Movies on base through Nov. 10

Japan

Atsugi

Closed for the maintenance until Nov 10, But enjoy free movies at Trilogy instead.

Richard Bong (Misawa)

Closed until further notice.

Showboat

WED: Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, 6:30 p.m. THU: Masterminds, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Doctor Strange, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. SAT: Trolls, 2 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 6:30 p.m.; The Birth of a Nation, 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Trolls, 2 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 6:30 p.m. MON: Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, 6:30 p.m. TUE: Doctor Strange, 6:30 p.m. WED: Middle School: the Worst Year of My Life, 6:30 p.m. THU: Masterminds, 6:30 p.m.

Village

THU: Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Trolls, 6:30 p.m.; The Birth of a Nation, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Middle School: The Worst Year of My Life, 2 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 6:30 p.m.; Masterminds, 9 p.m. SUN: Trolls, 2 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 6:30 p.m.

Benny Decker

WED: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, 5:30 p.m.; Masterminds, 8:30 p.m. THU: Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, 5:30 p.m.; Inferno, 8:30 p.m. FRI: Trolls, 1 p.m.; Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 5:30 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 8:30 p.m. SAT: Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 1 p.m.; Trolls, 5:30 p.m.; Doctor Strange (3-D), 8:30 p.m. SUN: Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, 1 p.m.; Trolls (3-D), 5:30 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 8:30 p.m. MON: Doctor Strange, 5:30 p.m.; Inferno, 8:30 p.m.

Fleet

FRI: Doctor Strange, 5:30 and 11:50 p.m.; The Birth of a Nation, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Birth of a Nation, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); Doctor Strange, 8:30 p.m.; Masterminds, 11:50 p.m. SUN: Doctor Strange, 5:30 p.m.; The Birth of a Nation, 8:30 p.m. (adults only)

Yokota

WED: Inferno, 6 p.m. THU: Kevin Hart: What Now?, 6 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Doctor Strange, 6 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Trolls, 2 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 5 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 8 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Trolls (3-D), 2 p.m.; Doctor Strange (3-D), 5 p.m. WED: Doctor Strange (3-D), 6 p.m. THU: Hacksaw Ridge, 6 p.m. (adults only)

Zama (Sagamihara)

FRI: Trolls (3-D), 6 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 9 p.m. SAT: Queen of Katwe, 2 p.m.; Trolls, 5 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 7:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Doctor Strange (3-D), 2 p.m.; Trolls, 5 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 7:30 p.m. (adults only)

Okinawa

Foster

WED: Keeping Up with the Joneses, 7 p.m. THU: Inferno, 7 p.m. FRI: Doctor Strange (3-D), 6 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Trolls, noon; Doctor Strange, 3 p.m.; Doctor Strange (3-D), 6 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Troll, 1 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 4 p.m.; Doctor Strange (3-D), 7 p.m. MON: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. TUE: Hacksaw Ridge, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. THU: Hacksaw Ridge, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Futenma

FRI: Doctor Strange (3-D), 6 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 9:30 p.m. SAT: Doctor Strange (3-D), 4 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 7:30 p.m. SUN: Hacksaw Ridge, 4 p.m. (adults only); Doctor Strange (3-D), 7:30 p.m. MON: Queen of Katwe, 6:30 p.m.

Hansen

WED: Keeping Up with the Joneses, 7 p.m. THU: Kevin Hart: What Now?, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Doctor Strange (3-D), 6 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 10 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Hacksaw Ridge, 6 p.m. (adults only); Doctor Strange, 10 p.m. SUN: Trolls, 3 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 6 p.m. MON: Hacksaw Ridge, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Kevin Hart: What Now?, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, 7 p.m. THU: Inferno, 7 p.m.

Keystone (Kadena)

WED: Queen of Katwe, 7 p.m. THU: Inferno, 7 p.m. FRI: Doctor Strange (3-D), 6 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 9:10 p.m. SAT: Trolls, 12:30 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 3:10 and 6:20 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Trolls, 2 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 4:40 and 7:50 p.m. MON: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. TUE: Trolls, 7 p.m. WED: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. THU: Trolls, 7 p.m.

Kinser

FRI: Doctor Strange (3-D), 6:30 p.m. SAT: Trolls (3-D), 3 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 6:30 p.m. SUN: Trolls, 1 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 3:30 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Hacksaw Ridge, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Doctor Strange (3-D), 6:30 p.m.

Schwab

FRI: Doctor Strange (3-D), 6 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 9:30 p.m. SAT: Doctor Strange, 6 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 9 p.m. (adults only); SUN: Doctor Strange, 4 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: Trolls (3-D), 7 p.m. TUE: Hacksaw Ridge, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Courtney

WED: When the Bough Breaks, 7 p.m. FRI: Hacksaw Ridge, 6 p.m. (adults only); Doctor Strange (3-D), 9 p.m. SAT: Trolls (3-D), 3 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 6 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Trolls, 3 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 6 p.m. MON: Bridget Jones’s Baby, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Hacksaw Ridge, 7 p.m. (adults only)

South Korea

Yongsan South Post No. 1

WED: Inferno, 7 p.m. THU: Inferno, 7 p.m. FRI: Trolls, 5:30 p.m.; Doctor Strange (3-D), 8:30 p.m. SAT: Trolls, 1:30 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. SUN: Trolls (3-D), 1:30 p.m.; Doctor Strange (3-D), 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. MON: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. TUE: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. WED: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. THU: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m.

Yongsan South Post No. 2

WED: Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, 6:30 p.m. THU: Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Hacksaw Ridge, 6:30 p.m. (adults only); Doctor Strange (3-D), 9:30 p.m. SAT: Hacksaw Ridge, 1:30 p.m. (adults only); Doctor Strange, 4:30, 7:30 and 10 p.m. SUN: Hacksaw Ridge, 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Hacksaw Ridge, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Hacksaw Ridge, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) WED: Hacksaw Ridge, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Hacksaw Ridge, 6:30 p.m. (adults only)

Casey

WED: Inferno, 7 p.m. FRI: Doctor Strange (3-D), 6 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 8 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Troll (3-D), 6 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 8 p.m. SUN: Hacksaw Ridge, 6 p.m. (adults only); Doctor Strange, 8 p.m. MON: Hacksaw Ridge, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Inferno, 7 p.m.

Henry

THU: Queen of Katwe, 7 p.m. FRI: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. SAT: Trolls, 3 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. SUN: Trolls, 3 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: The Girl on the Train, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Humphreys

WED: Ouija: Origin of Evil, 6:30 p.m. THU: Boo! A Madea Halloween, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Doctor Strange, 6 p.m.; Doctor Strange (3-D), 8:30 p.m. SAT: Trolls, 11 a.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 1 p.m. (adults only); Doctor Strange, 3:30, 6 and 8:30 p.m. SUN: Trolls (3-D), noon; Hacksaw Ridge, 2 p.m. (adults only); Doctor Strange, 4:30 and 7 p.m. MON: Accountant, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Hacksaw Ridge, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) WED: Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, 8:30 p.m. THU: Doctor Strange, 6:30 p.m.

Kunsan

THU: The Magnificent Seven, 6 p.m. FRI: Doctor Strange, 6 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 8:30 p.m. SAT: Trolls, 4 p.m.; Doctor Strange (3-D), 6:30 p.m. SUN: Trolls, 4 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 6:30 p.m. THU: Doctor Strange, 6 p.m.

Osan

WED: Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, 7 p.m. THU: Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, 7 p.m. FRI: Doctor Strange, 7 and 9:30 p.m. SAT: Trolls, 1 p.m.; Hacksaw Ridge, 3:30 p.m. (adults only); Doctor Strange, 7 and 9:30 p.m. SUN: Trolls, 1 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 3:30, 6 and 8:30 p.m. MON: Hacksaw Ridge, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. WED: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. THU: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m.

Carroll

FRI: Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. SAT: Trolls, 3 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. SUN: Trolls (3-D), 3 p.m.; Doctor Strange, 7 p.m. MON, Hacksaw Ridge, 7 p.m. (adults only)