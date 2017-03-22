Movies on base through March 29

BELGIUM
SHAPE
Cinema
Civ 065-44-5600; DSN 423-5600
WED: Beauty and the Beast, 4:30 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. THU: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Beauty and the Beast, 4 p.m.; Power Rangers, 6:30 p.m.; Life, 9 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 3 p.m.; Power Rangers, 5:30 p.m.; CHIPS, 8 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 4 p.m.; Life, 6:30 p.m.
ENGLAND
ALCONBURY
Spartan
Civ 01480-82-3765
To be announced locally.
LAKENHEATH
Pineview
Civ 01638-522139
THU: Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m. FRI: Power Rangers, 6:30 p.m.; CHIPS, 10 p.m. SAT: Power Rangers, 6:30 p.m.; Life, 10 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 5 p.m.; CHIPS, 7 p.m.
MILDENHALL
Box
Civ 01638-714955
FRI: Power Rangers, 6 p.m.; CHIPS, 10 p.m. SAT: Life, 6 p.m.; CHIPS, 10 p.m. SUN: Power Rangers; 3 p.m.; Life, 7 p.m.
GERMANY
ANSBACH
Ansbach Theater
Civ 09802-831790
FRI: CHIPS, 7 p.m. SAT: Life, 7 p.m. SUN: Power Rangers, 6 p.m.
BAMBERG
Reeltime
Civ 0951-32271
To be announced locally.
BAUMHOLDER
Wagon Wheel
Civ 06783-6-1790; DSN 485-1790
THU: Logan, 6 p.m. FRI: Power Rangers, 7 p.m. SAT: Power Rangers, 4 p.m.; CHIPS, 7 p.m. SUN: Life, 4 p.m.; CHIPS, 7 p.m.
GRAFENWÖHR
Tower
Civ 09641-83-1790
THU: Kong: Skull Island, 6 p.m. THU: Split, 6 p.m. FRI: Power Rangers, 6 p.m.; CHIPS, 9 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 3 p.m.; Power Rangers, 6 p.m.; Life, 9 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 3 p.m.; CHIPS, 6 p.m. WED: Life, 6 p.m.
HOHENFELS
Civ 09472-83-1790
General Patton
FRI: Power Rangers, 7 p.m. SAT: Power Rangers, 3 p.m.; Life, 6 p.m. SUN: Power Rangers, 3 p.m.; Power Rangers, 6 p.m.
ILLESHEIM
James H. Fields
Civ 09841-83546
To be announced locally.
KATTERBACH
Galaxy
Civ 09802-50017
To be announced locally.
RAMSTEIN
Gateway Cineplex
Civ 06371-4079853
WED: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 11 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 2:15 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 11 a.m., 5 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 2, 8 p.m.; Get Out, 4:30 p.m.; Fist Fight, 11:15 a.m.; John Wick 2, 4:45, 7:45 p.m.; Batman Movie, 11:15 a.m., 2 p.m.; Rings, 1:45, 7:15 p.m. THU: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 11 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 2:15 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 11 a.m., 5 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 2, 8 p.m.; Get Out, 4:30 p.m.; Fist Fight, 11:15 a.m.; John Wick 2, 4:45, 7:45 p.m.; Batman Movie, 11:15 a.m., 2 p.m.; Rings, 1:45, 7:15 p.m. FRI: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 3, 6:30 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 11:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; Power Rangers, 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 4:45, 5:30, 8:40 p.m.; CHIPS, noon, 2:45, 8:45, 10:30 p.m.; Life, 11:15 a.m., 2, 7:45 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 9:45 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 6:30 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 3 p.m.; Power Rangers, 11 a.m., 2:15, 4:45, 5:30, 8:40 p.m.; CHIPS, 11:15 a.m., 5:45, 8:30, 10:30 p.m.; Life, 11:15 a.m., 2, 7:45 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 9:45 p.m.; Logan, 2:30 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 3 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 11:30 a.m., 6:30 p.m.; Power Rangers, 11 a.m., 2:15, 5:30, 6 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 2:30 p.m.; CHIPS, 11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m.; Life, 11:15 a.m., 5 p.m. MON: Beauty and the Beast, 11:30 a.m., 3, 6:30 p.m.; Power Rangers, 11 a.m., 2, 5, 8 p.m.; Life, 11:15 a.m., 2:30, 5:30 p.m.; Logan, 2:15 p.m.; John Wick, 11:15 a.m., 5:30 p.m. TUE: Beauty and the Beast, 11:30 a.m., 3, 6:30 p.m.; Power Rangers, 11 a.m., 2, 5, 8 p.m.; Life, 11:15 a.m., 2:30, 5:30 p.m.; Logan, 2:15 p.m.; John Wick, 11:15 a.m., 5:30 p.m. WED: Beauty and the Beast, 11:30 a.m., 3, 6:30 p.m.; Power Rangers, 11 a.m., 2, 5, 8 p.m.; CHIPS, 11:15 a.m., 2:30, 5:30 p.m.; Fifty Shades Darker, 2:45 p.m.; A Cure For Wellness, 11:15 a.m., 6 p.m.
SCHWEINFURT
Ledward
Civ 09721-96-1790; DSN 354-1790
To be announced locally.
SPANGDAHLEM
Skyline
Civ 06565-61-7469
WED: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. THU: A Monster Calls, 7 p.m. FRI: Power Rangers, 7 p.m.; CHIPS, 10 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 4 p.m.; Power Rangers, 7 p.m.; Life, 10 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 1 p.m.; Power Rangers, 4 p.m.; CHIPS, 7 p.m. WED: CHIPS, 7 p.m.
STUTTGART
Patch
Civ 0711-120-8222
WED: Beauty and the Beast, 6 p.m. THU: Beauty and the Beast, 6 p.m. FRI: Power Rangers, 6 p.m.; Life, 9 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 3 p.m.; Power Rangers, 6 p.m.; CHIPS, 9 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 3 p.m.; Power Rangers, 6 p.m. WED: Logan, 6 p.m.
VILSECK
Mike Jurkewicz
Civ 09662-83-1790
WED: Logan, 7 p.m. THU: Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m. FRI: Power Rangers, 6 p.m.; CHIPS, 9:30 p.m. SAT: Power Rangers, 3 p.m.; Life, 6 p.m.; CHIPS, 6 p.m. SUN: Power Rangers, 3 p.m.; Life, 6 p.m. WED: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m.
WIESBADEN
Taunus
Civ 0611-732-8953; DSN 732-8953
THU: The Bye Bye Man, 7 p.m. FRI: Power Rangers, 7 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 2 p.m.; Power Rangers, 4:30 p.m.; CHIPS, 7 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 2 p.m.; Power Rangers, 4:30 p.m.; CHIPS, 7 p.m.
GREECE
SOUDA BAY
Flicks
Movies by request. First come, first served. Check with theater for list of choices.
ITALY
AVIANO
La Bella Vista
Civ 0434-30-7232; DSN 632-7232
THU: Kong: Skull Island, 6 p.m. FRI: Power Rangers, 6 p.m. SAT: Power Rangers, 2 p.m.; CHIPS, 6 p.m. SUN: Life, 6 p.m.
Reel Time 2
To be announced locally.
Reel Time Capodichino
(free) DSN 629-4359
To be announced locally.
SIGONELLA
Civ 095-56-4297/movie hotline 095-56-4248
To be announced locally.
VICENZA
Ederle
Civ 0444-51-7016
WED: Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m. THU: A Cure for Wellness, 7 p.m. FRI: Life, 7 p.m.; CHIPS, 10 p.m. SAT: Power Rangers, 3 p.m.; Life, 6 p.m. SUN: Power Rangers, 3 p.m.; CHIPS, 6 p.m. WED: Life, 7 p.m.
PORTUGAL
AZORES
Lajes
Civ 23302
To be announced locally.
SPAIN
ROTA
Gateway
Civ 956-82-2328
To be announced locally.
THE NETHERLANDS
BRUNSSUM
Alliance
Civ 045-526-2110
FRI: Power Rangers, 7 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 4 p.m.; CHIPS, 7 p.m.
SCHINNEN
FRI: Power Rangers, 7 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 4 p.m.; CHIPS, 7 p.m.
TURKEY
ADANA
Oasis, Incirlik
Civ 322-316
THU: Fist Fight, 6 p.m. FRI: Power Rangers, 6 p.m.; Life, 9 p.m. SAT: Power Rangers (3-D), 3 p.m.; Life, 6 p.m.; CHIPS, 9 p.m. SUN: The Lego Batman Movie, 3 p.m.; Power Rangers, 6 p.m.
