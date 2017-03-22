Quantcast
30 minutes ago

Movies on base through March 30

 
Stars and Stripes
Published: March 22, 2017

Japan

 

Atsugi
THU: Beauty and the Beast, 6 p.m. FRI: Power Rangers, 6 p.m.; Get Out, 10 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 2 p.m.; Power Rangers, 5 p.m.; Get Out, 10 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Lego Batman Movie, 2 p.m.; The Great Wall, 5 p.m.; Power Rangers, 8 p.m. MON: Get Out, 6 p.m. (adults only) THU: Power Rangers, 6 p.m.

Richard Bong (Misawa)
Closed until further notice.

Showboat
WED: Beauty and the Beast, 6:30 p.m. THU: The Great Wall, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Power Rangers, 6:30 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 9 p.m. SAT: Power Rangers, 2 p.m.; Get Out, 6:30 p.m. (adults only); The Great Wall, 9 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 2 p.m.; Power Rangers, 6:30 p.m. MON: John Wick: Chapter 2, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Get Out, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) WED: Power Rangers, 6:30 p.m. THU: Logan, 6:30 p.m. (adults only)

Village
THU: Beauty and the Beast, 5:30 p.m. FRI: Power Rangers, 5:30 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 8 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 12:30 p.m.; Power Rangers, 3 p.m.; Get Out, 5:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: The Lego Batman Movie, 12:30 p.m.; Power Rangers, 3 p.m. THU: Power Rangers, 5:30 p.m.

Benny Decker
WED: Beauty and the Beast, 5:30 p.m.; Logan, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Kong: Skull Island, 8:30 p.m.; The Great Wall, 8:30 p.m. FRI: Power Rangers, 5:30 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 8:30 p.m. SAT: Power Rangers, noon; Kong: Skull Island, 3 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 5:30 p.m.; Get Out, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Frozen, 10 a.m. (free admission); Finding Dory, noon (free admission); Moana, 2 p.m. (free admission); Beauty and the Beast, 5:30 p.m.; Power Rangers, 8:30 p.m. MON: Power Rangers, 5:30 p.m.; Logan, 8:30 p.m. (adults only)

Fleet
WED: The Great Wall, 5:30 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Logan, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); Beauty and the Beast, 8:30 p.m. FRI: Get Out, 5:30 and 11:50 p.m. (adults only); The Great Wall, 8:30 p.m. SAT: Get Out, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); Beauty and the Beast, 8:30 p.m.; Logan, 11:50 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Power Rangers, 5:30 p.m.; Logan, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Get Out, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); The Great Wall, 8:30 p.m.

Yokota
WED: Logan, 6 p.m. (adults only) THU: Kong: Skull Island, 6 p.m. FRI: Power Rangers, 6 p.m.; CHIPS, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 2 p.m.; Power Rangers, 5 p.m.; Life, 8 p.m. SUN: Power Rangers, 2 p.m.; CHIPS, 5 p.m. (adults only) WED: Power Rangers, 6 p.m. THU: Life, 6 p.m.

Zama (Sagamihara)
FRI: Power Rangers, 6 p.m.; CHIPS, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Power Rangers, 2 and 8 p.m.; CHIPS, 5 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Power Rangers, 2 and 5 p.m.; Life, 8 p..m

 

 

Okinawa

 

Foster
WED: Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m. THU: Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m. FRI: Power Rangers, 6 p.m.; Life, 9 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, noon; Power Rangers, 3 and 6 p.m.; CHIPS, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Power Rangers, 1 p.m.; Life, 4 p.m.; CHIPS, 9 p.m. (adults only) MON: CHIPS, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Power Rangers, 7 p.m. WED: Life, 7 p.m. THU: Power Rangers, 7 p.m.

Futenma
FRI: Power Rangers, 6 p.m.; CHIPS, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: John Wick: Chapter 2, 4 p.m. (adults only); CHIPS, 7 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Power Rangers, 4 p.m.; CHIPS, 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: Life, 6:30 p.m.

Hansen
WED: Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m. THU: Split, 7 p.m. FRI: Power Rangers, 6 and 9:30 p.m. SAT: CHIPS, 6 p.m. (adults only); Life, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: CHIPS, 3 p.m. (adults only); Power Rangers, 6 p.m. MON: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Life, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: Kong: Skull Island (3D), 7 p.m. THU: CHIPS, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Keystone (Kadena)
WED: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. THU: Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m. FRI: Power Rangers, 6 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 9:05 p.m. SAT: Power Rangers, noon and 3:05 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 6:10 p.m.; CHIPS, 9:10 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Power Rangers, 1 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 4:05 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 7:05 p.m. (adults only) MON: Power Rangers, 7 p.m. TUE: Life, 7 p.m. WED: CHIPS, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m.

Kinser
FRI: Power Rangers, 6:30 p.m. SAT: Power Rangers, 3 p.m.; CHIPS, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 1 p.m.; Life, 3:30 p.m.; CHIPS, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Power Rangers, 6:30 p.m. TUE: Underworld: Blood Wars, 6:30 p.m. (adults only)

Schwab
WED: Power Rangers, 6 p.m.; CHIPS, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Life, 6 p.m.; CHIPS, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Power Rangers, 4 p.m.; CHIPS, 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Life, 7 p.m.

Courtney
WED: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. THU: Life, 6 p.m.; CHIPS, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Power Rangers, 3 p.m.; Life, 6 p.m. SUN: Power Rangers, 3 p.m.; Life, 6 p.m. MON: Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m. WED: CHIPS, 7 p.m. (adults only)

 

 

 

South Korea

 

Yongsan South Post No. 1
WED: Kong: Skull Island, 6:30 p.m. THU: Kong: Skull Island, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Power Rangers, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 1:30 p.m.; Power Rangers, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 1:30 p.m.; Power Rangers, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. MON: Power Rangers, 7 p.m. TUE: Power Rangers, 7 p.m. WED: Power Rangers, 7 p.m. THU: Power Rangers, 7 p.m.

Yongsan South Post No. 2
WED: Logan, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Logan, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: LIFE, 6:30 p.m.; CHIPS, 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: CHIPS, 1:30, 4:30, 7:30 and 10 p.m. (adults only) SUN: LIFE, 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. MON: LIFE, 6:30 p.m. TUE: LIFE, 6:30 p.m. WED: LIFE, 6:30 p.m. THU: CHIPS, 6:30 p.m. (adults only)

Casey
WED: Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m. FRI: Power Rangers, 6 p.m.; CHIPS, 8 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Life, 5 p.m.; Power Rangers, 7:30 p.m. SUN: John Wick: Chapter 2, 5 p.m. (adults only); Power Rangers, 7:30 p.m. MON: Life, 7 p.m. WED: CHIPS, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Henry
THU: Fist Fight, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Life, 7 p.m. SAT: Power Rangers, 3 and 7 p.m. SUN: Power Rangers, 3 p.m.; CHIPS, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Humphreys
WED: Beauty and the Beast, 6:30 p.m. THU: Kong: Skull Island, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Power Rangers, 6 and 8:30 p.m. SAT: The Lego Batman Movie, 11 a.m.; Power Rangers, 1 and 3:30 p.m.; Life, 5:30 p.m.; CHIPS, 8 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Power Rangers, noon and 2 p.m.; Life, 4:30 p.m.; CHIPS, 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: Life, 6:30 p.m. TUE: Logan, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) WED: Power Rangers, 8:30 p.m. THU: CHIPS, 6:30 p.m. (adults only)

Kunsan
THU: Get Out, 6 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Power Rangers, 6:30 p.m.; CHIPS, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Life, 4 p.m.; Power Rangers, 6:30 p.m. SUN: Power Rangers, 4 p.m.; CHIPS, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Life, 6 p.m.

Osan
WED: Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Get Out, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Power Rangers, 6:30 p.m.; Life, 9 p.m.; CHIPS, 11 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Beauty and the Beast (3D), 1 p.m.; Power Rangers, 3:30 and 9:30 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 6:30 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 1 p.m.; Power Rangers, 3:30 and 6 p.m.; CHIPS, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Power Rangers, 7 p.m. TUE:  Life, 7 p.m. WED: Power Rangers, 7 p.m. THU: Power Rangers, 7 p.m.

Carroll
FRI: Life, 7 p.m. SAT: Power Rangers, 3 p.m.; Life, 7 p.m. SUN: Power Rangers, 3 p.m.; CHIPS, 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: CHIPS, 7 p.m. (adults only)

