov. 18: “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk" and “The Edge of Seventeen”
Nov. 23: “Moana,” “Rules Don’t Apply” and “Allied"
Dec. 2: "Man Down" and "Kidnap
Dec. 9: "Office Christmas Party
Dec. 16: "Collateral Beauty" and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

Movie listings across Pacific

Times and dates for theaters in Japan, Okinawa and South Korea

Movie listings across Europe

Times and dates for theaters in Belgium, England, Germany, Greece, Italy, Portugal, The Netherlands, Spain and Turkey

 

 

Advertisement
Follow Stars and Stripes's board Military families on Pinterest.