Movies on base through March 29

BELGIUM

SHAPE

Cinema

Civ 065-44-5600; DSN 423-5600

WED: Beauty and the Beast, 4:30 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. THU: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Beauty and the Beast, 4 p.m.; Power Rangers, 6:30 p.m.; Life, 9 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 3 p.m.; Power Rangers, 5:30 p.m.; CHIPS, 8 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 4 p.m.; Life, 6:30 p.m.

ENGLAND

ALCONBURY

Spartan

Civ 01480-82-3765

To be announced locally.

LAKENHEATH

Pineview

Civ 01638-522139

THU: Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m. FRI: Power Rangers, 6:30 p.m.; CHIPS, 10 p.m. SAT: Power Rangers, 6:30 p.m.; Life, 10 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 5 p.m.; CHIPS, 7 p.m.

MILDENHALL

Box

Civ 01638-714955

FRI: Power Rangers, 6 p.m.; CHIPS, 10 p.m. SAT: Life, 6 p.m.; CHIPS, 10 p.m. SUN: Power Rangers; 3 p.m.; Life, 7 p.m.

GERMANY

ANSBACH

Ansbach Theater

Civ 09802-831790

FRI: CHIPS, 7 p.m. SAT: Life, 7 p.m. SUN: Power Rangers, 6 p.m.

BAMBERG

Reeltime

Civ 0951-32271

To be announced locally.

BAUMHOLDER

Wagon Wheel

Civ 06783-6-1790; DSN 485-1790

THU: Logan, 6 p.m. FRI: Power Rangers, 7 p.m. SAT: Power Rangers, 4 p.m.; CHIPS, 7 p.m. SUN: Life, 4 p.m.; CHIPS, 7 p.m.

GRAFENWÖHR

Tower

Civ 09641-83-1790

THU: Kong: Skull Island, 6 p.m. THU: Split, 6 p.m. FRI: Power Rangers, 6 p.m.; CHIPS, 9 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 3 p.m.; Power Rangers, 6 p.m.; Life, 9 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 3 p.m.; CHIPS, 6 p.m. WED: Life, 6 p.m.

HOHENFELS

Civ 09472-83-1790

General Patton

FRI: Power Rangers, 7 p.m. SAT: Power Rangers, 3 p.m.; Life, 6 p.m. SUN: Power Rangers, 3 p.m.; Power Rangers, 6 p.m.

ILLESHEIM

James H. Fields

Civ 09841-83546

To be announced locally.

KATTERBACH

Galaxy

Civ 09802-50017

To be announced locally.

RAMSTEIN

Gateway Cineplex

Civ 06371-4079853

WED: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 11 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 2:15 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 11 a.m., 5 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 2, 8 p.m.; Get Out, 4:30 p.m.; Fist Fight, 11:15 a.m.; John Wick 2, 4:45, 7:45 p.m.; Batman Movie, 11:15 a.m., 2 p.m.; Rings, 1:45, 7:15 p.m. THU: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 11 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 2:15 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 11 a.m., 5 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 2, 8 p.m.; Get Out, 4:30 p.m.; Fist Fight, 11:15 a.m.; John Wick 2, 4:45, 7:45 p.m.; Batman Movie, 11:15 a.m., 2 p.m.; Rings, 1:45, 7:15 p.m. FRI: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 3, 6:30 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 11:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m.; Power Rangers, 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 4:45, 5:30, 8:40 p.m.; CHIPS, noon, 2:45, 8:45, 10:30 p.m.; Life, 11:15 a.m., 2, 7:45 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 9:45 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 11:30 a.m., 6:30 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 3 p.m.; Power Rangers, 11 a.m., 2:15, 4:45, 5:30, 8:40 p.m.; CHIPS, 11:15 a.m., 5:45, 8:30, 10:30 p.m.; Life, 11:15 a.m., 2, 7:45 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 9:45 p.m.; Logan, 2:30 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 3 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 11:30 a.m., 6:30 p.m.; Power Rangers, 11 a.m., 2:15, 5:30, 6 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 2:30 p.m.; CHIPS, 11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m.; Life, 11:15 a.m., 5 p.m. MON: Beauty and the Beast, 11:30 a.m., 3, 6:30 p.m.; Power Rangers, 11 a.m., 2, 5, 8 p.m.; Life, 11:15 a.m., 2:30, 5:30 p.m.; Logan, 2:15 p.m.; John Wick, 11:15 a.m., 5:30 p.m. TUE: Beauty and the Beast, 11:30 a.m., 3, 6:30 p.m.; Power Rangers, 11 a.m., 2, 5, 8 p.m.; Life, 11:15 a.m., 2:30, 5:30 p.m.; Logan, 2:15 p.m.; John Wick, 11:15 a.m., 5:30 p.m. WED: Beauty and the Beast, 11:30 a.m., 3, 6:30 p.m.; Power Rangers, 11 a.m., 2, 5, 8 p.m.; CHIPS, 11:15 a.m., 2:30, 5:30 p.m.; Fifty Shades Darker, 2:45 p.m.; A Cure For Wellness, 11:15 a.m., 6 p.m.

SCHWEINFURT

Ledward

Civ 09721-96-1790; DSN 354-1790

To be announced locally.

SPANGDAHLEM

Skyline

Civ 06565-61-7469

WED: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. THU: A Monster Calls, 7 p.m. FRI: Power Rangers, 7 p.m.; CHIPS, 10 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 4 p.m.; Power Rangers, 7 p.m.; Life, 10 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 1 p.m.; Power Rangers, 4 p.m.; CHIPS, 7 p.m. WED: CHIPS, 7 p.m.

STUTTGART

Patch

Civ 0711-120-8222

WED: Beauty and the Beast, 6 p.m. THU: Beauty and the Beast, 6 p.m. FRI: Power Rangers, 6 p.m.; Life, 9 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 3 p.m.; Power Rangers, 6 p.m.; CHIPS, 9 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 3 p.m.; Power Rangers, 6 p.m. WED: Logan, 6 p.m.

VILSECK

Mike Jurkewicz

Civ 09662-83-1790

WED: Logan, 7 p.m. THU: Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m. FRI: Power Rangers, 6 p.m.; CHIPS, 9:30 p.m. SAT: Power Rangers, 3 p.m.; Life, 6 p.m.; CHIPS, 6 p.m. SUN: Power Rangers, 3 p.m.; Life, 6 p.m. WED: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m.

WIESBADEN

Taunus

Civ 0611-732-8953; DSN 732-8953

THU: The Bye Bye Man, 7 p.m. FRI: Power Rangers, 7 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 2 p.m.; Power Rangers, 4:30 p.m.; CHIPS, 7 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 2 p.m.; Power Rangers, 4:30 p.m.; CHIPS, 7 p.m.

GREECE

SOUDA BAY

Flicks

Movies by request. First come, first served. Check with theater for list of choices.

ITALY

AVIANO

La Bella Vista

Civ 0434-30-7232; DSN 632-7232

THU: Kong: Skull Island, 6 p.m. FRI: Power Rangers, 6 p.m. SAT: Power Rangers, 2 p.m.; CHIPS, 6 p.m. SUN: Life, 6 p.m.

Reel Time 2

To be announced locally.

Reel Time Capodichino

(free) DSN 629-4359

To be announced locally.

SIGONELLA

Civ 095-56-4297/movie hotline 095-56-4248

To be announced locally.

VICENZA

Ederle

Civ 0444-51-7016

WED: Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m. THU: A Cure for Wellness, 7 p.m. FRI: Life, 7 p.m.; CHIPS, 10 p.m. SAT: Power Rangers, 3 p.m.; Life, 6 p.m. SUN: Power Rangers, 3 p.m.; CHIPS, 6 p.m. WED: Life, 7 p.m.

PORTUGAL

AZORES

Lajes

Civ 23302

To be announced locally.

SPAIN

ROTA

Gateway

Civ 956-82-2328

To be announced locally.

THE NETHERLANDS

BRUNSSUM

Alliance

Civ 045-526-2110

FRI: Power Rangers, 7 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 4 p.m.; CHIPS, 7 p.m.

SCHINNEN

FRI: Power Rangers, 7 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 4 p.m.; CHIPS, 7 p.m.

TURKEY

ADANA

Oasis, Incirlik

Civ 322-316

THU: Fist Fight, 6 p.m. FRI: Power Rangers, 6 p.m.; Life, 9 p.m. SAT: Power Rangers (3-D), 3 p.m.; Life, 6 p.m.; CHIPS, 9 p.m. SUN: The Lego Batman Movie, 3 p.m.; Power Rangers, 6 p.m.

BELGIUM