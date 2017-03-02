Movies on base through March 9

Japan

Atsugi

THU: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 6 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Logan, 8 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The LEGO Batman Movie, 2 p.m.; Logan, 5 p.m. (adults only); Rings, 10 p.m. SUN: The LEGO Batman Movie, 2 p.m.; The Space Between Us, 5 p.m.; Logan, 8 p.m. (adults only) MON: Rings, 6 p.m. THU: Logan, 6 p.m. (adults only)

Advertisement

Richard Bong (Misawa)

Closed until further notice.

Showboat

WED: Rock Dog, 6:30 p.m. THU: Fist Fight, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Logan, 6:30 p.m. (adults only); Rings, 9 p.m. SAT: Rock Dog, 2 p.m.; The Space Between Us, 6:30 p.m.; Logan, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The LEGO Batman Movie, 2 p.m.; Logan, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Rings, 6:30 p.m. TUE: The Space Between Us, 6:30 p.m. THU: Split, 6:30 p.m.

Village

THU: A Dog’s Purpose, 5:30 p.m. FRI: The LEGO Batman Movie, 5:30 p.m.; Logan, 8 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Rock Dog, 12:30 p.m.; Rings, 3 p.m.; Logan, 5:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The LEGO Batman Movie, 12:30 p.m.; The Space Between Us, 3 p.m. THU: Rock Dog, 5:30 p.m.

Benny Decker

WED: The LEGO Batman Movie, 5:30 p.m.; A Dog’s Purpose, 8:30 p.m. THU: Rock Dog, 5:30 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 8:30 p.m. FRI: Rock Dog, 1 p.m.; Rings, 5:30 p.m.; The Space Between Us, 8:30 p.m. SAT: A Dog’s Purpose, noon; The Space Between Us, 3 p.m.; Rock Dog, 5:30 p.m.; Rings, 8:30 p.m. SUN: The LEGO Batman Movie, noon; Split, 3 p.m.; Rings, 5:30 p.m.; Logan, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Rock Dog, 5:30 p.m.; The Space Between Us, 8:30 p.m.

Fleet

WED: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); Split, 8:30 p.m. THU: The Bye Bye Man, 5:30 p.m.; Fist Fight, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Logan, 5:30 and 11:50 p.m. (adults only); Rings, 8:30 p.m. SAT: Rings, 5:30 p.m.; Logan, 8:30 p.m. (adults only); Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 11:50 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Logan, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); The Space Between Us, 8:30 p.m. MON: Rings, 5:30 p.m.; xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 8:30 p.m.

Yokota

WED: Get Out, 6 p.m. (adults only) THU: John Wick: Chapter 2, 6 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Logan, 6 p.m. (adults only); The Shack, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Rock Dog, 2 p.m.; The Bye Bye Man, 5 p.m.; Logan, 8 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Hidden Figures, 2 p.m.; Logan, 5 p.m. (adults only) WED: Logan, 6 p.m. (adults only) THU: The Shack, 6 p.m. (adults only)

Zama (Sagamihara)

FRI: Logan, 6 p.m. (adults only); Fist Fight, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Shack, 2 p.m.; Collide, 5 p.m.; Logan, 8 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Shack, 2 p.m.; Split, 5 p.m.; Get Out, 8 p.m. (adults only)

Okinawa

Foster

WED: Collide, 7 p.m. THU: Get Out, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Logan, 6 and 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Rock Dog, noon; Split, 3 p.m.; Logan, 6 and 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Rock Dog, 1 p.m.; Logan, 4 and 7:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: The Shack, 7 p.m. WED: The Shack, 7 p.m. THU: Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Futenma

FRI: Logan, 6 and 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Logan, 4 and 7:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Split, 4 p.m.; Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: The Shack, 6:30 p.m.

Hansen

WED: Get Out, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Split, 7 p.m. FRI: Logan, 6 and 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Logan, 6 and 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: John Wick: Chapter 2, 3 p.m. (adults only); Logan, 6 p.m. (adults only) MON: Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: The Shack, 7 p.m.

Keystone (Kadena)

WED: Rock Dog, 7 p.m. THU: Get Out, 7 p.m. FRI: Logan, 6 and 9:15 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Logan, 11:30 a.m., 2:45, 6 and 9:15 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The LEGO Batman Movie, 1 p.m.; Logan, 3:35 and 6:50 p.m. (adults only) MON: Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: The Shack, 7 p.m. WED: Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Kinser

FRI: Logan, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Rock Dog, 3 p.m.; Logan, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Rock Dog, 1 p.m.; The Shack, 3:30 p.m.; Logan, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Split, 6:30 p.m. TUE: Logan, 6:30 p.m. (adults only)

Schwab

WED: Collide, 7 p.m. FRI: Rouge One: A Star Wars Story, 6 p.m.; Logan, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Rock Dog, 3 p.m.; Logan, 6 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Rock Dog, 3 p.m.; The Shack, 6 p.m. MON: Get Out, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Courtney

WED: Collide, 7 p.m. FRI: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 6 p.m.; Logan, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Rock Dog, 3 p.m.; Logan, 6 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Rock Dog, 3 p.m.; The Shack, 6 p.m. MON: Get Out, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only)

South Korea

Yongsan South Post No. 1

WED: John Wick: Chapter 2, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: John Wick: Chapter 2, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Logan, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Logan, 1, 4:15 and 7:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Logan, 1, 4:15 and 7:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Logan, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Logan, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) WED: Logan, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Logan, 6:30 p.m. (adults only)

Yongsan South Post No. 2

WED: Fifty Shades Darker, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Fifty Shades Darker, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: The Shack, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. SAT: Moana, 1:30 p.m.; The Shack, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. SUN: Moana, 1:30 p.m.; The Shack, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. MON: The Shack, 6:30 p.m. TUE: The Shack, 6:30 p.m. WED: A Cure for Wellness, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: A Cure for Wellness, 6:30 p.m. (adults only)

Casey

WED: The Bye Bye Man, 7 p.m. FRI: Logan, 6 p.m. (adults only); The Shack, 8:30 p.m. SAT: Logan, 5 and 7:45 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Shack, 5 p.m.; Logan, 7:45 p.m. (adults only) MON: Split, 7 p.m. WED: Sleepless, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Henry

THU: Split, 7 p.m. FRI: Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Shack, 3 p.m.; Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The LEGO Batman Movie, 3 p.m.; Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Humphreys

WED: Get Out, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Collide, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Logan, 6 and 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Rock Dog, 11 a.m.; The Shack, 1 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 4 p.m. (adults only); Logan, 6 and 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Rock Dog, noon; The Shack, 2 p.m.; Logan, 5 and 8 p.m. (adults only) MON: Get Out, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: The Shack, 6:30 p.m. WED: Split, 6:30 p.m. THU: Collide, 6:30 p.m.

Kunsan

THU: John Wick: Chapter 2, 6 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Logan, 6 p.m. (adults only); The Shack, 9 p.m. SAT: John Wick: Chapter 2, 4 p.m. (adults only); Logan, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: A Monster Calls, 4 p.m.; Logan, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Logan, 6 p.m. (adults only)

Osan

WED: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Logan, 7 and 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The LEGO Batman Movie, 1 p.m.; The Shack, 3:30 p.m.; Logan, 7 and 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The LEGO Batman Movie, 1 p.m.; The Shack, 3:30 p.m.; Logan, 6 and 8:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: The Shack, 7 p.m.

Carroll

FRI: Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only) SAT: The Shack, 3 p.m.; Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Split, 3 p.m.; Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only)