Movies on base through March 23

 
Stars and Stripes
Published: March 16, 2017

Japan

 

Atsugi
THU: Kong: Skull Island, 6 p.m. FRI: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 6 p.m.; The Great Wall, 10 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 2 p.m.; The Great Wall, 5 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 10 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 2 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 5 p.m.; Logan, 8 p.m. (adults only) MON: The Great Wall, 6 p.m. THU: Beauty and the Beast, 6 p.m.

Richard Bong (Misawa)
Closed until further notice.

Showboat
WED: The Space Between Us, 6:30 p.m. THU: Kong: Skull Island, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Beauty and the Beast, 6:30 p.m.; The Great Wall, 9 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 2 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 6:30 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 2 p.m.; The Great Wall, 6:30 p.m. MON: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Logan, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) WED: Beauty and the Beast, 6:30 p.m. THU: The Great Wall, 6:30 p.m.

Village
THU: Rings, 5:30 p.m. FRI: Beauty and the Beast, 5:30 p.m.; The Great Wall, 8 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 12:30 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 3 p.m.; Logan, 5:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 12:30 p.m.; The Great Wall, 3 p.m. THU: Beauty and the Beast, 5:30 p.m.

Benny Decker
WED: Kong: Skull Island, 5:30 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: The Space Between Us, 5:30 p.m.; Logan, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Beauty and the Beast, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 8:30 p.m. SAT: The LEGO Batman Movie, 10 a.m.; Beauty and the Beast, noon; The Great Wall (3-D), 3 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 5:30 p.m.; Logan, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Beauty and the Beast, noon; Kong: Skull Island, 3 p.m.; The Great Wall, 5:30 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Beauty and the Beast, 5:30 p.m.; Logan, 8:30 p.m. (adults only)

Fleet
WED: Logan, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); The Space Between Us, 8:30 p.m. THU: John Wick: Chapter 2, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); Kong: Skull Island, 8:30 p.m. FRI: Beauty and the Beast, 5:30 and 11:50 p.m.; The Great Wall, 8:30 p.m. SAT: The Great Wall, 5:30 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 8:30 p.m.; The Great Wall, 11:50 p.m. SUN: John Wick: Chapter 2, 5:30 p.m. (adults only); The Great Wall, 8:30 p.m. MON: Kong: Skull Island, 5:30 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 8:30 p.m. (adults only)

Yokota
WED: Get Out, 6 p.m. (adults only) THU: Logan, 6 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Beauty and the Beast, 6 p.m.; Get Out, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 2 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 5 p.m.; Logan, 8 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 2 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 5 p.m.

Zama (Sagamihara)
FRI: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 6 p.m.; Logan, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 2 and 5 p.m.; Logan, 8 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 2 p.m.; John Wick: Chapter 2, 5 p.m. (adults only); Beauty and the Beast, 8 p.m.

 

 

Okinawa

 

Foster
WED: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. THU: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. FRI: Beauty and the Beast, 6 and 9 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, noon, 3 and 6 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 9 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 1 and 4 p.m.; Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. WED: Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m. THU: Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m.

Futenma
FRI: Beauty and the Beast, 6 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 9 p.m. SAT: John Wick: Chapter 2, 4 p.m. (adults only): Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Kong: Skull Island, 4 p.m.; Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 6:30 p.m.

Hansen
WED: Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: The Shack, 7 p.m. FRI: Beauty and the Beast, 6 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 9 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 6 p.m.; Get Out, 9 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Logan, 3 p.m. (adults only); Beauty and the Beast, 6:30 p.m. MON: The Shack, 7 p.m. TUE: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. WED: Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m. THU: Split, 7 p.m.

Keystone (Kadena)
WED: The Great Wall, 7 p.m. THU: Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Beauty and the Beast, 6 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 9:05 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, noon, 3:05 and 6:05 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 9:10 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 1, 4:05 and 7:05 p.m. MON: Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m. TUE: Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m. WED: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. THU: Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m.

Kinser
FRI: The Great Wall, 6 p.m.; Logan, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 6 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 9 p.m. SUN: Split, 4 p.m.; Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. TUE: Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m.

Schwab
FRI: The Great Wall, 6 p.m.; Logan, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 6 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 9 p.m. SUN: Split, 4 p.m.; Logan, 9 p.m. (adults only) MON: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. TUE: Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m.

Courtney
WED: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. FRI: Beauty and the Beast, 6 p.m.; Logan, 9 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 3 p.m.; Get Out, 6 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 3 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 6 p.m. MON: Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m. WED: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m.

 

 

South Korea

 

Yongsan South Post No. 1
WED: The Great Wall, 6:30 p.m. THU: The Great Wall, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Beauty and the Beast, 5:30 p.m.; Logan, 8:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.; Logan, 7:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 7:30 p.m. MON: Kong: Skull Island, 6:30 p.m. TUE: Kong: Skull Island, 6:30 p.m. WED: Kong: Skull Island, 6:30 p.m. THU: Kong: Skull Island, 6:30 p.m.

Yongsan South Post No. 2
WED: Get Out, 7 p.m. (adults only) THU: Get Out, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Fist Fight, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. (adults only) SAT: Fist Fight, 1:30, 4:30, 7:30 and 10 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Logan, 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. (adults only) MON: Logan, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: Logan, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) WED: Logan, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) THU: Logan, 6:30 p.m. (adults only)

Casey
WED: Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Beauty and the Beast, 6 and 8 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 5 p.m.; Get Out, 7:30 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Kong: Skull Island (3-D), 5 p.m.; The Shack, 7:30 p.m. MON: Get Out, 7 p.m. (adults only) WED: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Henry
THU: The Space Between Us, 7 p.m. FRI: Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 3 and 7 p.m. SUN: The Lego Batman Movie, 3 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m. THU: Fist Fight, 7 p.m. (adults only)

Humphreys
WED: The Shack, 6:30 p.m. THU: Kong: Skull Island, 6:30 p.m. FRI: Beauty and the Beast, 6 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 8:30 p.m. SAT: Rock Dog, 11 a.m.; Beauty and the Beast, 1, 3:30 and 8:30 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 6 p.m. SUN: Rock Dog, noon; Beauty and the Beast, 2 p.m.; Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 4:30 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. MON: Logan, 6:30 p.m. (adults only) TUE: The Shack, 6:30 p.m. WED: Beauty and the Beast, 6:30 p.m. THU: Kong: Skull Island, 6:30 p.m.

Kunsan
THU: Kong: Skull Island, 6 p.m. FRI: Beauty and the Beast, 6 p.m.; Split, 8:30 p.m. SAT: The Lego Batman Movie, 4 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 6:30 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast, 4 p.m.; Rings, 6:30 p.m. THU: Get Out, 6 p.m. (adults only)

Osan
WED: Kong: Skull Island, 7 p.m. THU: John Wick: Chapter 2, 7 p.m. (adults only) FRI: Kong: Skull Island, 6:30 and 9 p.m.; Split, 11:30 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 1 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 3:30 p.m.; Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only); Split, 9:30 p.m. SUN: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 1 p.m.; Kong: Skull Island, 3:30 p.m.; Logan, 6 p.m. (adults only); Split, 8:30 p.m. MON: Collide, 7 p.m. TUE: Collide, 7 p.m. WED: The Shack, 7 p.m. THU: The Shack, 7 p.m.

Carroll
FRI: Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m. SAT: Beauty and the Beast, 3 p.m.; Fist Fight, 7 p.m. (adults only) SUN: Beauty and the Beast (3-D), 3 p.m.; Logan, 7 p.m. (adults only) MON: Beauty and the Beast, 7 p.m.

